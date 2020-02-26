MIL
Antetokounmpo leads Bucks by Raptors in East finals rematch

  • AP
  • Feb 26, 2020

TORONTO (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took down Toronto, wiping away some of the bad memories from a painful trip north of the border in last year’s playoffs.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 19 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 22 points and the Bucks beat the Raptors 108-97 on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Eric Bledsoe scored 17 points and Brook Lopez had 15 as the NBA-leading Bucks won their fourth straight and 18th of 20. Milwaukee (50-8) was playing the second game of a back-to-back after winning in overtime at Washington Monday.

Behind by 12 points late in the second quarter, the Bucks rallied to beat the Raptors in their first game in Toronto since losing Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals last May, completing a disappointing collapse after winning the first two games of that series at home.

“You always remember the last time you played here, the feelings you had,” Antetokounmpo said. “It was definitely on my mind.”

Antetokounmpo finished with eight assists, narrowly missing a triple-double. The reigning NBA MVP said Tuesday’s game had a playoff feel to it.

“You expect that,” Antetokounmpo said.

The Bucks beat the Raptors 115-105 when the teams met in Milwaukee on Nov. 2. They’ll face each other again in consecutive games on April 1 and 3.

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points and Fred VanVleet had 14 as the defending NBA champion Raptors lost for the second time in 19 games. Toronto was beaten at home for the first time since Jan. 12 against San Antonio, ending a nine-game run.

It was a rough night for Raptors starters Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry. Ibaka made 2 of 15 shots and Lowry shot 2 for 12. Ibaka went 1 for 10 from 3-point range while Lowry was 1 for 7.

“Tonight it just didn't go in,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “Serga had like 21 straight great games. You’re going to have that one once in a while and tonight wasn’t his night.”

Lowry, Terence Davis and Chris Boucher all scored 10 points for the Raptors.

Toronto trailed 84-71 to begin the fourth, but Davis scored five points as the Raptors closed the gap with a 7-0 spurt over the first 90 seconds of the final quarter.

VanVleet’s four-point play with 2:23 left cut it to 101-94, and the Raptors forced a steal on Milwaukee’s next possession but VanVleet missed a 3. Antetokounmpo hit a 3 at the other end, restoring the double-digit advantage.

Toronto was up 51-39, its biggest lead of the game, after OG Anunoby dunked over Antetokounmpo with 2:58 to go in the second. Milwaukee closed the quarter with an 11-1 spurt, cutting the deficit to 52-50 at halftime.

“Obviously the end of the second quarter was really big for us,” Budenholzer said. “We were not having a very good half.”

After missing 10 of 11 attempts from 3-point range in the second, the Bucks hit three in a row from distance during their closing surge. All five of Antetokounmpo’s points in the quarter came during that stretch.

Middleton made just one of five shots in the first half but went 3 for 3 in the third and scored nine points as the Bucks outscored the Raptors 34-19 to take an 84-71 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee is 8-0 in the second game of a back-to-back. … C Brook Lopez returned to the starting lineup after sitting out Monday’s overtime win at Washington because of a sore back. … The Bucks topped 100 points for the 82nd consecutive game but failed to score at least 110 for the first time in 19 games, snapping the longest such streak in the league this season.

Raptors: C Marc Gasol (left hamstring) missed his 11th straight game while G Norman Powell (broken finger, left hand) missed his ninth. Powell is set to be re-examined next week, Nurse said … F Patrick McCaw sat for the third straight game because of flu-like symptoms but could return Friday against Charlotte, Nurse said. … Toronto made 17 turnovers, leading to 19 points for the Bucks.

BOARD MAN

Antetokounmpo had a season-high 20 rebounds against Philadelphia on Feb. 6. His career high is 21.

T FOR TWO

After Lopez was called for a technical foul in the second, Lowry was standing at the line waiting to shoot the free throw when Nurse was called for technical, wiping out Lowry’s attempt.

LONG DISTANCE

Toronto set a franchise record with 52 3-point attempts.

“Let’s say 40 of them were probably decent,” Nurse said.

The Raptors made 18 shots from beyond the arc. Siakam led the way, going 5 for 9.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Oklahoma City on Friday.

