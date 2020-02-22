DAL
Collins, Hawks get hot late, rally past Mavericks 111-107

  AP
  Feb 22, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) John Collins was in no mood to feel sorry for the Dallas Mavericks and their short-handed roster.

“I feel like I definitely took advantage of the mismatches I had tonight," Collins said. “As you guys know, I can crash the basket pretty well, so I think I definitely took advantage of that and made the most of it."

Collins had 35 points and 17 rebounds, Trae Young scored 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Hawks rallied late to beat the Mavericks 111-107 on Saturday night.

Collins' follow shot, credited after a goaltending call was overturned, sealed it with 8.4 seconds remaining.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 of his season high-tying 33 points in the first half and Seth Curry added 22 for Dallas, which couldn't overcome a lack of depth.

The game was billed as a showdown between Luka Doncic and Young, two second-year All-Stars linked together since a draft-night trade in 2018, but the matchup never materialized.

Doncic, who led Dallas to a win over Orlando the night before, was held out so he could rest his ankle, meaning that he and Young won't face each other again until next season. Doncic missed a 123-100 Mavericks victory against Atlanta earlier this month in Dallas with a similar injury.

“Obviously I love playing against the best players in our league and Luka is obviously up there," Young said. “For me, it's tough not getting to play against him, but for him, I want him to get healthy."

The Mavericks were also without Kristaps Porzingis, sidelined to rest his knee, and Willie Cauley-Stein, who missed the game for personal reasons.

Young had a sluggish start two nights after scoring a career-high 50 in a stirring home win over Miami, but he got hot in time to keep Dallas from moving over .500 for the first time since February 2015. The Hawks took their first lead of the game with 5:24 remaining on Dewayne Dedmon's basket. Hardaway hit a 3 to put Dallas back ahead before Young hit a long 3 and Collins had two free throws to give the Hawks a 107-104 lead with 1:13 remaining.

Hardaway tied it at 107-all with a 3, but Young hit a layup with 57.5 seconds remaining.

“We gave up over 30 points in the second quarter again and we let up in the fourth,” Hardaway said. “We were up double digits going into the fourth. We let up. It's hard to see, but it happened."

The Mavericks led by as many as 16 midway through the second on Delon Wright's layup before the Hawks pulled within four on Collins' alley-oop dunk at the 9:06 mark of the third.

The Hawks, who rank last in 3-point shooting, missed 10 of their first 11 shots beyond the arc and finished at 21.6% on 31 attempts.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dropped to 19-9 on the road, but they're still among the league leaders away from home after winning a combined 18 road games over the two seasons combined.

Hawks: Collins, who tied a career high in scoring, leads the NBA this month with six games of at least 20 points and 10 boards. ... F De'Andre Hunter missed the game for personal reasons.

FURTHER EVIDENCE

The Mavericks were livid that Collins' shot counted in the closing seconds. Dorian Finney-Smith appeared to be called for goaltending on Young's layup attempt, and a whistle blew. Collins grabbed the ball and then scored with play apparently stopped. Officials then reviewed the play on video.

“There was an inadvertent whistle that came after the putback," team owner Mark Cuban said. “Everybody who said they were watching it said it came before the putback. There's neither here nor there because if it's an inadvertent whistle and it's a goaltend with an inadvertent whistle, then you stop play, but then they went and reviewed it and they reviewed it for a goaltend."

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, asked by reporters if the officials gave him an explanation, said, “Not a sufficient one. Just a very disappointing way to end the game. Our guys fought their butts off from start to finish. My understanding, if it's a good block on a goaltend that's called and reversed, if there's no control or the other team gets it, it's a jump ball, so I don't know. It's baffling. It's disappointing."

Officiating crew chief Rodney Mott told a pool reporter that “the original call on the floor was a goaltend” and that Collins' basket was allowed because “the ball was blocked and reviewed. The ball hit the rim, so it was deemed an inadvertent whistle. It's Rule 2. Because (Collins) was in his shooting motion when my whistle blew, it's deemed continuation, so therefore the basket counts."

AILING

Guard Jalen Brunson became the latest Mavericks player to get hurt, leaving with a right shoulder sprain on the first possession of the game.

Dallas already was without its two leading scorers when Brunson was fouled by Dedmon while driving for a layup. He went straight to the locker room after shooting a free throw and was soon ruled out.

That left the Mavericks, tied for the sixth spot in the Western Conference, with 10 available players, all of whom played in the first quarter.

Brunson and Curry started in place of Doncic and Porzingis as Carlisle went with a three-guard lineup.

Doncic was held out in the second night of a back-to-back to rest the right ankle he has sprained twice, an injury that sidelined him both times. Porzingis missed his third straight back-to-back to rest his surgically repaired left knee.

Curry was questionable before the game with right knee soreness that kept him out of consecutive games earlier this month.

Dwight Powell was lost for the season to a ruptured right Achilles last month.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Minnesota on Monday.

Hawks: At Philadelphia on Monday.

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 35
ATL Hawks 21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:50 +2 Jalen Brunson made driving layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 2-0
11:50   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
11:50   Jalen Brunson missed free throw  
11:48   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
11:48   Personal foul on Jalen Brunson  
11:37   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Huerter  
11:29 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 4-0
11:18 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 4-3
11:03   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
10:51   John Collins missed floating jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
10:44   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:35   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:27 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 7-3
10:07 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by DeWayne Dedmon 7-5
9:45 +3 Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 10-5
9:32   Offensive foul on Trae Young  
9:32   Turnover on Trae Young  
9:22   Delon Wright missed reverse layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
9:14   DeWayne Dedmon missed layup  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
9:08 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 13-5
9:06   Full timeout called  
8:45   John Collins missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
8:40 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 16-5
8:26 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 16-7
8:17   Traveling violation turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:06   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
8:06 +1 Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws 16-8
8:06 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-9
7:50   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:37   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
7:29   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
7:19   Personal foul on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
7:13   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
7:07   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
6:53   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   ATL team rebound  
6:42   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Delon Wright  
6:38   Lost ball turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith, stolen by Treveon Graham  
6:34   John Collins missed driving layup  
6:31   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
6:31   John Collins missed dunk  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
6:28 +2 Treveon Graham made dunk 16-11
6:20 +2 Delon Wright made reverse layup 18-11
6:05 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 18-13
5:52   Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed hook shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:46   Shooting foul on Seth Curry  
5:46 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 18-14
5:46 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-15
5:31   Maxi Kleber missed driving layup, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
5:27   Maxi Kleber missed dunk  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
5:19   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
5:09 +2 Seth Curry made driving layup 20-15
4:56   Trae Young missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Courtney Lee  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
4:49 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 23-15
4:47   Full timeout called  
4:36 +2 Cam Reddish made driving layup, assist by DeWayne Dedmon 23-17
4:25   Seth Curry missed floating jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
4:07   Kevin Huerter missed driving layup, blocked by Boban Marjanovic  
4:03   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
4:03 +2 Seth Curry made driving layup, assist by J.J. Barea 25-17
4:03   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
4:03 +1 Seth Curry made free throw 26-17
3:55   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
3:40   Personal foul on Jeff Teague  
3:31   Seth Curry missed driving layup  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
3:27 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk 28-17
3:19   Shooting foul on Boban Marjanovic  
3:19 +1 Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws 28-18
3:19 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-19
3:09 +2 J.J. Barea made floating jump shot 30-19
2:49   DeWayne Dedmon missed turnaround jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
2:34   Boban Marjanovic missed turnaround jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
2:25   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
2:16   J.J. Barea missed jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
2:01   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
1:37   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
1:27   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
1:12   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Kevin Huerter  
1:08 +2 Brandon Goodwin made finger-roll layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 30-21
1:06   Full timeout called  
0:52 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot 32-21
0:53   Shooting foul on Brandon Goodwin  
0:53 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made free throw 33-21
0:40   Trae Young missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
0:39   ATL team rebound  
0:37   Treveon Graham missed layup  
0:32   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
0:30   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
0:08 +2 J.J. Barea made jump shot 35-21
0:00   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ATL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 31
ATL Hawks 37

