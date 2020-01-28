ATL
TOR

Lowry leads Raptors past Hawks for eighth straight win

  AP
  Jan 28, 2020

TORONTO (AP) Kyle Lowry locked up another spot in Raptors franchise history and got a hearty congratulations from the high-flying star who was once the face of basketball in Toronto.

Lowry had 12 points and 11 assists while becoming Toronto's career assist leader and the Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-114 Tuesday night for their season-best eighth straight win.

Serge Ibaka had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Pascal Siakam added 24 points and Fred VanVleet had 19 as the Raptors won their 10th in a row over Atlanta. Toronto never trailed and led by as many as 28, maintaining a double-digit edge throughout the second half.

With his ninth assist, a long outlet pass to Terence Davis in the fourth, Lowry moved past Jose Calderon (3,770) on Toronto’s career list.

Lowry said it was special to reach the milestone with former Raptors star Vince Carter in attendance as a member of the Hawks.

“It was awesome to be able to get it here tonight, in front of the home crowd, in front of Vince,” Lowry sad. “He didn’t start the organization but he kind of put it on the map and continued to make this thing grow. He’s always been a big supporter of mine and the Raptors.”

Lowry and Carter, who are friends and golf buddies, embraced near half court after the record was announced late in the game.

“He��s very crafty, he’s very smart,” Carter said of Lowry. “His basketball IQ is up there with some of the best in my opinion.”

Calderon tweeted a congratulatory video to Lowry, who finished with eight rebounds and narrowly missed his second triple-double of the season.

“If somebody had to do it, I’m really happy that it’s you,” Calderon told Lowry. “Enjoy this moment and many more.”

Lowry is already Toronto’s franchise leader in 3-point field goals and steals.

John Collins had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Trae Young had 18 points and 13 assists for the Hawks.

Cam Reddish also scored 18 points, De’Andre Hunter had 15 and Carter added 10 as Atlanta lost for the fourth time in six games.

“We could have made this game a little bit different with the defensive intensity,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “We lacked that, really, because the shots weren’t falling and we let that affect us.”

Raptors center Marc Gasol scored 10 points but was unable to return after leaving early in the third because of a sore left hamstring. Gasol missed 12 games because of a strained left hamstring between Dec. 18 and Jan. 12.

Toronto also lost forward OG Anunoby to a sore left shoulder late in the game. Coach Nick Nurse had no update on either of his injured starters following the game.

TIP-INS

Hawks: F Bruno Fernando (left calf) was inactive, C Alex Len sat for the second straight game because of a right hip flexor strain, and G DeAndre' Bembry missed his fourth straight game, the past three of which have been because of inflammation in his right hand. ... Toronto honored Carter with a video tribute between the first and second quarters. ... Young shot 1 for 7 from 3-point range.

Raptors: Toronto didn’t turn the ball over in the second and had just two turnovers in the first half. ... F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (sprained right ankle) was inactive. Hollis-Jefferson left Sunday’s win at San Antonio in the second quarter and did not return. ... F Patrick McCaw (broken nose) missed his third straight game. ... The Raptors outscored the Hawks 61-26 in bench points.

LOST LEGEND

Playing at home for the first time since Kobe Bryant's death Sunday, the Raptors honored the late star with a pregame video tribute. Fans rose for an impromptu standing ovation and yelled ‘Kobe, Kobe!’ following the video before the scoreboard counted down 24 seconds of silence.

81

When the Hawks reached 81 points late in the third, the digits were displayed in purple on the scoreboard in tribute to Bryant, who scored a career-high 81 against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006.

The plan was to highlight the numbers 8, 24 and 81, but neither team hit on any of them until the Hawks got to 81 on Young’s layup.

MOVING ON UP

Carter played his 1,522nd game, tying Dirk Nowitzki for third on the NBA’s all-time list. Only Robert Parish (1,611) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560) have played in more.

HAPPY NEW YEAR

Toronto is 10-3 in January with two games remaining this month, at Cleveland and at Detroit.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Raptors: Visit Cleveland on Thursday night.

1st Quarter
ATL Hawks 23
TOR Raptors 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 0-2
11:44   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
11:44   Pascal Siakam missed free throw  
11:42   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
11:31   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:17   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
11:14   Marc Gasol missed layup  
11:12   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
11:03 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 2-2
10:53 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 2-5
10:41 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 4-5
10:24   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
10:09 +2 Fred VanVleet made jump shot 4-7
9:58   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
9:51   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
9:40   Trae Young missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Marc Gasol  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
9:34   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
9:27 +2 OG Anunoby made layup 4-9
9:10 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 7-9
8:53   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:46   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
8:33 +2 Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot 7-11
8:22   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
8:16   Out of bounds turnover on John Collins  
8:08   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:00 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 10-11
7:37 +2 Marc Gasol made layup, assist by OG Anunoby 10-13
7:30   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young  
7:19 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup, assist by Pascal Siakam 10-15
7:19   Violation  
7:04   Cam Reddish missed reverse layup, blocked by Marc Gasol  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
6:58   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
6:42   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
6:31   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
6:26 +2 Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup 10-17
6:09   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
6:03   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Offensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
5:57   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
5:45   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
5:38 +2 Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup 10-19
5:31 +2 Cam Reddish made hook shot, assist by Trae Young 12-19
5:23   Personal foul on Trae Young  
5:16 +2 Marc Gasol made driving dunk 12-21
5:06 +2 John Collins made hook shot 14-21
5:06   Shooting foul on Marc Gasol  
5:06 +1 John Collins made free throw 15-21
4:59   Personal foul on Trae Young  
4:59 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 15-22
4:59 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-23
4:46   Discontinue dribble turnover on Cam Reddish  
4:26 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 15-26
4:10   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
4:01   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry  
3:52   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
3:39   Cam Reddish missed floating jump shot  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
3:35 +2 Cam Reddish made dunk 17-26
3:19   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
3:08 +2 John Collins made finger-roll layup, assist by Jeff Teague 19-26
2:53 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 19-29
2:41 +2 John Collins made driving layup, assist by Jeff Teague 21-29
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Norman Powell, stolen by Jeff Teague  
2:17   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
2:13   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
2:13 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 21-30
2:13   Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
2:02   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
1:52   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
1:34   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
1:22   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
1:21   ATL team rebound  
1:21   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
1:07 +2 Vince Carter made jump shot 23-30
0:51 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 23-33
0:38   Vince Carter missed jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
0:28   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
0:04   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ATL Hawks 33
TOR Raptors 35

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 26-33
11:21 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 26-35
11:07   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:01   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
11:01 +1 Terence Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 26-36
11:01 +1 Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-37
10:49   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Goodwin, stolen by Serge Ibaka  
10:43   Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Terence Davis  
10:41 +2 Terence Davis made dunk 26-39
10:30   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Norman Powell  
10:26 +2 Serge Ibaka made layup, assist by Terence Davis 26-41
10:04 +2 Brandon Goodwin made finger-roll layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 28-41
9:48   Norman Powell missed layup  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
9:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:46 +1 Kevin Huerter made free throw 29-41
9:39 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 32-41
9:30 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 32-43
9:21   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
9:11 +2 Terence Davis made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 32-45
8:57 +2 Vince Carter made jump shot, assist by Trae Young 34-45
8:43 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 34-48
8:19   Bad pass turnover on Vince Carter, stolen by Norman Powell  
8:15 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell 34-51
7:59   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
7:47   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
7:37   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
7:33   Personal foul on Norman Powell  
7:33   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
7:27 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 37-51
7:07   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup, blocked by Cam Reddish  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
7:00 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot 37-53
6:54   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
6:42   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
6:31 +2 John Collins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Trae Young 39-53
6:19   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup  
6:16   TOR team rebound  
6:16   Jumpball  
6:09   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
5:56   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
5:56   Trae Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:56   ATL team rebound  
5:56 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-53
5:36   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
5:16 +2 Kevin Huerter made floating jump shot 42-53
5:08   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup  
5:07   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:59   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
4:43   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
4:43 +1 Terence Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 42-54
4:43 +1 Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-55
4:38   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
4:38 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 43-55
4:38 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-55
4:26 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Thomas 44-58
4:12   Personal foul on Matt Thomas  
4:12 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 45-58
4:12 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-58
3:55   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
3:48   Out of bounds turnover on John Collins  
3:25   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   ATL team rebound  
3:11   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Damian Jones  
3:01   De'Andre Hunter missed reverse layup  
3:00   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
3:00 +2 John Collins made dunk 48-58
3:00   Shooting foul on Marc Gasol  
3:00 +1 John Collins made free throw 49-58
2:50   Personal foul on Damian Jones  
2:42 +3 Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 49-61
2:21   Personal foul on Marc Gasol  
2:21 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 50-61
2:21 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-61
2:09   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
1:56 +2 De'Andre Hunter made driving layup 53-61
1:47   Personal foul on Jeff Teague  
1:40 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Matt Thomas 53-63
1:23   Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
1:18 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 53-65
1:00   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
0:52   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
0:52   Pascal Siakam missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:52   TOR team rebound  
0:52 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-66
0:29   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
0:11   Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin  
0:11 +1 Serge Ibaka made 1st of 2 free throws 53-67
0:11 +1 Serge Ibaka made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-68
0:00 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 56-68
0:00   End of period  