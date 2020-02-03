BOS
Tatum leads Celtics past Hawks 123-115 for 4th straight win

  • Feb 03, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) The Celtics turned up the defensive pressure on Trae Young, and turned to Grant Williams for a key basket at the end.

It wasn't a masterpiece by any stretch, but it was good enough for Boston's fourth straight win.

Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and the Celtics held on for a 123-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

''It was ugly,'' Jaylen Brown said, ''but we figured it out.''

Trailing 117-113, the Hawks had a shot when a video review overturned a call along the baseline that initially gave Boston the ball.

But Brown came up with a steal off Young's deflected pass at the other end, giving the Celtics a chance to finish it off. They milked the shot clock before Williams took off down the lane, speeding past the Hawks defense to bank one in with 37.6 seconds remaining.

Boston coach Brad Stevens knew his team got away with one.

''I don't think throwing the ball all over the gym is a recipe for a win,'' he said, referring to 15 turnovers and some sloppy play down the stretch.

With ailing Kemba Walker watching from the bench, Gordon Hayward scored 24 points and Brown chipped in with 21 for the Celtics.

Young led Atlanta with 34 points, his 25th game with at least 30 points this season. Kevin Huerter had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and John Collins notched his fourth straight double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Plagued by injuries, the Hawks were forced to go with a small lineup that didn't have a whole lot of chemistry. That was evident by the struggles of their All-Star point guard, who matched his career high with nine turnovers.

''There were a lot of times when I was jumping in the air and passing, expecting someone to be in the corner, and it just wasn't there,'' Young said. ''I turned it over way too many times tonight. That's a big part of why we lost.''

With Young putting up 23 points by halftime, the Hawks held a 62-60 lead at the break.

The Celtics scored the first seven points of the third quarter and steadily pushed their edge to as high as 13 points. They were up 95-84 heading to the final period.

The Hawks got as close as two, and were still hanging around after back-to-back 3s by Huerter. But Boston never ceded the lead.

TIP-INS

Celtics: C Enes Kanter returned after missing five games with a right hip contusion. He had eight points and nine rebounds in just under 16 minutes. ... Walker missed his second straight game with a sore left knee. ... Williams had 13 points. ... Hayward started the game as the point guard. ''It really didn't feel that much different,'' he said. ''I had to remind myself to come back and get the ball.'' ... Tatum finished 10 of 20 from the field, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Hawks: G Evan Turner played for the first time since Dec. 28. He has been recuperating from both Achilles and hamstring injuries over the past month. Turner didn't do much, tallying two points and two assists in 21 minutes. ... Atlanta started the game with two points guards, as Jeff Teague joined Young in the makeshift lineup. Teague had 18 points. ... Only 10 players suited up for Atlanta. ... The injured list included rookie F Cam Reddish, who went into the league's concussion protocol after taking a blow to the head in Saturday's loss at Dallas.

THEIS GOES DOWN

Boston forward Daniel Theis went down in the third quarter, landing awkwardly on his right foot after leaping high attempting to block a shot by Atlanta's Treveon Graham.

Theis collapsed to the court writhing in pain, and had to be helped to the locker room. After also being checked for a possible concussion, he was cleared to return to the game.

But Stevens decided not to take any chances, so Theis finished with nine points in 19 minutes.

GOING IT ALONE

Collins looked like a one-man show on the inside, often going it alone with the Hawks missing injured big men Alex Len and Bruno Fernando.

The Celtics finished with a 44-32 edge on the boards, including 11 offensive rebounds that contributed greatly to 19 second-chance points.

''The bumps and bruises of the seasons were wearing on us tonight,'' Collins said. ''That's what happens when you play small. You give up some offensive rebounds.''

UP NEXT

Celtics: Return home to face Orlando on Wednesday night.

Hawks: Travel to Minnesota on Wednesday to face the Timberwolves.

1st Quarter
BOS Celtics 28
ATL Hawks 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup 2-0
11:18   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Javonte Green  
11:10 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 5-0
10:47   Backcourt turnover on Trae Young  
10:36   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
10:20 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Jones 5-3
9:57   Daniel Theis missed layup  
9:55   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
9:48 +2 John Collins made reverse layup, assist by Jeff Teague 5-5
9:30   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
9:21 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 5-7
9:03   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
8:57 +2 Kevin Huerter made driving dunk 5-9
8:34 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Gordon Hayward 7-9
8:21 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Collins 7-12
8:06   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
7:59   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
7:59 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 8-12
7:59   Gordon Hayward missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
7:49   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
7:44   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
7:27 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup 10-12
7:16 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 10-14
7:16   Shooting foul on Javonte Green  
7:16 +1 Trae Young made free throw 10-15
7:06   Personal foul on Trae Young  
6:55   Personal foul on John Collins  
6:47 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot 13-15
6:28   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
6:16 +2 Jaylen Brown made layup 15-15
6:00   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
5:52 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 18-15
5:43 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 18-18
5:28   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
5:17   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
5:04 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Jeff Teague 18-20
4:49 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Grant Williams 20-20
4:40 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup 20-22
4:25   Traveling violation turnover on Jaylen Brown  
4:10   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
4:00   Grant Williams missed driving layup  
3:59   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
3:51   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:34 +2 Grant Williams made layup 22-22
3:23 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 22-25
3:04   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by Vince Carter  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
2:48   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
2:44   Brad Wanamaker missed layup  
2:39   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
2:39 +2 Gordon Hayward made dunk 24-25
2:35 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 24-28
2:15   Brad Wanamaker missed jump shot  
1:57   Jeff Teague missed driving layup, blocked by Grant Williams  
1:57   Jeff Teague missed driving layup  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
1:52   Lost ball turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Brandon Goodwin  
1:47 +2 Brandon Goodwin made layup 24-30
1:27   Brad Wanamaker missed floating jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
1:19   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Goodwin  
1:02   Enes Kanter missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Vince Carter  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
1:00 +2 Enes Kanter made dunk 26-30
0:48   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:41   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Shooting foul on Carsen Edwards  
0:31   Shooting foul on Carsen Edwards  
0:31 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
0:31 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
0:16   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:14   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:13 +2 Enes Kanter made dunk 28-32
0:01   Jeff Teague missed driving layup, blocked by Carsen Edwards  
0:00 +2 Evan Turner made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 28-34
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 32
ATL Hawks 28

