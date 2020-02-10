MIA
POR

No Text

Blazers beat Heat 115-109 in Iguodala's debut for Miami

  • AP
  • Feb 10, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Andre Iguodala fell short in his first chance to get a win with the Miami Heat.

His next one will come against his former team.

Damian Lillard had 33 points and eight assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Miami 115-109 on Sunday night.

Iguodala had two points in his first game since the NBA Finals.

''It felt good tonight,'' Iguodala said. ''I wanted to get a feel for where I was at. Honestly, I haven't even played a pickup game or anything since the finals. I was trying to get a feel for where my mind was. Overall, I felt really good out there.''

For Iguodala and the Heat, the next game will be at Golden State, where he was a member of three championship teams and the MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals.

''I've played a lot of basketball games in my career, so the emotional highs and lows, I don't have anymore,'' Iguodala said of returning to play his former team. ''For this team, more importantly, we want to win. This road trip is tough with a lot of guys down. We've got new bodies and us getting a win is more important than how I feel.''

Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 17 rebounds against his former team, including a pair of free throws with 11.5 seconds left that gave Portland a seven-point lead.

While Lillard has been the catalyst for everything, the Blazers have gotten a major shot in the arm from Trent. The former bench warmer has averaged more than 14 points over the last five games and has shot above 51% on 3-pointers during that stretch.

''You just love to see it,'' Lillard said. ''I told him the other day, I don't know if I've been more proud or happier for another player or a younger player since I've been in the league. A second-round pick, McDonald's All-American and went Duke, but doesn't get an opportunity right away. He had a lot to learn, his dad played in the league, and he did it.''

Trent's play hasn't gone unnoticed by opponents either, especially after he hit a 3-pointer with 2:08 left to put Portland up 110-103.

''He has really stepped up and played well,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''It's not easy to be a role player with great players. That sounds easy but you have to do a lot of the little things. At the end of the clock teams are trying to get the ball out of the great players' hands and you have to step up and he hit a big shot.''

Goran Dragic had 27 points for Miami, which played without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Duncan Robinson had 19 points, but just four after halftime.

Iguodala, acquired from Memphis before the trade deadline, made his Miami debut in the first quarter, wearing No. 28. He made an impact with a block of Portland's Mario Hezonja. In the second quarter, Hezonja sprained his left ankle and did not return, leaving Portland with just eight available players.

After a foul was called on Lillard with 0.9 seconds left in the third quarter, Blazers coach Terry Stotts challenged the call. The call was overturned after the review, which showed a clean block by Lillard and a loose ball foul on Dragic. Lillard made both free throws to give the Blazers a 93-83 lead heading into the final period.

Iguodala began the fourth quarter with an assist to Chris Silva on an alley-oop. A steal by Iguodala on the next possession led to Robinson's 3-pointer, forcing a Blazers timeout with 11:01 left.

Bam Adebayo's layup cut the Blazers' lead to 111-108 with 46 seconds left. However, Lillard answered back with a layup of his own to push the lead back to 113-108 with 25 seconds left.

After the Heat had three opportunities to cut into the lead, Whiteside grabbed the rebound and was fouled.

TIP-INS

Heat: Sunday was the first game for the Heat with new additions Iguodala and Jae Crowder. Iguodala has plenty of respect in the league still. ''I see a winning player,'' Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. ''He is an experienced, winning player. A very good wing defender. I think he complements the Miami roster really well, with the versatility that he brings at both ends.''

Trail Blazers: Lillard's recent sizzling stretch caught the eye of Spoelstra. ''It's been a little bit of a habit of mine,'' he said. ''We play our game East Coast time and I throw on a West Coast game and it usually ends on Portland for the last two weeks with what this guy has been doing. The whole league has been watching. They're in a desperate situation trying to make the playoffs. You have to respect the urgency and toughness and focus that they are going to bring into every single game.'' Lillard had averaged over 41 points per game over the past 10 games entering Sunday.

UP NEXT

Heat: Monday night at Golden State Warriors.

Trail Blazers: Tuesday night at New Orleans Pelicans.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 36
POR Trail Blazers 38

