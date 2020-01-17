WAS
Gasol makes six 3-pointers, Raptors beat Wizards 140-111

  • Jan 17, 2020

TORONTO (AP) Feeling fresh after a lengthy injury layoff, Marc Gasol helped the Toronto Raptors pile up the points Friday night.

Gasol scored a season-high 20 and matched his career high with six 3-pointers, Norman Powell added 28 and the Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 140-111, matching the franchise record for points in a game.

The Raptors also scored 140 points in a double-overtime win at Washington on Jan. 13, 2019. This was the most points they've ever scored in regulation.

Gasol shot 6 for 7 from 3-point range as the Raptors set a franchise record by making 22 treys. It was the third time Gasol has made six 3-pointers in a game. Powell added four from long range.

''We're trusting one another, we're moving the ball,'' Powell said. ''We're letting the offense work for us.''

Toronto made 22 of 43 attempts from beyond the arc.

Gasol played his second game after missing the previous 12 because of a strained left hamstring. Powell scored 20 or more for the third straight game after sitting out 11 games because of a left shoulder injury.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Gasol and Powell are ''fresh as daisies'' after their absences.

''Marc played for 19 straight months,'' Nurse said of Gasol, who followed up the NBA Finals by leading Spain to a World Cup title in China last summer. ''He finally had a month off, so he's got a little bounce back.''

While he appreciated the break, Gasol didn't find it easy to watch from the bench while he was hurt.

''Sitting for a few weeks kind of makes you itch a little bit and makes you want to really play and get back and help your team win,'' he said.

Terence Davis II matched his career best with 23 points, OG Anunoby had 18 and Serge Ibaka 15 for the Raptors, whose previous high this season was 133 points in a home win over Cleveland on Dec. 16.

Pascal Siakam scored 12 points and Kyle Lowry had 11 as the Raptors won their seventh consecutive game against the Wizards, and fifth straight at home. Toronto has won 17 of its past 20 regular season meetings with Washington.

The Raptors, who won at Oklahoma City on Wednesday, posted back-to-back victories for the first time since Dec. 22, when they capped a five-game winning streak by beating Dallas. Toronto has gone 6-6 since that win.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet sat for the fifth straight game because of a strained right hamstring, but is expected to return when Toronto visits Minnesota on Saturday night.

Washington made a season-worst 28 turnovers, leading to 30 points for the Raptors.

''We didn't play well, we turned the ball over,'' Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. ''We played against a championship team that was clicking on all cylinders.''

Troy Brown Jr. scored 22 points, Isaac Bonga had a career-high 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Bradley Beal scored 14 points as the Wizards lost their third straight and fourth in five.

Beal expressed his frustration after the Wizards lost at Chicago on Wednesday, but didn't want to expand on those comments after another disappointing performance.

''At the end of the day, all we've got to do is try to win,'' Beal said. ''That's all I care about.''

Wizards guard Jordan McRae injured his left ankle while going after a loose ball early in the second quarter and had to be carried off the court, unable to put weight on his left leg. McRae did not return. He was wearing a walking boot on his left leg after the game.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Brooks said rookie F Rui Hachimura might not return until February. Hachimura hasn't played since Dec. 16 because of a groin injury. . The Wizards made 23 turnovers in a Jan. 8 loss at Orlando. . Washington is 5-17 on the road.

Raptors: Lowry has five or more assists in all 30 games he's played this season. . Toronto outscored Washington 34-19 in fast break points, and 58-40 on points in the paint.

AT THE HALF

Toronto (27-14) and Washington (13-28) are both at the midpoint of the regular season following Friday's game. The Raptors have been above .500 at the halfway mark in each of the past seven seasons.

STEAL AWAY

The Raptors matched their season high with 16 steals.

UP NEXT

Wizards: host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Raptors: visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

