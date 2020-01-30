OKC
SAC

Dort scores 23 points, sparks Thunder past Kings 120-100

  • AP
  • Jan 30, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Still reeling from the loss of good friend and former NBA star Kobe Bryant, Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul returned to the basketball court for the first time since the tragedy because, he said, it was the right thing to do.

The Thunder didn’t need him much on a night in which they led from start to finish. But it was a therapeutic return for Paul.

“Probably the best thing (I) could have done is to get out there and play,” Paul said following Oklahoma City’’s 120-100 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. “Kobe wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Luguentz Dort set season-highs with 23 points and five 3-pointers, Dennis Schroder delivered another big game off the bench with 24 points and nine assists as the Thunder won for the sixth time in seven games. Danilo Gallinario had 19 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17.

A moment of silence was held before for the game for the victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash that killed Bryant and his daughter Gianna and seven others. A framed Bryant 24 jersey was placed at center court as a spotlight shined down. Some fans broke into chants of “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” after the buzzer sounded. Tributes to Bryant played on the video scoreboard throughout the game.

Paul, who had nine points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, was back on the court after not playing in the Thunder’s loss to Dallas on Monday for personal reasons. He played only 26 minutes against the Kings, his fewest since Nov. 27.

Although Paul penned an emotional tribute to Bryant on social media later on Monday, the nine-time All-Star had not spoken publicly about the tragedy until Wednesday.

“You just feel for the families,” Paul said. “It’s a big loss for everybody.”

Dort had 12 points in the third quarter - more than he has had in any game this season - and helped the Thunder open a 20-point lead. Dort made a pair of 3-pointers, had a pair of layups and made two free throws after the Kings’ Nemanja Bjelica was called for a flagrant 1 foul.

“I actually told Dort toward the end of the game, Kobe probably would have been proud of him because he had 23 points and no assists,” Paul said. “Kobe was all about being aggressive and staying aggressive.”

Thunder coach Bill Donovan praised Paul for his management of the game.

“Obviously it was an emotional game for him,” Donovan said. “He never really got into a flow from the standpoint of his own personal offense, but he really managed to manipulate that game in the third quarter. He was finding guys, he was making the right decisions. He got guys open shots.”

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and De’Aaron Fox had 19 for Sacramento.

“I felt we got pushed around tonight,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “They were more physical than us, they hit us, they outrebounded us. They got the shots that they wanted and that can’t be acceptable.”

The Thunder held the Kings to 16 points in the first quarter and led 59-43 late in the second following Schroder’s 3-pointer.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored eight straight points to open the fourth quarter and Oklahoma City stretched its lead to 109-82.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Donovan’s team has won six straight on the road and is 13-3 away from home since the start of December. … This was the seventh time that Oklahoma City has made 15 or more 3-pointers this season. … Gallinari missed his first five shots and was 0 for 4 on 3s before connecting on back-to-back attempts in the second quarter.

Kings: Sacramento missed eight of its nine 3-point shots in the first quarter. … Marvin Bagley III sat out a fourth straight game with left foot soreness. Bagley missed eight games from late December to early January because of the same issue. ... Richaun Holmes (right shoulder soreness) has missed 10 consecutive games.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Face the Suns in Phoenix on Friday. The Thunder have won seven straight against the Suns, including three straight on the road.

Kings: Play the Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday. Sacramento has lost 10 straight in the series over the past three years.

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 23
SAC Kings 16

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:28   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
11:08   Luguentz Dort missed floating jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
11:01 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 3-0
10:48   Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
10:39 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot 3-2
10:21   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   OKC team rebound  
10:20   Personal foul on Harrison Barnes  
10:08   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:55   Nemanja Bjelica missed floating jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
9:42   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
9:42 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 4-2
9:42 +1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
9:24   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:06   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
9:02   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:50   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:33 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Danilo Gallinari 7-2
8:20   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:00   Bad pass turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:49   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
7:40   Chris Paul missed floating jump shot  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
7:33   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:23 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot 7-4
7:05   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
7:00   Traveling violation turnover on Luguentz Dort  
6:49   Shooting foul on Chris Paul  
6:49 +1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 7-5
6:49 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-6
6:31   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:21 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 10-6
6:07   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver  
5:59   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:48 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 12-6
5:36   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
5:36   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:36   SAC team rebound  
5:36 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-7
5:22   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
5:14 +2 Harrison Barnes made finger-roll layup 12-9
4:55   Nerlens Noel missed floating jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
4:46 +3 Anthony Tolliver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 12-12
4:30   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
4:20 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 14-12
3:58 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made dunk, assist by Harrison Barnes 14-14
3:34 +2 Nerlens Noel made jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 16-14
3:25   DeWayne Dedmon missed layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
3:25   SAC team rebound  
3:19   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Nerlens Noel  
3:04 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 18-14
2:50   DeWayne Dedmon missed driving dunk, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
2:50   SAC team rebound  
2:46 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 18-16
2:30   Double dribble turnover on Nerlens Noel  
2:16   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
1:59 +2 Hamidou Diallo made jump shot 20-16
1:47   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:39   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed layup  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
1:35   Lost ball turnover on Nerlens Noel, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
1:30   Offensive foul on Anthony Tolliver  
1:30   Turnover on Anthony Tolliver  
1:24   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
1:24   Chris Paul missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:24   OKC team rebound  
1:24 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-16
1:11   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
1:00 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 23-16
0:42   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
0:28   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
0:02   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   OKC team rebound  
0:00   Jumpball  
0:00   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 36
SAC Kings 31

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +2 Kent Bazemore made layup, assist by Harry III Giles 23-18
11:23   Hamidou Diallo missed jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
11:10   Bad pass turnover on Cory Joseph, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
11:03   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
10:37   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:25   Steven Adams missed driving layup, blocked by Harry III Giles  
10:25   OKC team rebound  
10:23   Jumpball  
10:16   Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   OKC team rebound  
10:15   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
10:07 +2 Darius Bazley made jump shot 25-18
9:55   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
9:48   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot  
9:48   SAC team rebound  
9:48   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
9:41   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
9:30   Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Schroder  
9:23   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:20 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk 25-20
9:08   Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
9:00   Kent Bazemore missed layup  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
8:55 +2 Darius Bazley made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 27-20
8:39 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made driving layup 27-22
8:22   Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
8:14 +2 Cory Joseph made layup 27-24
8:06   Shooting foul on Cory Joseph  
8:06 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 3 free throws 28-24
8:06 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 3 free throws 29-24
8:06 +1 Dennis Schroder made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-24
7:58   Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
7:44 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 30-26
7:27   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
7:20 +2 Dennis Schroder made fade-away jump shot 32-26
7:10 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 32-29
6:54   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
6:45 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 35-29
6:27 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 35-31
6:11 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 38-31
5:56 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 38-34
5:39 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 41-34
5:21 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made alley-oop shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 41-36
5:02   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed layup  
4:57   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
4:46   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
4:29   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
4:22 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 44-36
4:10   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
4:04   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
3:53 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup 44-38
3:53   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
3:53   Harrison Barnes missed free throw  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:37   Personal foul on Buddy Hield  
3:37 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 45-38
3:37   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:33   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
3:21 +2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot 45-40
3:11   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
3:11 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 46-40
3:11 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-40
2:56   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
2:41   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
2:41 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 48-40
2:41 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-40
2:34 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 49-43
2:20 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 51-43
2:07   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Nerlens Noel  
2:02 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 53-43
1:41   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
1:35   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
1:16 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 56-43
0:56   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
0:46 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 59-43
0:31   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed layup  
0:29   Offensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
0:29 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made dunk 59-45
0:14   Out of bounds turnover on Chris Paul  
0:01 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 59-47
0:00   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
OKC Thunder 37
SAC Kings 29

Time Team Play Score
11:41   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
11:24 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 59-49
11:08   Chris Paul missed floating jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:00 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 59-52
10:36 +2 Luguentz Dort made jump shot 61-52
10:19 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 61-54
10:05 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 64-54
9:55   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
9:48 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 64-56
9:48   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
9:48   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed free throw  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
9:37 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 66-56
9:17 +2 De'Aaron Fox made fade-away jump shot 66-58
9:05 +2 Chris Paul made driving layup 68-58
8:59   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56