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Evan Turner missed turnaround jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
11:27 +2 Enes Kanter made layup, assist by Jayson Tatum 30-34
11:27   Shooting foul on Treveon Graham  
11:27   Enes Kanter missed free throw  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
11:05   Lost ball turnover on Evan Turner, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
11:02 +2 Carsen Edwards made layup 32-34
10:39 +3 Treveon Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 32-37
10:20 +2 Brad Wanamaker made floating jump shot 34-37
10:01   Shooting foul on Carsen Edwards  
10:01 +1 Treveon Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 34-38
10:01 +1 Treveon Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-39
9:48   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
9:45   Enes Kanter missed dunk  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
9:42 +2 Enes Kanter made dunk 36-39
9:31   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
9:26 +2 Brad Wanamaker made layup 38-39
9:15 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 38-42
9:03   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
8:55   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
8:52   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:42 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 38-45
8:40   Full timeout called  
8:24 +3 Brad Wanamaker made 3-pt. jump shot 41-45
8:05   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
7:54 +3 Brad Wanamaker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 44-45
7:44   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Vince Carter  
7:36   John Collins missed driving layup  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
7:29   Jaylen Brown missed driving layup, blocked by Vince Carter  
7:29   BOS team rebound  
7:19 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving dunk, assist by Brad Wanamaker 46-45
7:17   Violation  
7:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:17 +1 Jayson Tatum made free throw 47-45
7:06   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Grant Williams  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
6:58   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
6:48 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 47-48
6:30 +2 Jayson Tatum made jump shot 49-48
6:02 +2 Kevin Huerter made layup, assist by Trae Young 49-50
5:41   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
5:39   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
5:37   Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker  
5:29   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young  
5:16   Tremont Waters missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
5:10   Kevin Huerter missed driving layup  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
5:00   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   BOS team rebound  
4:50   Personal foul on Treveon Graham  
4:35   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:24 +2 Trae Young made reverse layup 49-52
4:01   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Huerter  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
3:54   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:39   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   ATL team rebound  
3:39   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
3:24   Offensive foul on John Collins  
3:24   Turnover on John Collins  
3:14 +2 Grant Williams made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 51-52
2:55   Treveon Graham missed driving layup  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
2:52   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
2:47   Shooting foul on Evan Turner  
2:47 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 52-52
2:47 +1 Daniel Theis made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-52
2:36   Personal foul on Grant Williams  
2:21   Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown  
2:21 +1 Treveon Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 53-53
2:21   Treveon Graham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
1:55   Out of bounds turnover on Treveon Graham  
1:45   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup, blocked by John Collins  
1:42   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
1:33   Jumpball  
1:25   Personal foul on Tremont Waters  
1:25   Trae Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:25   ATL team rebound  
1:25 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-54
1:14 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Waters 56-54
1:01   Violation  
0:59   Shooting foul on Tremont Waters  
0:59 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 56-55
0:59 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 56-56
0:59 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 56-57
0:38   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
0:34 +2 Grant Williams made dunk 58-57
0:29   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
0:11 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 58-59
0:03   Shooting foul on Evan Turner  
0:03 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 59-59
0:03 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-59
0:00 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 60-62
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BOS Celtics 35
ATL Hawks 22

Time Team Play Score
11:36   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
11:27 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 63-62
11:21   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
11:16   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
11:10 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 65-62
10:56   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
10:45 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup 67-62
10:31 +2 Damian Jones made dunk, assist by Trae Young 67-64
10:10 +2 Jayson Tatum made jump shot 69-64
9:50 +2 John Collins made jump shot 69-66
9:33 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 72-66
9:16   Offensive foul on Damian Jones  
9:16   Turnover on Damian Jones  
9:02 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup, assist by Brad Wanamaker 74-66
8:47   Vince Carter missed jump shot, blocked by Gordon Hayward  
8:44   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
8:41 +2 John Collins made dunk