1st Quarter
WAS Wizards 26
TOR Raptors 38

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
11:19   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Thomas, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
11:14 +2 OG Anunoby made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 0-2
10:59 +3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Thomas 3-2
10:45 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol 3-5
10:32   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
10:28   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
10:28 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 3-6
10:28 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-7
10:17   Out of bounds turnover on Bradley Beal  
10:10   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup  
10:06   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:06   Out of bounds turnover on OG Anunoby  
9:48 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 5-7
9:26 +2 Marc Gasol made hook shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 5-9
9:09   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:04   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:00   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
8:47 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 5-12
8:34   Bad pass turnover on Thomas Bryant, stolen by OG Anunoby  
8:31 +2 OG Anunoby made layup 5-14
8:18   Violation  
8:06   Jumpball  
8:02   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:56   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
7:41 +2 Serge Ibaka made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 5-16
7:29   Thomas Bryant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
7:25 +2 Isaac Bonga made dunk 7-16
7:21   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
7:00   Ian Mahinmi missed floating jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
6:53 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup 7-18
6:36   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
6:25   Bad pass turnover on Marc Gasol, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
6:21   Offensive foul on Isaac Bonga  
6:21   Turnover on Isaac Bonga  
6:04   Offensive foul on OG Anunoby  
6:04   Turnover on OG Anunoby  
5:52   Lost ball turnover on Ian Mahinmi, stolen by Norman Powell  
5:48 +2 Norman Powell made dunk 7-20
5:33 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 10-20
5:16   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
5:06   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:59   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
4:46 +2 Ian Mahinmi made driving layup, assist by Davis Bertans 12-20
4:46   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
4:46   Ian Mahinmi missed free throw  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
4:36   Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
4:28 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk 14-20
4:25   Norman Powell missed driving layup  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
4:13   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:02 +2 OG Anunoby made layup 14-22
3:51   Bad pass turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by OG Anunoby  
3:48 +2 Pascal Siakam made alley-oop shot, assist by OG Anunoby 14-24
3:31 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made layup 16-24
3:16 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 16-27
3:04 +3 Jordan McRae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 19-27
2:54 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 19-29
2:38   Jordan McRae missed layup, blocked by Norman Powell  
2:38   WAS team rebound  
2:29   Jordan McRae missed jump shot  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
2:26 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made fade-away jump shot 21-29
2:14 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 21-31
1:54   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
1:37   Bad pass turnover on Patrick McCaw, stolen by Davis Bertans  
1:33   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
1:25   Shooting foul on Jordan McRae  
1:25 +1 Norman Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 21-32
1:25 +1 Norman Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-33
1:08   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
0:56 +2 Norman Powell made finger-roll layup 21-35
0:45   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
0:32   Lost ball turnover on Marc Gasol, stolen by Ish Smith  
0:29 +2 Anzejs Pasecniks made layup, assist by Ish Smith 23-35
0:29   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
0:29   Anzejs Pasecniks missed free throw  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
0:00 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 26-38
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 25
TOR Raptors 27

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   WAS team rebound  
11:40   Personal foul on Marc Gasol  
11:28 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 28-38
11:09 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 28-41
11:02   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McRae, stolen by Norman Powell  
11:01   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
10:41   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
10:38   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
10:21   Jumpball  
10:21   Lost ball turnover on Anzejs Pasecniks, stolen by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
10:05 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 28-44
9:55   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   WAS team rebound  
9:53   Personal foul on Norman Powell  
9:45   Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
9:35   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
9:14   Davis Bertans missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
9:08 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 28-47
8:46   Out of bounds turnover on Davis Bertans  
8:37   Personal foul on Davis Bertans  
8:37   Personal foul on Davis Bertans  
8:37   Norman Powell missed free throw  
8:37   TOR team rebound  
8:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:37 +1 Norman Powell made free throw 28-48
8:27   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
8:08   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
7:48 +2 Patrick McCaw made driving layup 28-50
7:29   Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
7:15   Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant  
7:15 +1 Serge Ibaka made 1st of 2 free throws 28-51
7:15 +1 Serge Ibaka made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-52
7:02 +2 Isaac Bonga made driving layup 30-52
7:02   Shooting foul on Patrick McCaw  
7:02 +1 Isaac Bonga made free throw 31-52
6:41   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
6:33   Offensive foul on Thomas Bryant  
6:33   Turnover on Thomas Bryant  
6:18   Bad pass turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Gary Payton II  
6:14   Gary Payton II missed finger-roll layup  
6:15   WAS team rebound  
6:11 +2 Thomas Bryant made driving dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 33-52
6:11   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
6:11 +1 Thomas Bryant made free throw 34-52
5:58 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 34-55
5:47   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
5:47 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 35-55
5:47 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-55
5:33   Pascal Siakam missed finger-roll layup  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
5:27 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk 36-57
5:23   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
5:19   TOR team rebound  
5:19   Jumpball  
5:11   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
5:02   Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Bryant  
4:50 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Pascal Siakam 36-59
4:34 +2 Ish Smith made fade-away jump shot 38-59
4:09   Serge Ibaka missed fade-away jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
4:02   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
3:55   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
3:48   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
3:40   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry  
3:30   Out of bounds turnover on Ian Mahinmi  
3:21   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
3:10 +2 Isaac Bonga made layup, assist by Ish Smith 40-59
3:01   Violation  
2:38   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
2:26 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 43-59
2:16   Offensive foul on OG Anunoby  
2:16   Turnover on OG Anunoby  
1:59   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
1:59 +1 Davis Bertans made 1st of 2 free throws 44-59
1:59 +1 Davis Bertans made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-59
1:43 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 45-62
1:29   Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by OG Anunoby  
1:24   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
1:05   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
1:01   Ian Mahinmi missed dunk  
0:59   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
0:55   Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
0:50 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 48-62
0:27 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell 48-65
0:04 +3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 51-65
0:03   Out of bounds turnover on Norman Powell  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
WAS Wizards 25
TOR Raptors 35

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43