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
11:32   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
11:22 +2 Trevor Ariza made reverse layup, assist by Damian Lillard 0-2
11:05   Offensive foul on Duncan Robinson  
11:05   Turnover on Duncan Robinson  
10:55   Out of bounds turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
10:44   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:24 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot 0-5
10:09   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:55   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
9:47 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 3-5
9:34 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving layup 3-7
9:34   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
9:34 +1 Trevor Ariza made free throw 3-8
9:24 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 6-8
9:16 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 6-10
9:06   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:50   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
8:38   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
8:26 +2 Carmelo Anthony made driving layup, assist by Trevor Ariza 6-12
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
7:46 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 6-14
7:29   Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:23   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:14 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 9-14
6:53 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 9-17
6:37 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving dunk, assist by Kelly Olynyk 11-17
6:27   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
6:27 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 3 free throws 11-18
6:27   Damian Lillard missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
6:27   POR team rebound  
6:27 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 11-19
6:19   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
6:15 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 14-19
6:05 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 14-21
6:05   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
6:05   Carmelo Anthony missed free throw  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:53 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 17-21
5:39   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
5:39 +1 Trevor Ariza made 1st of 2 free throws 17-22
5:39 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-23
5:26 +2 Kelly Olynyk made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 19-23
5:26   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
5:26 +1 Kelly Olynyk made free throw 20-23
5:15   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
5:15   Hassan Whiteside missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:15   POR team rebound  
5:15 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
5:02   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
4:51 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 20-27
4:38   Lost ball turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
4:35 +2 Trevor Ariza made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 20-29
4:18   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
4:12   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
4:06   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:53 +2 Hassan Whiteside made jump shot, assist by Mario Hezonja 20-31
3:46 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 22-31
3:46   Shooting foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
3:46 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made free throw 23-31
3:31 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 23-34
3:11 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 25-34
2:58   Mario Hezonja missed driving layup  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:43   Kendrick Nunn missed hook shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
2:34   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
2:19   Shooting foul on Mario Hezonja  
2:19   Goran Dragic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:19   MIA team rebound  
2:19 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-34
2:02   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
1:55   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
1:55 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 27-34
1:55 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-34
1:42   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard  
1:42   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
1:42 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 29-34
1:42 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-34
1:25   Mario Hezonja missed hook shot, blocked by Andre Iguodala  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
1:23   Offensive foul on Andre Iguodala  
1:23   Turnover on Andre Iguodala  
1:12   Shooting foul on Goran Dragic  
1:12   Hassan Whiteside missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:12   POR team rebound  
1:12 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-35
1:00   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Offensive rebound by Chris Silva  
0:57   Chris Silva missed hook shot  
0:55   Offensive rebound by Chris Silva  
0:53 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Silva 33-35
0:41 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot 33-38
0:31   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
0:13   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
0:03 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 36-38
0:00   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   POR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 24
POR Trail Blazers 25

Time Team Play Score
11:37   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
11:27   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
11:14   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
11:14   MIA team rebound  
11:14   Personal foul on Caleb Swanigan  
11:00   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
10:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:45   CJ McCollum missed free throw  
10:45   POR team rebound  
10:41   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Chris Silva  
10:21   Chris Silva missed layup, blocked by Trevor Ariza  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
10:03   Carmelo Anthony missed turnaround jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
9:46   Jae Crowder missed driving layup  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Goran Dragic  
9:35 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 39-38
9:15 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot 39-40
9:03   Offensive foul on Chris Silva  
9:03   Turnover on Chris Silva  
8:54 +2 Trevor Ariza made layup, assist by Caleb Swanigan 39-42
8:38   Chris Silva missed alley-oop shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
8:30   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
8:14 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 42-42
7:58 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 42-44
7:34   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
7:25 +2 Chris Silva made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 44-44
6:59 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 44-47
6:44   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   POR team rebound  
6:31   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
6:13 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 47-47
6:02   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
5:49 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 50-47
5:34 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot 50-49
5:15   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
5:08   Offensive foul on Caleb Swanigan  
5:08   Turnover on Caleb Swanigan  
4:56   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   MIA team rebound  
4:51   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:48   Bam Adebayo missed dunk  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
4:36 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 50-52
4:15   Derrick Jones Jr. missed driving layup  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:13 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk 52-52
3:56   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
3:45   Bad pass turnover on Jae Crowder, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
3:40 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made driving layup, assist by Trevor Ariza 52-54
3:25 +2 Kendrick Nunn made driving layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 54-54
3:05   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:59   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
2:59 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 55-54
2:59   Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
2:45   Lost ball turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Jae Crowder  
2:35   Jae Crowder missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
2:33   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
2:32 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 55-56
2:17   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:07   Personal foul on Bam Adebayo  
1:54 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 55-59
1:54   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
1:54 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made free throw 55-60
1:32   Chris Silva missed hook shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
1:32   MIA team rebound  
1:29   Goran Dragic missed turnaround jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:17   Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Jae Crowder  
1:11   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
1:08 +2 Jae Crowder made dunk 57-60
0:53 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 57-63
0:36 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Silva 60-63
0:28   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:23   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
0:02   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 23
POR Trail Blazers 30

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
11:32   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
11:13   Bam Adebayo missed hook shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:10   Derrick Jones Jr. missed dunk  
11:09   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum