SAC
DAL

No Text

Doncic shines in return from injury, Mavs beat Kings 130-111

  • AP
  • Feb 13, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Before heading to the All-Star game to play with his basketball idol, Luka Doncic returned from injury to test a pairing that's a lot more important to the Dallas Mavericks sensation.

The 20-year-old Slovenian and fellow Euro star Kristaps Porzingis will want to keep this up after the break.

Doncic had 33 points and 12 rebounds after missing seven games with a sprained right ankle while Porzingis chipped in 27 points with 13 boards, leading the Mavericks to a 130-111 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

An All-Star starter set to play for LeBron James' team in his second season, Doncic added eight assists in the NBA triple-double leader's final game before going to All-Star weekend in Chicago, where he also plans to play in the rising stars game.

Porzingis will be waiting when he gets back after thriving like rarely before in their first season together, and after the 7-foot-3 Latvian recorded a career-best three consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds with Doncic out.

''It's just getting better and better,'' Doncic said of the pair playing together. ''It's good when we both have those nights.''

Buddy Hield scored 22 points and De'Aaron Fox added 16 for the Kings, who fell behind for good in the second quarter and were never closer than 11 points in the second half.

''For some reason, we didn't feel the need to try to play much defense tonight,'' coach Luke Walton said. ''We couldn't stop their top guys and when we did, it just didn't feel like we had the passion and desire that it takes to win, especially on the road, in this league.''

Doncic didn't need long to find a groove, scoring 17 points in the first half with eight rebounds and five assists, including a no-look pass in transition to Maxi Kleber for a dunk.

Porzingis, who had five assists and three blocks, was 11 of 16 from the field with an emphatic dunk in transition that pushed the Dallas lead past 20 for the first time at 89-68 late in the third quarter.

''The playmaking and the communication and the eye contact between them throughout the game offensively was fantastic,'' coach Rick Carlisle said. ''KP mixed rolls, pops. Luka was driving, stepping back. And they were playing great off each other. That's a great thing to see, particularly headed into the break.''

It's the second time Doncic has missed games with a sprained right ankle. He was out four games in December after getting hurt early in a loss to Miami, then re-injured the ankle in practice late last month.

''It was a quiet 33. It really was,'' Carlisle said. ''He really kept everyone involved and picked his spots and was very efficient with his field goal attempts. That's the sign of a great player that can do that.''

Kent Bazemore scored 15 points and hit a 3-pointer that briefly put the Kings ahead in the second quarter after they trailed by 12 less than nine minutes into the game.

TIP-INS

Kings: Walton said the club decided to wait until after the All-Star break for Jabari Parker's return from a right shoulder injury. Parker has missed 24 of the past 25 games. ... Marvin Bagley, drafted one spot ahead of Doncic at No. 2 overall in 2018, missed both games in Dallas. He was out for the 11th straight game with left foot soreness. Bagley has been limited to 13 games this season.

Mavericks: Dallas will wait until after the break for the debut of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. The No. 2 pick from the 2012 draft signed with the Mavericks after taking a buyout in Charlotte. ... Dallas' win was just the second in the past 10 games for the home team in the series.

CAROLINA VISITOR

North Carolina coach Roy Williams sat courtside near the Mavericks bench, making the trip to Dallas to see Doncic a day after the Tar Heels lost at Wake Forest.

SHARE THE BALL

The Mavericks finished with 34 assists, one off their season high. While Tim Hardaway scored 19 points, he chipped in six assists. Seth Curry matched that total while making all three of his 3s and scoring 18. ''The ball moved freely all night long, which was really good to see,'' Carlisle said.

HIELD'S YIELD

Hield was 4 of 12 from 3-point range in his last game before participating in the 3-point contest in Chicago. ''It's a good time to get away, just relax, clear my mind, go there and compete and try to win it,'' he said.