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Violation  
11:39 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruno Fernando 35-24
11:27   Shooting foul on Trae Young  
11:27 +1 Courtney Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 36-24
11:27   Courtney Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:25   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
11:15 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 36-27
10:59   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
10:55 +3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 39-27
10:30 +2 Bruno Fernando made hook shot, assist by Treveon Graham 39-29
10:20 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 42-29
10:13   Personal foul on Courtney Lee  
10:10   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:03 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk, assist by Trae Young 42-31
9:51 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 45-31
9:41 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup 45-33
9:27 +2 J.J. Barea made reverse layup 47-33
9:18 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 47-35
9:03   Personal foul on Treveon Graham  
8:55   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
8:47   Lost ball turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by John Collins  
8:40   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Courtney Lee  
8:31 +2 Justin Jackson made driving dunk, assist by Courtney Lee 49-35
8:29   Full timeout called  
8:15   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   ATL team rebound  
8:15   Personal foul on Justin Jackson  
8:06   John Collins missed layup  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
7:58 +2 Delon Wright made driving layup 51-35
7:47 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 51-37
7:27   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
7:27   Justin Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:27   DAL team rebound  
7:27 +1 Justin Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-37
7:12 +2 Cam Reddish made driving layup, assist by Treveon Graham 52-39
6:51 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made driving layup 54-39
6:40 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 54-41
6:40   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:40 +1 John Collins made free throw 54-42
6:29   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
6:12   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
6:04 +3 Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 57-42
5:45   Personal foul on Courtney Lee  
5:45 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 57-43
5:45   John Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:22   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:14 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Reddish 57-46
4:48 +2 Delon Wright made reverse layup 59-46
4:36 +2 John Collins made driving layup, assist by Trae Young 59-48
4:35   Full timeout called  
4:11   Dorian Finney-Smith missed floating jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
4:08   Shooting foul on Delon Wright  
4:08 +1 Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws 59-49
4:08 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-50
3:57 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 61-50
3:40 +2 Cam Reddish made jump shot, assist by John Collins 61-52
3:19   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
3:14   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:14   Cam Reddish missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:14   ATL team rebound  
3:14 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-53
3:03   Lost ball turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Kevin Huerter  
2:57 +2 Cam Reddish made driving layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 61-55
2:57   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
2:57 +1 Cam Reddish made free throw 61-56
2:43   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
2:35   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by John Collins  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Seth Curry  
2:20   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
2:05   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
1:57 +2 Seth Curry made driving layup 63-56
1:33   Offensive foul on Cam Reddish  
1:33   Turnover on Cam Reddish  
1:10   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
0:55   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52   DAL team rebound  
0:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:52 +1 Seth Curry made free throw 64-56
0:52   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
0:52 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 65-56
0:52 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-56
0:34 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 66-58
0:28   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
0:02   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   ATL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 20
ATL Hawks 19

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
11:25 +2 Maxi Kleber made alley-oop shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 68-58
11:17   Cam Reddish missed layup  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
11:13   Cam Reddish missed dunk  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
11:11 +2 Cam Reddish made dunk 68-60
10:52   Offensive foul on Maxi Kleber  
10:52   Turnover on Maxi Kleber  
10:32 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 68-62
10:13   Seth Curry missed driving layup, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:13   DAL team rebound  
9:53   John Collins missed layup, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:44   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
9:30   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   DAL team rebound  
9:28   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
9:14   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
9:06 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 68-64
8:48   Delon Wright missed fade-away jump shot