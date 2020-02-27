|
Buddy Hield missed jump shot
11:42
OKC team rebound
11:34
Personal foul on Yogi Ferrell
11:28
Dennis Schroder missed jump shot
11:25
Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore
11:20
+2
Kent Bazemore made driving layup
29-25
11:20
Shooting foul on Chris Paul
11:20
+1
Kent Bazemore made free throw
30-25
11:09
+3
Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul
30-28
10:50
Yogi Ferrell missed jump shot
10:48
Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder
10:40
Dennis Schroder missed finger-roll layup
10:38
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
10:36
Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:31
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
10:30
Steven Adams missed dunk
10:28
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
10:19
24-second shot clock violation turnover
9:59
Harrison Barnes missed jump shot
9:55
Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader
9:49
Chris Paul missed jump shot
9:46
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
9:46
Steven Adams missed dunk
9:44
Defensive rebound by Alex Len
9:39
+2
Alex Len made floating jump shot, assist by Kent Bazemore
32-28
9:39
Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson
9:39
+1
Alex Len made free throw
33-28
9:31
Abdel Nader missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:30
SAC team rebound
9:21
+3
Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yogi Ferrell
36-28
9:19
Full timeout called
8:58
Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:54
Defensive rebound by Yogi Ferrell
8:44
Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:41
Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica
8:40
+2
Alex Len made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica
38-28
8:20
+3
Abdel Nader made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder
38-31
8:02
Traveling violation turnover on Nemanja Bjelica
7:45
Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:42
Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel
7:39
+2
Abdel Nader made layup, assist by Nerlens Noel
38-33
7:39
Full timeout called
7:21
+2
Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Kent Bazemore
40-33
7:21
Shooting foul on Abdel Nader
7:21
+1
Harry III Giles made free throw
41-33
7:01
Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot
6:58
Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore
6:50
Kent Bazemore missed driving layup
6:49
Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
6:37
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made finger-roll layup
41-35
6:18
+2
Harry III Giles made driving layup, assist by Cory Joseph
43-35
6:06
+3
Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder
43-38
5:52
+2
Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by Buddy Hield
45-38
5:30
Nerlens Noel missed floating jump shot
5:27
Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles
5:20
Offensive foul on Buddy Hield
5:20
Turnover on Buddy Hield
5:10
Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:06
Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes
4:53
+2
Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Harrison Barnes
47-38
4:37
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot
47-40
4:19
Cory Joseph missed floating jump shot
4:18
OKC team rebound
4:11
+2
Danilo Gallinari made driving layup, assist by Dennis Schroder
47-42
4:11
Shooting foul on Harry III Giles
4:11
+1
Danilo Gallinari made free throw
47-43
3:52
+2
Harrison Barnes made driving dunk, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic
49-43
3:37
Lost ball turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Buddy Hield
3:33
Buddy Hield missed layup
3:30
Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield
3:28
+3
Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes
52-43
3:25
Violation
3:11
Shooting foul on Harry III Giles
3:11
+1
Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws
52-44
3:11
Steven Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:06
Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic
2:56
Traveling violation turnover on Harrison Barnes
2:46
Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Cory Joseph
2:39
Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:35
Defensive rebound by Chris Paul
2:25
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot
2:25
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
2:25
+2
Steven Adams made dunk
52-46
2:11
Bad pass turnover on Alex Len, stolen by Luguentz Dort
2:02
Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic
1:51
Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:49
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
1:47
Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:43
Defensive rebound by Alex Len
1:36
Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:31
Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph
1:28
+3
Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph
55-46
1:10
+2
Steven Adams made floating jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
55-48
0:57
+3
Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph
58-48
0:40
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot
0:38
Defensive rebound by Alex Len
0:30
Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:26
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
0:11
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot
58-50
0:11
Shooting foul on Alex Len
0:09
Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica
0:03
Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
0:00
+3
Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes
61-50
0:00
End of period