Raptors: Host Charlotte on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 25
TOR Raptors 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
11:28   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
11:14   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
10:49   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
10:38   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
10:30   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   TOR team rebound  
10:18   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:08   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
9:59   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:50 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 3-0
9:37 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 3-3
9:19   Out of bounds turnover on Wesley Matthews  
9:13   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
9:08   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:57   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
8:38   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:22   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:13   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
8:13   Pascal Siakam missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:13   TOR team rebound  
8:13 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-4
8:00   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
7:51 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 3-7
7:30 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made turnaround jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 5-7
7:10   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
6:53 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 8-7
6:42 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 8-10
6:42   Full timeout called  
6:17   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
6:07   Out of bounds turnover on Pascal Siakam  
5:56 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 10-10
5:41   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:31 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 13-10
5:11 +2 Fred VanVleet made jump shot 13-12
4:58 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup, assist by Khris Middleton 15-12
4:58   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
4:58 +1 Eric Bledsoe made free throw 16-12
4:50   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
4:37 +2 Pat Connaughton made finger-roll layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 18-12
4:25 +2 Serge Ibaka made driving layup, assist by Pascal Siakam 18-14
4:12   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
4:12   Eric Bledsoe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12   MIL team rebound  
4:12 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-14
3:58   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
3:35   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
3:20   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
3:13   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
3:01 +3 Chris Boucher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 19-17
2:33   Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
2:26 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 19-20
2:07 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot 22-20
1:57   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup, blocked by Robin Lopez  
1:57   TOR team rebound  
1:57   Full timeout called  
1:46   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
1:41 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk 22-22
1:35   Shooting foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
1:35 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 23-22
1:35   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
1:20   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:08 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 23-25
0:53   Lost ball turnover on George Hill, stolen by Terence Davis  
0:50   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
0:41   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:41   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:28   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   MIL team rebound  
0:26   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
0:26 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 24-25
0:26 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
0:01 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 25-27
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 25
TOR Raptors 25

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Personal foul on Matt Thomas  
11:35   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
11:27   Terence Davis missed layup  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
11:11 +2 Brook Lopez made hook shot, assist by Khris Middleton 27-27
11:01 +3 Chris Boucher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 27-30
10:49   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
10:38   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
10:20   Terence Davis missed floating jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
10:07   Shooting foul on Matt Thomas  
10:07   Khris Middleton missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:07   MIL team rebound  
10:07 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-30
10:07 +1 Khris Middleton made 3rd of 3 free throws 29-30
9:52 +3 Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 29-33
9:41   Khris Middleton missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Lowry  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
9:35 +3 Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 29-36
9:35   Full timeout called  
9:13   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:01   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:51   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:48   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
8:48   Eric Bledsoe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:48   MIL team rebound  
8:48 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-36
8:35 +3 Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 30-39
8:20   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:13   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01 +2 Brook Lopez made hook shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 32-39
7:48   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Marvin Williams  
7:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:29 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 35-39
7:16   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
7:12   Chris Boucher missed dunk, blocked by Brook Lopez  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
7:08   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
6:58 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk, assist by Matt Thomas 35-41
6:42   Brook Lopez missed hook shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
6:32   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
6:23 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot 35-44
6:07   Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
6:07   Jumpball  
6:07   Lost ball turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Brook Lopez  
5:59   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
5:59 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 36-44
5:59 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-44
5:37   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
5:31   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
5:13   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:05   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   TOR team rebound  
4:50 +2 OG Anunoby made driving layup, assist by Matt Thomas 37-46
4:50   Shooting foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
4:50 +1 OG Anunoby made free throw 37-47
4:29   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:22   Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam  
4:22   Turnover on Pascal Siakam  
4:09   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:01   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:53   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
3:37   Personal foul on Marvin Williams  
3:33   Bad pass turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by George Hill  
3:31   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
3:31 +1 George Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 38-47
3:31 +1 George Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
3:22   Shooting foul on Marvin Williams  
3:22 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 39-48
3:22 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-49
3:07   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:58 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Serge Ibaka 39-51
2:42   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by OG Anunoby  
2:35   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup  
2:33   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
2:11   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
2:00   Bad pass turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
1:50 +3 Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 42-51
1:29   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:18 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 45-51
0:57   Serge Ibaka missed layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:56   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
0:56   Shooting foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
0:56   Serge Ibaka missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:56   TOR team rebound  
0:56   Serge Ibaka missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:41   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   TOR team rebound  
0:38   Personal foul on Brook Lopez  
0:38   Kyle Lowry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:38   TOR team rebound  
0:38 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-52
0:18   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Eric Bledsoe  
0:15   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:04 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup 50-52
0:00   Kyle Lowry missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
0:00   TOR team rebound  

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 34
TOR Raptors 19

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Violation  
11:44 +2 Brook Lopez made hook shot 52-52
11:20   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:11 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 55-52
10:56 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 55-55
10:37 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 57-55
10:17 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 57-58
10:01   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
9:54   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
9:49 +2 Fred VanVleet made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 57-60
9:34   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup  
9:34   MIL team rebound  
9:31 +2 Wesley Matthews made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 59-60
9:13   Lost ball turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Brook Lopez  
9:06   Traveling violation turnover on Brook Lopez  
8:54   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
8:42   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
8:42 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 3 free throws 60-60
8:42 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 3 free throws 61-60
8:42 +1 Khris Middleton made 3rd of 3 free throws