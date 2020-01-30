PHI
Trae Young's 39 points lead Hawks past Simmons, 76ers

  • AP
  • Jan 30, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young thought it was important for him to play up to his status as an All-Star starter. After all, the Hawks' point guard was matched against two of his All-Star teammates.

“I feel I needed to prove myself a little bit,” Young said.

Young fulfilled his goal, scoring 39 points and adding a career-high 18 assists to lead Atlanta past Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 127-117 on Thursday night, extending the 76ers' road woes.

“I think I managed the game pretty well tonight from start to finish,” said Young, who's in his second season. “I'm getting better every day.”

Young ranks third in the league with 29.4 points per game. He is second, behind the Lakers' LeBron James, with 9.2 assists per game.

Young was dominant from the opening period, when he had 10 assists. After that, he was the focus of the 76ers' defense.

“I think we was too focused on what Trae was doing,” Simmons said.

Philadelphia's Tobias Harris said Young “is a tough cover.”

“Tonight he just carved us up," Harris said. “He was their whole offense tonight.”

Young and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, who had 21 points and 14 rebounds, are All-Star starters. Simmons, added to the Eastern Conference team on Thursday as a reserve, scored 31 points to lead Philadelphia.

Shake Milton had a career-high 27 points - 14 more than his previous high - but it wasn't enough to improve the 76ers' poor road record. Philadelphia, 22-2 at home, fell to 9-16 in away games.

John Collins had 17 points and 20 rebounds for Atlanta.

The 76ers, who began the night tied with Indiana for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, held their last lead at 21-20 against the Hawks, who are last in the conference.

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown called a timeout early in the final period after Young's 3-pointer gave Atlanta a 106-94 lead. Apparently still unhappy with his team's defense, Brown called another timeout about one minute later after Young's floater pushed the lead to 14 points at 108-94, capping a 9-0 run.

Philadelphia cut Atlanta's lead to 121-116 before Vince Carter, who had 14 points, sank two free throws.

TIP-INS

76ers: Tobias Harris had 21 points and nine rebounds. ... Milton had 16 points in the first half, topping his previous career high - 13 - for a full game. ... Simmons (minor upper respiratory illness) was cleared following pregame warmups.

Hawks: Young needed only one period to log his fifth consecutive double-double. He had 14 points and 10 assists in the first. ... Bruno Fernando (left calf) and Alex Len (right hip) were out as Atlanta again dealt with a lack of depth on its front line. G DeAndre Bembry (right hand) missed his fifth straight game. F Jabari Parker (shoulder) will be evaluated on Tuesday. ... Carter appeared in his 1,523rd game, breaking a tie with Dirk Nowitzki for third all-time.

HONORING KOBE

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and his assistants wore Kobe Bryant's Nike shoes during the game as their tribute to the retired Los Angeles Lakers great, who was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash. “It's obviously an emotional time,” Pierce said, adding his goal was “trying to find ways to continue to honor and do what we can to keep the legacy of Kobe going.”

TECHNICAL

The Hawks led by only two points before a key sequence at the end of the first half led to Young making five free throws after he was fouled by Harris, pushing the lead to 74-67. Harris was called for a technical foul before Brown called a timeout to request a coach's challenge of the call that Young was shooting a 3-pointer when fouled.

Brown protested when it was announced the challenge was not possible because Young already had taken one free throw. Brown also was called for a technical foul.

“That was not a good moment of the game,” Brown said.

UP NEXT

The 76ers continue their four-game trip on Saturday at Boston.

The Hawks, who are 5-20 on the road, play Saturday at Dallas.

---

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 31
ATL Hawks 39

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46   Tobias Harris missed alley-oop shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
11:41 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 0-2
11:24 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 2-2
11:04   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
11:04 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 2-3
11:04 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 2-4
11:04   Trae Young missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:53 +2 Ben Simmons made driving dunk 4-4
10:36   Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Ben Simmons  
10:33 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk 6-4
10:24 +2 Trae Young made jump shot 6-6
10:14 +2 Matisse Thybulle made floating jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 8-6
10:05   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:58 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup, assist by Joel Embiid 10-6
9:39 +2 Kevin Huerter made floating jump shot, assist by Trae Young 10-8
9:25   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
9:25   Matisse Thybulle missed 1st of 3 free throws  
9:25   PHI team rebound  
9:25 +1 Matisse Thybulle made 2nd of 3 free throws 11-8
9:25   Matisse Thybulle missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
9:11 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 11-11
8:55   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
8:44   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
8:37   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:24   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
8:04   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:49   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:39 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup 13-11
7:27   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
7:24   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
7:24 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 13-12
7:24 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 13-13
7:24 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 13-14
7:11 +2 Joel Embiid made hook shot 15-14
6:57 +2 Damian Jones made dunk, assist by Trae Young 15-16
6:40 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 17-16
6:20 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 17-18
6:15   Shooting foul on Trae Young  
6:15 +1 Shake Milton made 1st of 2 free throws 18-18
6:15 +1 Shake Milton made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-18
6:09   Personal foul on Shake Milton  
6:03   Trae Young missed driving layup  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
5:53   Traveling violation turnover on Joel Embiid  
5:39 +2 Kevin Huerter made driving layup, assist by Trae Young 19-20
5:18   Lost ball turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Trae Young  
5:10   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:03   Traveling violation turnover on Ben Simmons  
4:56   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:49   Shooting foul on John Collins  
4:49 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
4:49 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
4:37 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 21-23
4:19   Furkan Korkmaz missed driving layup  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
4:00 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 21-26
3:44   Furkan Korkmaz missed layup  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
3:41   Ben Simmons missed dunk  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
3:38 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk 23-26
3:23 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Trae Young 23-28
3:07   Ben Simmons missed driving layup  
3:05   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
2:57 +2 De'Andre Hunter made dunk, assist by Trae Young 23-30
2:44   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
2:35   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Zhaire Smith  
2:30   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
2:30   Ben Simmons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:30   PHI team rebound  
2:30 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-30
2:16 +2 Damian Jones made dunk, assist by Cam Reddish 24-32
1:52   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Trae Young  
1:44 +2 De'Andre Hunter made reverse layup, assist by Trae Young 24-34
1:34 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zhaire Smith 27-34
1:16   Cam Reddish missed driving layup, blocked by Mike Scott  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
1:05   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
1:01 +2 Mike Scott made dunk 29-34
0:49 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 29-37
0:30   Raul Neto missed driving layup, blocked by Damian Jones  
0:30   PHI team rebound  
0:25 +2 Mike Scott made jump shot 31-37
0:02   Shooting foul on Raul Neto  
0:02 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 31-38
0:02 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-39
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 36
ATL Hawks 35

Time Team Play Score
11:35 +2 Vince Carter made jump shot 31-41
11:12   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by James Ennis III  
10:53   Shake Milton missed driving layup, blocked by Damian Jones  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:47 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk 33-41
10:39   Jeff Teague missed driving layup  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
10:32   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
10:18   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   ATL team rebound  
10:08 +2 Cam Reddish made layup, assist by Damian Jones 33-43
9:50   Shooting foul on Treveon Graham  
9:50 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 34-43
9:50   Joel Embiid missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
9:31   Treveon Graham missed floating jump shot  
9:27   Offensive rebound by Damian Jones  
9:27   Damian Jones missed dunk  
9:27   PHI team rebound  
9:12 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 36-43
9:03   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Damian Jones  
8:48   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
8:44   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Raul Neto  
8:42   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
8:42   Shake Milton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:42   PHI team rebound  
8:42 +1 Shake Milton made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-43
8:21 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 37-46
8:08   Personal foul on Vince Carter  
8:01   Offensive foul on Tobias Harris  
8:01   Turnover on Tobias Harris  
7:49 +2 Kevin Huerter made jump shot 37-48
7:36   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
7:36 +1 Shake Milton made 1st of 2 free throws 38-48
7:36 +1 Shake Milton made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-48
7:20   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
7:10 +3 Joel Embiid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Ennis III 42-48
7:01   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:53   Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:42 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 42-51
6:13 +2 James Ennis III made floating jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 44-51
6:02   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
5:55   Shooting foul on John Collins  
5:55 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 45-51
5:55   Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:53   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
5:42 +2 Vince Carter made fade-away jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 45-53
5:28   Out of bounds turnover on Zhaire Smith  
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Vince Carter, stolen by Zhaire Smith  
5:20   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
5:20 +1 Zhaire Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 46-53
5:20   Zhaire Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:18   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
5:02 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 46-55
4:46   Zhaire Smith missed jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
4:33   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Raul Neto 48-55
4:12   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:06   Ben Simmons missed driving layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
3:59   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Furkan Korkmaz  
3:55 +2 Tobias Harris made layup 50-55
3:34   John Collins missed alley-oop shot  
3:32   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
3:31 +2 John Collins made dunk 50-57
3:25   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
3:17   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Trae Young  
3:11 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 50-59
3:11   Shooting foul on Zhaire Smith  
3:11 +1 Trae Young made free throw 50-60
2:57   Raul Neto missed floating jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
2:47 +2 Damian Jones made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 50-62
2:31   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
2:31 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 51-62
2:31 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-62
2:20   Offensive foul on Cam Reddish  
2:20   Turnover on Cam Reddish  
2:10   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
2:10 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 53-62
2:10 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-62
1:59   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
1:59 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 54-63
1:59 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-64
1:48 +2 Joel Embiid made layup 56-64
1:48   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
1:48   Joel Embiid missed free throw  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
1:25   Trae Young missed driving layup  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
1:16 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 59-64
0:58   Personal foul on Shake Milton  
0:58 +1 Vince Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 59-65
0:58 +1 Vince Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-66
0:48 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup 61-66
0:36 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 61-69
0:32 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 64-69
0:28   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
0:03 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 67-69
0:00   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
0:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:00 +1 Trae Young made free throw 67-70
0:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:00 +1 Trae Young made free throw 67-71
0:00 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 67-72
0:00 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 67-73
0:00 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 67-74
0:00   End of period  