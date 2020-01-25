SAC
CHI

No Text

Hield scores 21, Kings beat Bulls 98-81 to snap 6-game skid

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) After being pulled from the starting lineup, Buddy Hield proved his value to the Sacramento Kings.

Hield scored 21 points, Harrison Barnes added 19 and Sacramento beat the Chicago Bulls 98-81 on Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

In 23 minutes off the bench, Hield was 7 for 12 from the field - including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers.

''I've got to give Buddy a lot of love,'' Kings coach Luke Walton said. ''What he did throughout the game, that third quarter when they went on a run, he really kept us in it.

''For him to be all about the team after we took him out of the starting lineup shows a lot, says a lot about him.''

Even though Walton tried to make it clear the move wasn't intended to punish the team's leading scorer, Hield acknowledged it was a challenge to view it that way.

''Of course, as a competitor you want to figure out what's the reason for that,'' he said. ''You never get a straight, clear-cut answer. But as a player, as a professional, you have to go in there, lock in and just do it.

''When he calls your number, just produce. That's all you can do.''

De'Aaron Fox had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds as the Kings led virtually wire-to-wire.

Zach LaVine scored 21 for the Bulls, who had won four of seven. Chicago was 8 for 37 (21.6%) on 3-pointers.

The Bulls played without forward Lauri Markkanen, who will miss four to six weeks with a right hip injury. The 7-footer from Finland had an MRI on Thursday after experiencing soreness for about a week. He had played in all 46 games this season before Friday, averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Without Markkanen on the court, LaVine was more of a focus for the defense.

''I had to adjust going into the third quarter, but in the first quarter it seemed like I would drive and there would be somebody in the middle, so you swing it,'' said LaVine, who was 8 for 21 from the field. ''I still think I missed some easy ones. I'm used to it.''

The Kings used a run of 11 straight points in the second quarter to snap a 33-all tie and take a 54-44 halftime lead.

Chicago opened the second half with a 12-2 run to tie the score at 56. Later in the third quarter, Denzel Valentine hit a runner in the lane to put the Bulls on top 69-68 - their first lead of the game.

The Kings, though, scored the final seven points of the period (two layups by Fox and a 3-pointer by Hield) to take a 75-69 edge into the fourth.

Sacramento's lead was back up to 85-73 - matching its biggest to that point - on a basket by Bogdan Bogdanovic with seven minutes remaining. After taking the lead in the third, Chicago managed just four points in the next seven-plus minutes.

Bogdanovic put the game away with a five-point possession for a 92-75 lead with 4 1/2 minutes to go. First, he hit a pair of free throws after LaVine and Bulls coach Jim Boylen were assessed technical fouls. Bogdanovic then hit a 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Kings: Hield had started the first 44 games of the season. Bogdanovic started in Hield's place and had 12 points in 26 minutes.

Bulls: Markkanen joins a growing list of frontcourt players on the sidelines. Otto Porter Jr. (broken left foot) has been out since early November, Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained right ankle) likely will be out another month and rookie Daniel Gafford has missed the last five games with a dislocated right thumb. ''When it rains it pours, with all of our big men going down,'' said Thaddeus Young, who started in place of Markkanen at power forward.

REJECTED

The highlight of the first half was a sensational, above-the-rim block by Sacramento's Harry Giles III on a dunk attempt by Shaquille Harrison. ''For me, it was just go and meet him with some force,'' Giles said.

PLAYING IT SAFE

Markkanen said he had no doubt he could play through the pain at its current level, but understood that doing so could make the injury - diagnosed as an early stress reaction - worse. ''I really wanted to play, but at the same time I had to take a step back and think about what was smart,'' he said.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Minnesota on Monday night.

