Gallinari scores 24; Thunder rally from 19 down to top Kings

  • Feb 27, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-108 on Thursday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and Chris Paul added 17 for the Thunder, who have won five straight and 14 of 17.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Harry Giles added a season-high 19 for the Kings, who had won three in a row. De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' No. 2 scorer, sat out with lower abdominal muscle tightness.

Sacramento led 61-50 at halftime. Giles scored 15 points and Buddy Hield scored 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.

The Kings quickly increased their advantage in the third quarter. A deep 3-pointer by Nemanja Bjelica put Sacramento up 75-57. Sacramento's biggest lead was 78-59 before Oklahoma City rallied. The Thunder went on a 15-0 run and held the Kings scoreless for nearly six minutes. Sacramento's lead was down to 82-81 at the end of the period.

The Thunder led 110-106 in the final minute and had possession when Hield stole the ball. He missed an open 3-pointer and the Thunder ended up gaining possession.

Sacramento's Cory Joseph stole the ball and Barnes made a layup to cut Oklahoma City's lead to two with 9.9 seconds remaining, but Paul made two free throws with 9.5 seconds left to put the game away.

TIP-INS

Kings: Made all 10 of their free throws in the first half. ... Sacramento's Kent Bazemore and Oklahoma City's Hamidou Diallo were called for a double technical in the third quarter. ... Hield, who played at the nearby University of Oklahoma, finished with 15 points.

Thunder: Made 11 of 18 field goals and all eight of their free throws in the third quarter. ... Had six players score in double figures.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Thunder: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

---

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 27
OKC Thunder 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 0-2
11:28 +2 Harry III Giles made hook shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 2-2
11:21   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
11:10 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot 2-5
10:48 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 5-5
10:24 +2 Steven Adams made driving layup 5-7
10:09 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 7-7
9:45 +2 Steven Adams made floating jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 7-9
9:32 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot 9-9
9:32   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
9:32 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made free throw 10-9
9:21 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made reverse layup 10-11
9:11   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:03 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 10-14
8:44 +2 Cory Joseph made floating jump shot 12-14
8:34   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:26   Harrison Barnes missed layup, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:26   SAC team rebound  
8:26   Out of bounds turnover on Cory Joseph  
8:15   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
8:07   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
8:07 +1 Harry III Giles made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
8:07 +1 Harry III Giles made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
7:53   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:31   Personal foul on Steven Adams  
7:28   Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
7:16   Cory Joseph missed reverse layup  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
7:09   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
6:59 +2 Nerlens Noel made layup, assist by Chris Paul 14-16
6:50 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 17-16
6:47   Full timeout called  
6:36   Violation  
6:25   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:21 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk 17-18
6:09   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:09 +1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 18-18
6:09 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-18
5:52   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
5:37   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
5:13   Danilo Gallinari missed turnaround jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
5:06 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made alley-oop shot, assist by Cory Joseph 21-18
4:49 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 21-20
4:31   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
4:24   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
4:24   Nerlens Noel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:24   OKC team rebound  
4:24   Nerlens Noel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:08   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
4:05   Alex Len missed dunk  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
4:04   Alex Len missed layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
3:56 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 21-23
3:34   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
3:30   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
3:21   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
3:09   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
3:04   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
2:53 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 21-25
2:32   Alex Len missed layup  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
2:22   Out of bounds turnover on Abdel Nader  
2:22   Full timeout called  
2:10 +2 Kent Bazemore made layup, assist by Harrison Barnes 23-25
1:44   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:26   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
1:20 +2 Alex Len made dunk, assist by Kent Bazemore 25-25
1:06   Terrance Ferguson missed jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
0:52   Personal foul on Abdel Nader  
0:52 +1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 26-25
0:52 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-25
0:34   Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Schroder  
0:30   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
0:09   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Yogi Ferrell, stolen by Nerlens Noel  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 34
OKC Thunder 25

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
11:42   OKC team rebound  
11:34   Personal foul on Yogi Ferrell  
11:28   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
11:20 +2 Kent Bazemore made driving layup 29-25
11:20   Shooting foul on Chris Paul  
11:20 +1 Kent Bazemore made free throw 30-25
11:09 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 30-28
10:50   Yogi Ferrell missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
10:40   Dennis Schroder missed finger-roll layup  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:36   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:30   Steven Adams missed dunk  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:19   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:59   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
9:49   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:46   Steven Adams missed dunk  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
9:39 +2 Alex Len made floating jump shot, assist by Kent Bazemore 32-28
9:39   Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson  
9:39 +1 Alex Len made free throw 33-28
9:31   Abdel Nader missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   SAC team rebound  
9:21 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yogi Ferrell 36-28
9:19   Full timeout called  
8:58   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Yogi Ferrell  
8:44   Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:40 +2 Alex Len made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 38-28
8:20 +3 Abdel Nader made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 38-31
8:02   Traveling violation turnover on Nemanja Bjelica  
7:45   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
7:39 +2 Abdel Nader made layup, assist by Nerlens Noel 38-33
7:39   Full timeout called  
7:21 +2 Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Kent Bazemore 40-33
7:21   Shooting foul on Abdel Nader  
7:21 +1 Harry III Giles made free throw 41-33
7:01   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
6:50   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
6:37 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made finger-roll layup 41-35
6:18 +2 Harry III Giles made driving layup, assist by Cory Joseph 43-35
6:06 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 43-38
5:52 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by Buddy Hield 45-38
5:30   Nerlens Noel missed floating jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
5:20   Offensive foul on Buddy Hield  
5:20   Turnover on Buddy Hield  
5:10   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
4:53 +2 Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Harrison Barnes 47-38
4:37 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 47-40
4:19   Cory Joseph missed floating jump shot  
4:18   OKC team rebound  
4:11 +2 Danilo Gallinari made driving layup, assist by Dennis Schroder 47-42
4:11   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
4:11 +1 Danilo Gallinari made free throw 47-43
3:52 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving dunk, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 49-43
3:37   Lost ball turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Buddy Hield  
3:33   Buddy Hield missed layup  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
3:28 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 52-43
3:25   Violation  
3:11   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
3:11 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 52-44
3:11   Steven Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:56   Traveling violation turnover on Harrison Barnes  
2:46   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Cory Joseph  
2:39   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
2:25   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
2:25 +2 Steven Adams made dunk 52-46
2:11   Bad pass turnover on Alex Len, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
2:02   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
1:51   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
1:47   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
1:36   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
1:28 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 55-46
1:10 +2 Steven Adams made floating jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 55-48
0:57 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 58-48
0:40   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
0:30   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:11 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 58-50
0:11   Shooting foul on Alex Len  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
0:03   Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:00 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 61-50
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 21
OKC Thunder 31

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Cory Joseph 63-50
11:25   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
11:08 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup, assist by Cory Joseph 65-50
10:54   Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:54   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
10:29 +2 Cory Joseph made floating jump shot 67-50
10:06 +2 Steven Adams made layup 67-52
9:48   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
9:31 +2 Danilo Gallinari made alley-oop shot, assist by Steven Adams 67-54
9:05   Harry III Giles missed driving layup  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
9:02 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 69-54
8:52 +2 Luguentz Dort made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 69-56
8:52   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
8:52 +1 Luguentz Dort made free throw 69-57
8:31   Harrison Barnes missed layup  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
8:21   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
8:12   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:02 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 72-57
7:44   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed finger-roll layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
7:36 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot 75-57
7:34   Full timeout called  
7:22 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 75-59
7:03 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 78-59
6:48 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 78-61
6:31   Offensive foul on Harrison Barnes  
6:31   Turnover on Harrison Barnes  
6:25 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 78-63
6:24   Full timeout called  
6:05 +2 Alex Len made dunk, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 80-63
5:41   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
5:32   Hamidou Diallo missed dunk  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
5:23   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
5:20   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
5:11   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
5:11 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 80-64
5:11 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-65
4:58   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
4:45   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
4:37   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
4:37 +1 Nerlens Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 80-66
4:37 +1 Nerlens Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-67
4:24   Personal foul on Danilo Gallinari  
4:14   Kent Bazemore missed layup, blocked by Hamidou Diallo  
4:14   SAC team rebound  
4:14   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:14   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  