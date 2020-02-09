NY
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Knicks 140-135 in 2 OTs

  • Feb 09, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young had 48 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 32 points and 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 140-135 in two overtimes on Sunday night.

It was the ninth time Young has scored at least 40, second-most in the NBA this season. The first-time All-Star hit all 16 of his free throw attempts and knocked down a game-high six 3-pointers.

Julius Randle finished with 35 points and 18 rebounds, and Reggie Bullock scored 21 points for New York, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Playing their third game in four nights, the Knicks dropped to 17-37 after trailing by 16 in the fourth. They led by eight in the first overtime before letting the Hawks back in it.

Young, who forced a tie at the end of the first overtime with a pair of free throws, hit two free throws on consecutive possessions to give the Hawks, who began the night with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, a 130-128 lead early in the second overtime. Atlanta called timeout at the 13-second mark, and Young followed with two more free throws to make it 138-133.

Randle hit two free throws to force a 116-all tie with 30 seconds left in regulation, but he and Young both missed runners on each team's final possession to force overtime.

The Knicks had a 15-point lead on Bobby Portis' pull-up jumper early in the second. New York entered halftime with a 63-61 advantage.

TIP-INS

Knicks: F Maurice Harkless, acquired last Thursday from the Los Angeles Clippers, had an illness and missed his second straight game. ... Randle had his fifth 30-point game this season, his first with the team. ... Wayne Ellington has made the most of his latest turn in the rotation, scoring 17, 12 and 15 points in the last three games. ... New York beat the Hawks 143-120 at home the last time the teams met Dec. 17, marking the club's largest offensive output since Nov. 11, 1980. Rookie RJ Barrett had 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting in that game. He had five points this time.

Hawks; Young (right ankle contusion) and Hunter (left ankle sprain) were listed on the pregame injury list. C Clint Capela (right heel bruise), DeAndre' Bembry (right hand neuritis), F Cam Reddish (concussion) and F-C Skal Labissiere (left knee cartilage) were out.

HOT EARLY

Randle, with his 22nd double-double this season, and Collins both scored 20 in the first half. Randle had 10 rebounds. Collins had six.

HE'S HERE

Capela, acquired last Wednesday from Houston, wants to make his Atlanta debut as soon as the All-Star break ends Feb. 20, but coach Lloyd Pierce said the team won't rush him. Atlanta wants him fully healthy before he plays.

Either way, Capela looks forward to playing alongside Young after he spent so much of his career with Rockets star James Harden.

''(Young) puts a lot of rhythm on the offense,'' Capela said. ''It's definitely the way I like to play. We definitely should be able to do some magic together.''

Capella wasn't so much surprised by the trade because ''that's what Houston does,'' he said.

''I know that there was only me and James left since I got (there),'' Capella said. ''I was ready for it. I felt more like a rookie in my six years there. Here I feel like a vet.''

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Washington on Wednesday.

Hawks: At Orlando on Monday.

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 31
ATL Hawks 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41 +2 Kevin Huerter made jump shot, assist by John Collins 0-2
11:24   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
11:20 +2 Taj Gibson made hook shot 2-2
11:02   John Collins missed layup  
10:58   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
10:58   John Collins missed dunk  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:44   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
10:32   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Damian Jones  
10:27 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Collins 2-5
10:05   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
10:01   Personal foul on R.J. Barrett  
10:01 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 2-6
10:01 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-7
9:45 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 4-7
9:23 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 4-9
9:00   R.J. Barrett missed floating jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
8:49   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:39 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 7-9
8:19   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:12   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:03   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
7:51   R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:46   Julius Randle missed dunk  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:41 +2 Julius Randle made dunk 9-9
7:26   Trae Young missed jump shot  
7:25   NY team rebound  
7:25   Personal foul on Damian Jones  
7:11   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
7:04 +2 Elfrid Payton made dunk 11-9
6:58 +2 dunk, assist by Trae Young 11-11
6:45 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 14-11
6:28 +2 reverse layup, assist by Trae Young 14-13
6:12 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 16-13
5:44   Bad pass turnover, stolen by Frank Ntilikina  
5:40   Elfrid Payton missed layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
5:36   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   NY team rebound  
5:26 +2 Julius Randle made floating jump shot 18-13
5:10   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
5:01 +2 Reggie Bullock made jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 20-13
4:46   3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:33 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 23-13
4:17   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:09   Out of bounds turnover on Julius Randle  
3:55   hook shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:47   Julius Randle missed layup  
3:43   ATL team rebound  
3:39 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Jeff Teague 23-15
3:26   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
3:14   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:59   Mitchell Robinson missed dunk  
2:58   ATL team rebound  
2:40   jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
2:32 +2 Julius Randle made floating jump shot 25-15
2:32   Shooting foul on John Collins  
2:32   Julius Randle missed free throw  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
2:21 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup 27-15
2:02 +2 Vince Carter made jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 27-17
1:46   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:39   Julius Randle missed floating jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
1:24 +3 Brandon Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 27-20
1:05 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 29-20
0:53   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
0:48   Personal foul on Vince Carter  
0:41   Dennis Smith Jr. missed driving layup  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
0:28   Brandon Goodwin missed floating jump shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
0:21   Bad pass turnover on Frank Ntilikina, stolen by Treveon Graham  
0:16   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:13   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
0:02 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made driving layup 31-20
0:00   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ATL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 32
ATL Hawks 41

