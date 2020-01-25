ATL
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) It's all coming together for Oklahoma City.

Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points and the Thunder beat the Atlanta Hawks 140-111 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Dennis Schroder added 21 for the Thunder, who shot 58% from the field and posted a season-high point total.

It was another positive step for one of the league's surprise teams.

''Sometimes those kinds of underdog-type teams - there is not really one main guy, there's a lot of guys that really gel together,'' Atlanta guard Trae Young said. ''Their chemistry's great. They just play well off of each other, and that's what I think they have here.''

Young, who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday, had 26 points and a season-high 16 assists. John Collins scored 28 points and Cam Reddish 20 for the Hawks.

Young grew up in Norman, Oklahoma, and played a season of college ball at the University of Oklahoma, about a 30-minute drive south of Chesapeake Energy Arena. He grew up a Thunder fan, and he made a special effort to connect with their fans on Friday.

''It feels good,'' Young said. ''I was that kid coming back when there was 90 minutes on the clock as soon as the doors open and try to get down there and watch players warm up. So for me, working out with 90 minutes on the clock and then being back home, I just wanted to sign as many autographs as I could.''

He was greeted warmly by those fans during pregame introductions.

''What's the coolest part, too, is to see the way the fans went crazy for him when they heard his name, as they should,'' Thunder guard Chris Paul said. ''He's homegrown. Mr. Oklahoma, and he deserves it, and to be in the All Star game as a starter is unbelievable.''

Young's shot was cold early. The league's No. 3 scorer went scoreless until he made a free throw with 5:33 left in the second quarter. His first field goal came with 4:11 left in the second.

The Thunder led 66-58 at halftime. Young scored 11 points on 2-of-10 shooting before the break, and had eight assists.

The Thunder extended their lead to 104-90 by the end of the third quarter, and the game was never close in the fourth. Oklahoma City's largest lead was 33 points.

''We picked up our defense, especially in the fourth quarter,'' Paul said. ''Our coach got on us at halftime about our defense and intensity and he was right. You know that team right there, even though their record isn't that great, they beat some really good teams because you let them hang around. They are NBA players just like us, so we picked up our defense, and I think that sparked our offense also.''

TIP-INS

Hawks: G/F DeAndre' Bembry underwent a non-surgical procedure on his right hand Friday to address nerve inflammation and was not with the team. The Hawks said they will reassess his status before Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. He averages 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. ... Young missed Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a right thigh contusion.

Thunder: Were without starters Steven Adams and Terrance Ferguson. Adams, a center, was out for the second straight game with a left ankle sprain. He is averaging 11.3 points and 9.7 rebounds. Ferguson sat for personal reasons for the third straight game. He missed the game before those with an illness. ... Reserve F Abdel Nader sat out with a left ankle sprain. ... Paul hit a 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer to put Oklahoma City up 33-30.

STAT LINES

Young missed his first six shots before going 7 for 14 the rest of the game. He made 10 of 12 free throws. His 16 assists were one short of his career high set last season.

''The only shots that I made were the crazy shots, and that's when you know it's just not your night,'' he said. ''I was able to get everybody involved though, which was good, but couldn't get the shots to fall tonight.''

BALANCED OKC

The Thunder had six players score in double figures. In addition to Gallinari, Gilgeous-Alexander and Schroder, Paul scored 18 points, Darius Bazley scored 11 and Nerlens Noel added 10.

RESPECT

The crowd also had warm greetings for Atlanta veteran Vince Carter when he checked into the game for the first time in the third quarter and when he checked out for good in the fourth.

QUOTABLE

Young, on drawing a foul from Paul on his famous rip move: ''I told him that I got it from him,'' Young said. ''That's something I've watched CP do to everybody in this league, and it's something I've learned from CP. I just remember learning it from him from camps.''

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Washington on Sunday.

Thunder: At Minnesota on Saturday.

---

1st Quarter
ATL Hawks 30
OKC Thunder 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
12:00   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
11:33   Trae Young missed finger-roll layup  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
11:18   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
11:18 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:18 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
11:01 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 2-2
10:35 +2 Luguentz Dort made layup, assist by Chris Paul 2-4
10:17   Lost ball turnover on John Collins, stolen by Chris Paul  
10:18   Clear path foul on John Collins  
10:18 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
10:18 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
10:09 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 2-8
9:59   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
9:53   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
9:39   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
9:30 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 2-10
9:15 +2 De'Andre Hunter made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 4-10
9:02 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 4-12
8:44 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot 6-12
8:37   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
8:21 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 9-12
8:08 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 9-14
7:58   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
7:52   Luguentz Dort missed layup  
7:51   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:45 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Trae Young 11-14
7:23 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot 11-16
7:02   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
6:53   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
6:53 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 11-17
6:53 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-18
6:41   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
6:34   Out of bounds turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:22   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
6:08   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
6:00   Trae Young missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
5:54   Out of bounds turnover on Luguentz Dort  
5:37   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:31   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
5:20 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 14-18
4:57   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
4:42 +2 John Collins made floating jump shot, assist by Trae Young 16-18
4:29 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 16-21
4:10 +2 John Collins made driving layup 18-21
3:55   Dennis Schroder missed floating jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
3:43 +2 Cam Reddish made floating jump shot 20-21
3:34 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 20-24
3:21   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
3:02   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup  
3:00   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
2:56   Out of bounds turnover on John Collins  
2:38   Offensive foul on Hamidou Diallo  
2:38   Turnover on Hamidou Diallo  
2:26 +2 Cam Reddish made driving layup 22-24
2:11   Out of bounds turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:57   Cam Reddish missed jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
1:53   Dennis Schroder missed layup, blocked by Alex Len  
1:53   OKC team rebound  
1:53   OKC team rebound  
1:51 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 22-26
1:28 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 24-26
1:17   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
1:09 +2 Brandon Goodwin made floating jump shot 26-26
0:51   Darius Bazley missed layup  
0:49   Offensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
0:49 +2 Darius Bazley made dunk 26-28
0:40 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot 28-28
0:37   Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin  
0:26 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 28-30
0:06   Personal foul on Nerlens Noel  
0:04   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
0:04 +1 Brandon Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 29-30
0:04 +1 Brandon Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-30
0:00 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 30-33
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ATL Hawks 28
OKC Thunder 33

Time Team Play Score
11:40   De'Andre Hunter missed layup  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
11:21   Brandon Goodwin missed floating jump shot  
11:21   Brandon Goodwin missed floating jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
11:10   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
10:50   Jeff Teague missed hook shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
10:26   Nerlens Noel missed jump shot  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
10:19 +2 Hamidou Diallo made dunk 30-35
10:03   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
9:52 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 30-37
9:29 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot 32-37
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Alex Len  
9:08   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
9:00 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 32-39
8:44 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin 34-39
8:32   Hamidou Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
8:19   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
8:00   Darius Bazley missed driving layup  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
7:54   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Goodwin  
7:32 +2 Dennis Schroder made finger-roll layup, assist by Hamidou Diallo 34-41
7:29   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
7:24   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
7:10 +2 Hamidou Diallo made driving dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 34-43
6:55   Alex Len missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Darius Bazley  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
6:48 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made reverse layup 34-45
6:32 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Trae Young 36-45
6:14 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Muscala 36-48
5:59 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 39-48
5:46 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 39-50
5:42   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
5:33   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
5:33   Trae Young missed 1st of 3 free throws  
5:33   ATL team rebound  
5:33 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 40-50
5:33 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 41-50
5:18   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup, blocked by Cam Reddish  
5:18   OKC team rebound  
5:10   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
5:03   Shooting foul on Danilo Gallinari  
5:03 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 42-50
5:03 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-50
4:43 +2 Danilo Gallinari made driving dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 43-52
4:31 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 45-52
4:22   Shooting foul on John Collins  
4:22 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 45-53
4:22 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-54
4:11 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 48-54
4:00   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed finger-roll layup  
4:00   OKC team rebound  
4:00   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
3:55 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 48-57
3:35   Trae Young missed reverse layup  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
3:31   Alex Len missed dunk  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:23 +2 Nerlens Noel made layup, assist by Luguentz Dort 48-59
3:23   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
3:23   Nerlens Noel missed free throw  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
3:03   Jeff Teague missed finger-roll layup  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
2:59 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 51-59
2:43   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
2:43 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 51-60
2:43   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
2:32 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 54-60
2:27   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Paul  
2:12 +2 Trae Young made jump shot 56-60
1:52   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot, blocked by Alex Len  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
1:42   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Danilo Gallinari  
1:35 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Danilo Gallinari 56-62
1:24   Alex Len missed hook shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
1:13   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
1:13 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 56-63
1:13 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-64
0:57   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
0:57 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 57-64
0:57 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-64
0:37   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup, blocked by Alex Len  
0:34   Offensive rebound by Chris Paul  
0:33   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Offensive rebound by Chris Paul  
0:30 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 58-66
0:13   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
0:01   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ATL Hawks 32
OKC Thunder 38

Time Team Play Score
11:43 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 61-66
11:17   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:14   Out of bounds turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:07   Shooting foul on Danilo Gallinari  
11:07 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 62-66
11:07 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-66
10:55 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 63-68
10:33   Bad pass turnover on Bruno Fernando, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
10:21   Personal foul on Bruno Fernando  
10:10 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luguentz Dort 63-71
9:58 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 66-71
9:47 +3 Dani