Bulls: At Cleveland on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 29
CHI Bulls 21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
11:31   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
11:26   Out of bounds turnover on Thaddeus Young  
11:09 +2 Harrison Barnes made reverse layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 2-0
10:51   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
10:50   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:36   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:31 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 4-0
10:18   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
9:49   Nemanja Bjelica missed floating jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
9:37   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
9:30 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup 6-0
9:30   Shooting foul on Zach LaVine  
9:30 +1 De'Aaron Fox made free throw 7-0
9:18   Offensive foul on Luke Kornet  
9:18   Turnover on Luke Kornet  
9:01   Harrison Barnes missed hook shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
8:53   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
8:50   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:40 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 9-0
8:19 +2 Kris Dunn made driving layup, assist by Zach LaVine 9-2
7:57 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made driving layup 11-2
7:42   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:42 +1 Kris Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 11-3
7:42   Kris Dunn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:39   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
7:22 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made driving dunk, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 13-3
7:13   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
6:57   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
6:51 +2 Kris Dunn made driving layup 13-5
6:51   Violation  
6:40   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
6:34   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
6:21   Kris Dunn missed driving layup  
6:20   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
6:16 +2 Harrison Barnes made reverse layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 15-5
6:01   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
6:01 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 1st of 2 free throws 15-6
6:01 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-7
5:51   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Kris Dunn  
5:45   CHI team rebound  
5:45   Jumpball  
5:28   Zach LaVine missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:26   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
5:22 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made driving layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 17-7
5:00   Coby White missed reverse layup, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:00   CHI team rebound  
5:00   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
4:48   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
4:40   Nemanja Bjelica missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
4:33 +2 Thaddeus Young made driving layup, assist by Kris Dunn 17-9
4:22   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
4:10 +2 Thaddeus Young made driving layup, assist by Zach LaVine 17-11
3:49 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup, assist by Anthony Tolliver 19-11
3:40   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
3:29   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
3:14 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 19-14
2:52   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup, blocked by Zach LaVine  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
2:48 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Thaddeus Young 19-16
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
2:22   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
2:22 +1 Thaddeus Young made 1st of 2 free throws 19-17
2:22 +1 Thaddeus Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-18
2:09 +2 Buddy Hield made layup, assist by Harry III Giles 21-18
2:00   Out of bounds turnover on Cristiano Felicio  
1:54   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
1:45 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harry III Giles 24-18
1:45 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harry III Giles 24-18
1:22 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 24-21
1:09   Shooting foul on Chandler Hutchison  
1:09 +1 Buddy Hield made 1st of 2 free throws 25-21
1:09 +1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-21
0:45   Coby White missed driving layup  
0:45   CHI team rebound  
0:45   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:33 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harry III Giles 29-21
0:17   Offensive foul on Shaquille Harrison  
0:17   Turnover on Shaquille Harrison  
0:00   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   SAC team rebound  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 25
CHI Bulls 23

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup, blocked by Harry III Giles  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
11:20   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
11:12   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver  
10:52 +2 Kent Bazemore made layup, assist by Harry III Giles 31-21
10:26 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 31-24
10:12   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
10:04   Bad pass turnover on Shaquille Harrison, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
9:58   Kent Bazemore missed layup  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
9:54 +2 Chandler Hutchison made driving layup, assist by Shaquille Harrison 31-26
9:54   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
9:54 +1 Chandler Hutchison made free throw 31-27
9:42 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 33-27
9:20   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
9:02   Kent Bazemore missed reverse layup  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
8:59   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
8:50 +2 Shaquille Harrison made finger-roll layup, assist by Coby White 33-29
8:38   Personal foul on Coby White  
8:32   Offensive foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
8:32   Turnover on DeWayne Dedmon  
8:17 +2 Luke Kornet made hook shot, assist by Chandler Hutchison 33-31
8:05   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   SAC team rebound  
8:05   Personal foul on Coby White  
8:02   Offensive foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:02   Turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:53   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
7:50   Luke Kornet missed dunk  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
7:42   Personal foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
7:38   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Cristiano Felicio  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
7:25   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
7:05 +2 Chandler Hutchison made floating jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 33-33
6:52 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 35-33
6:52   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
6:52   Harrison Barnes missed free throw  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
6:26   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
6:14   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
6:14 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made 1st of 2 free throws 36-33
6:14 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-33
6:00   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:35   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
5:30   Out of bounds turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
5:17   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:11   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
4:46   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
4:40 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 40-33
4:26   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   CHI team rebound  
4:26   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
4:23   Bad pass turnover on Kris Dunn, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
4:20 +2 De'Aaron Fox made dunk 42-33
3:58   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
3:50 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 44-33
3:39   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
3:34 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 44-35
3:34   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
3:34 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 44-36
3:18 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 46-36
3:03 +3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 46-39
2:57   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
2:57 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 47-39
2:57 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-39
2:45   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Bad pass turnover on Cristiano Felicio, stolen by Harrison Barnes  
2:43   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
2:18   Offensive foul on De'Aaron Fox  
2:18   Turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
1:57   Traveling violation turnover on Zach LaVine  
1:39   Traveling violation turnover on Harrison Barnes  
1:29   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup, blocked by Harry III Giles  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
1:29   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
1:29   Tomas Satoransky missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:29   CHI team rebound  
1:29 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-40
1:19 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 51-40
0:54 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot 51-42
0:37 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 54-42
0:30   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
0:23   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:20   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
0:20 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 54-44
0:00   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SAC team rebound  

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 21
CHI Bulls 25

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Kris Dunn 54-46
11:22 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup 56-46
10:59 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 56-49
10:40   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
10:27 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 56-52
10:16   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
10:11 +2 Zach LaVine made driving dunk, assist by Kris Dunn 56-54
10:04   Personal foul on Kris Dunn  
9:50   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Kris Dunn  
9:45 +2 Kris Dunn made layup 56-56
9:33   De'Aaron Fox missed alley-oop shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:15   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09