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
11:41 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 33-20
11:28   Personal foul on R.J. Barrett  
11:15 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 33-22
10:55 +2 Bobby Portis made hook shot 35-22
10:44   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
10:32 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot 37-22
10:14   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
10:09   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
10:09 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 37-23
10:09 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-24
9:57   Lost ball turnover on Kevin II Knox, stolen by De'Andre Hunter  
9:57   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
9:57 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 37-25
9:57 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-26
9:44   Kevin II Knox missed floating jump shot  
9:41   ATL team rebound  
9:35 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup 37-28
9:25 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 39-28
9:05 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 39-31
8:48   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
8:45   ATL team rebound  
8:32 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Trae Young 39-33
8:32   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
8:32 +1 John Collins made free throw 39-34
8:19 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 41-34
8:01 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 41-36
7:41   Offensive foul on Kevin II Knox  
7:41   Turnover on Kevin II Knox  
7:29   Personal foul on Wayne Ellington  
7:29 +1 Kevin Huerter made 1st of 2 free throws 41-37
7:29 +1 Kevin Huerter made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-38
7:06 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taj Gibson 44-38
6:57 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 44-41
6:43   Personal foul  
6:34 +2 R.J. Barrett made fade-away jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 46-41
6:20   3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:19 +2 De'Andre Hunter made dunk 46-43
6:19   Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett  
6:19   De'Andre Hunter missed free throw  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
6:04   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
5:51   Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton  
5:51 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 46-44
5:51 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 46-45
5:51 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 46-46
5:38   Reggie Bullock missed floating jump shot  
5:37   NY team rebound  
5:36   Personal foul  
5:32   Personal foul on Bruno Fernando  
5:24   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
5:24 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 47-46
5:24 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-46
5:13 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 48-49
5:00 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving dunk 50-49
5:00   Violation  
4:44 +2 Kevin Huerter made floating jump shot 50-51
4:26   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Bullock, stolen by Jeff Teague  
4:23 +2 Jeff Teague made layup 50-53
4:07 +2 Taj Gibson made hook shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 52-53
3:48 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 52-55
3:38   Out of bounds turnover on Elfrid Payton  
3:27   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   ATL team rebound  
3:13   Bruno Fernando missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:07 +2 Julius Randle made layup 54-55
3:07   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
3:07   Julius Randle missed free throw  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
2:50   De'Andre Hunter missed floating jump shot  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
2:43   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
2:41   Shooting foul on Bobby Portis  
2:41 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 54-56
2:41   John Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:41   NY team rebound  
2:41   Personal foul on Bruno Fernando  
2:41 +1 Bobby Portis made 1st of 2 free throws 55-56
2:41 +1 Bobby Portis made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-56
2:24 +2 Bruno Fernando made layup 56-58
2:11   Julius Randle missed hook shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
1:55 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup 56-60
1:35   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Trae Young  
1:31   Trae Young missed layup  
1:29   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
1:29   Personal foul on Reggie Bullock  
1:29   John Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:29   ATL team rebound  
1:29 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-61
1:17   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
1:17 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 57-61
1:17 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-61
1:08   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
0:55 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Bobby Portis 60-61
0:48   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
0:44   Clear path foul on Jeff Teague  
0:44   Frank Ntilikina missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:44   NY team rebound  
0:44 +1 Frank Ntilikina made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-61
0:33 +2 Reggie Bullock made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 63-61
0:25   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Frank Ntilikina  
0:07   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Trae Young  
0:03   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
0:00   End of period  