UP NEXT

Both teams are going into the All-Star break. Sacramento returns Feb. 20 at home against Memphis. Dallas is back Feb. 21 at Orlando.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 28
DAL Mavericks 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:23   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:14   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
11:14   Kristaps Porzingis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:14   DAL team rebound  
11:14 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
10:52 +2 Harrison Barnes made turnaround jump shot 2-1
10:43   Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:35   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:35   SAC team rebound  
10:30   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:19   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
10:01   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:50   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
9:41   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
9:29 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 2-4
9:18 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 4-4
9:05 +2 Luka Doncic made running Jump Shot 4-6
8:51   Harrison Barnes missed reverse layup  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:42   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
8:41   DAL team rebound  
8:41   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
8:31 +2 Luka Doncic made layup, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 4-8
8:26   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:26 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 5-8
8:26   De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:16 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 5-10
8:16   Shooting foul on Cory Joseph  
8:16   Luka Doncic missed free throw  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
8:02 +3 DaQuan Jeffries made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 8-10
7:45 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 8-12
7:30   DaQuan Jeffries missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:17   Dorian Finney-Smith missed layup, blocked by De'Aaron Fox  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:04   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:54 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 8-15
6:34 +2 Cory Joseph made hook shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 10-15
6:27   Full timeout called  
6:18   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by DaQuan Jeffries  
6:10   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:56 +2 Maxi Kleber made driving layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 10-17
5:43   Harrison Barnes missed reverse layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:28 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 10-20
5:25   Full timeout called  
5:02   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
4:55   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Doncic  
4:43 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 13-20
4:31 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 13-22
4:18   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
4:11 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 13-24
4:11   Full timeout called  
3:59   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
3:50   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
3:50 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 13-25
3:50   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
3:37   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
3:32   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Cory Joseph  
3:25   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   SAC team rebound  
3:18 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by Buddy Hield 15-25
2:58   Seth Curry missed floating jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
2:49   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
2:49 +1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 16-25
2:49 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-25
2:39   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
2:39 +1 Delon Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 17-26
2:39 +1 Delon Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-27
2:25 +2 Anthony Tolliver made jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 19-27
2:03 +2 Jalen Brunson made hook shot 19-29
1:43   Cory Joseph missed fade-away jump shot  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
1:44 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk 21-29
1:16 +3 Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 21-32
0:55 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 24-32
0:41   Offensive foul on Jalen Brunson  
0:41   Turnover on Jalen Brunson  
0:34   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
0:29 +2 Cory Joseph made finger-roll layup 26-32
0:09   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:06   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
0:00 +2 Kent Bazemore made finger-roll layup 28-32
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 24
DAL Mavericks 31

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +2 Buddy Hield made floating jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 30-32
11:28   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Anthony Tolliver  
11:21   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
11:05   Jalen Brunson missed floating jump shot  
11:04   DAL team rebound  
11:00   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
10:47   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
10:42   Delon Wright missed layup, blocked by Cory Joseph  
10:41   DAL team rebound  
10:38 +2 Justin Jackson made layup, assist by Delon Wright 30-34
10:15 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 33-34
10:00 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 33-36
9:38   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
9:32 +2 Seth Curry made fade-away jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 33-38
9:32   Full timeout called  
9:11   Anthony Tolliver missed jump shot  
9:09   DAL team rebound  
9:01   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
8:52 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 36-38
8:34   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
8:22 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 39-38
8:04   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
8:01 +2 Justin Jackson made dunk 39-40
7:49 +2 Cory Joseph made driving layup, assist by Buddy Hield 41-40
7:25 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 41-43
7:15   Buddy Hield missed finger-roll layup  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
7:10 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 41-46
6:47   Buddy Hield missed fade-away jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
6:36   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
6:30   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Tolliver  
6:21   Luka Doncic missed hook shot  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:18 +2 Luka Doncic made dunk 41-48
6:18   Full timeout called  
6:00 +2 Harrison Barnes made finger-roll layup 43-48
5:42 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 43-51
5:21   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
5:21 +1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 44-51
5:21 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-51
4:56 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made floating jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 45-53
4:30 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup 47-53
4:29   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:29 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made free throw 48-53
4:19 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 48-55
3:57   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
3:55   Harrison Barnes missed layup  
3:51   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
3:51   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
3:37   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:26 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made finger-roll layup, assist by Luka Doncic 48-57
3:18   De'Aaron Fox missed layup  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
3:12 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 48-59
2:54   Out of bounds turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
2:42   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:42 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made free throw 48-60
2:39   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
2:29   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
2:23 +2 Buddy Hield made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 50-60
2:23   Full timeout called  
2:11   Personal foul on Harrison Barnes  
1:57   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
1:48   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:36   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
1:32   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
1:30   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
1:26   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
1:24   SAC team rebound  
1:21   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
1:11   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
1:02 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 50-63
0:49   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
0:33   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
0:20 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made driving layup 52-63
0:01   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 25
DAL Mavericks 33

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
11:32 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 52-66
11:15   De'Aaron Fox missed hook shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:07   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:00 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 55-66
10:39   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
10:27   Shooting foul on Cory Joseph  
10:27 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 55-67
10:27 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-68
10:10   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:01   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:39   Kristaps Porzingis missed floating jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
9:34   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
9:28   Nemanja Bjelica missed dunk  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:19 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 55-70
9:08 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 57-70
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
9:00   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:51   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   DAL team rebound  
8:30   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:22 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup 59-70
8:09 +2 Seth Curry made floating jump shot 59-72
8:09   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:09 +1 Seth Curry made free throw 59-73
7:51   Full timeout called  
7:45   Nemanja Bjelica missed hook shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
7:27 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 59-76
7:10   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:58 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 59-78
6:38 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 62-78
6:25 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 62-80
6:18   Shooting foul on Seth Curry  
6:18 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 63-80
6:18 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-80
6:08   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
6:01   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
5:47 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 66-80
5:23 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 66-82
5:13   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis