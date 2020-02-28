DAL
MIA

No Text

Heat spoil Doncic's 21st birthday, top Mavericks 126-118

  • AP
  • Feb 28, 2020

MIAMI (AP) Luka Doncic turned 21 on Friday, and the Miami Heat were determined not to give him and the Dallas Mavericks a gift-wrapped victory.

So after wasting another lead, the Heat found a way to rally.

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson added 24 and the Heat scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to spark a 126-118 win over the Mavericks.

''Overall, we just needed to gut something out together, collectively against a really good team,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn each had 16 points for Miami. Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who won for just the third time in their last 10 games.

''We stayed together through their runs,'' Butler said.

Seth Curry had a career-high 37 points for Dallas, shooting 13 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 from 3-point range. Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Doncic - playing with an aching thumb - shook off a 2-for-9 start from the floor to finish with 23 points and 10 assists.

''I couldn't catch the ball,'' Doncic said. ''I didn't know how important the thumb was to hold the ball. It was tough. ... I wasn't myself today. Just have to learn from that and move on.''

Kelly Olynyk finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Heat, with six of those assists coming in a five-minute span of the final quarter when Miami - which wasted a lead in the third - rallied.

With former Slovenian national teammates Doncic and Dragic going head-to-head, the Heat - as they did when Dallas visited last season - deemed it Slovenian Heritage Night, and there were hundreds of flag-waving fans from the European nation in the crowd. Some even wore specially designed T-shirts with Doncic and Dragic on the front, and the Slovenian flag on the back.

So the mood was festive, and even the non-Slovenian Heat fans liked how things looked when Miami took a 12-point lead in the third quarter.

And then yet another lead slipped away - or, in Slovenian, ''se eno vodilo je zdrsnilo.''

For the fourth time in the last five games, the Heat saw a double-digit lead vanish. The Mavs needed only a stretch of 2:29 in the third to turn an 83-74 deficit into an 88-85 lead - a 14-2 spurt that was started by a 3-pointer from Curry and ended with another Curry 3.

''Seth was great,'' Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. ''His shooting of the basketball has been phenomenal for a stretch here. That's definitely a positive.''

Dallas' lead was 93-88 going into the fourth, before the 13-0 Heat run to open the final quarter put Miami back on top for good.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain) is rehabbing and has told the team that he is feeling improvement, but there is no timetable for any possible return. ... JJ Barea, who went to high school in Miami and was a big part of the Mavs' win over the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, played on the Heat home floor for the first time since Dec. 22, 2017.

Heat: Butler's first basket of the third quarter pushed him to 1,000 points this season. He's the 31st player to have a 1,000-point season in Heat history, and Adebayo is on pace to be the 32nd in the next few games. ... Heat legend Tim Hardaway, one of five players in team history with a retired jersey number, was in attendance to watch his son - the Mavs' standout wing Tim Hardaway Jr., who had 15 for Dallas.

TURNING 21

Amid the celebrating of Doncic's 21st birthday Carlisle was asked pregame if he recalled what he was doing when he hit that age on Oct. 27, 1980, when he was preparing for his sophomore season at Maine: ''I don't exactly remember, but I wasn't going for my 22nd triple-double in a year and a half or whatever,'' Carlisle said.

RECORD CHASING

Robinson extended his streak of games with at least one 3-pointer to 44, five away from Rafer Alston's team record. Alston's streak was most unusual: It spanned the final 48 games of the 2003-04 season, then restarted on Jan. 8, 2010 - the first game after he was re-acquired by the Heat as a free agent.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Visit Minnesota on Sunday, the third game of a four-game trip. Dallas has another four-game trip looming in mid-March.

Heat: Host Brooklyn on Saturday, the first Feb. 29 home game in team history. Miami is 1-3 all-time on the leap year date, the last of those games a loss at Seattle in 2008.



1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 31
MIA Heat 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 0-2
11:15   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
11:07   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
11:06   Personal foul on Bam Adebayo  
10:57 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made driving layup, assist by Luka Doncic 2-2
10:32 +2 Jimmy Butler made reverse layup 2-4
10:30 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 5-4
10:06   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:57   Luka Doncic missed turnaround jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
9:45   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup  
9:45   DAL team rebound  
9:35 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 8-4
9:20   Jimmy Butler missed running Jump Shot  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:13 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk 8-6
9:05   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
8:51   Derrick Jones Jr. missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
8:44 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 11-6
8:27 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 11-8
8:13   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
8:02 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 11-10
7:37   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
7:36   DAL team rebound  
7:26 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 13-10
7:16 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 13-12
7:00   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed hook shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
6:50 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 13-15
6:34   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   MIA team rebound  
6:32   Full timeout called  
6:12 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 13-17
6:12   Shooting foul on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
6:12 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 13-18
5:47 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 16-18
5:39   Personal foul on Seth Curry  
5:31 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 16-21
5:13   Bad pass turnover on Seth Curry, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:07   Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:03   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
4:53 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 18-21
4:41   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
4:34   Offensive foul on Luka Doncic  
4:34   Turnover on Luka Doncic  
4:34   Violation  
4:16   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
4:11   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
4:11 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 19-21
4:11 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-21
4:03   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
3:49   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
3:38   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
3:38   MIA team rebound  
3:38   Violation  
3:35   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
3:26 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 23-21
3:16 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 23-24
3:15   Full timeout called  
2:57 +3 J.J. Barea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 26-24
2:40 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 26-26
2:11   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
2:04 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 26-29
1:51   Traveling violation turnover on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
1:27   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
1:19   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
1:19   Kelly Olynyk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:19   MIA team rebound  
1:19   Kelly Olynyk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
0:57   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
0:49   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:34 +3 J.J. Barea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 29-29
0:24 +2 Goran Dragic made driving layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 29-31
0:03   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
0:00 +2 Maxi Kleber made layup, assist by Delon Wright 31-31
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 24
MIA Heat 32

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
11:27   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:22   Personal foul on Goran Dragic  
11:16   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
11:07   Shooting foul on Delon Wright  
11:07   Goran Dragic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:07   MIA team rebound  
11:07 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-32
10:48   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
10:38   Goran Dragic missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
10:31 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 31-35
10:18 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 34-35
10:04   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:55 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made finger-roll layup 36-35
9:40 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot 36-38
9:19   Kristaps Porzingis missed layup  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:06   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
8:41   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:36 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 39-38
8:17   Kelly Olynyk missed floating jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
8:09   Lost ball turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Jae Crowder  
8:06 +2 Duncan Robinson made driving layup, assist by Jae Crowder 39-40
8:06   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
8:06 +1 Duncan Robinson made free throw 39-41
7:44   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
7:32 +2 Kelly Olynyk made floating jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 39-43
7:33   Full timeout called  
7:13   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
6:46   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:39   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   MIA team rebound  
6:31 +2 Goran Dragic made driving layup 39-45
6:08   Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Jimmy Butler  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:57 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 39-48
5:53 +2 Delon Wright made finger-roll layup 41-48
5:37   Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:32   Personal foul on Jae Crowder  
5:24   Maxi Kleber missed jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:06   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
4:57 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 43-48
4:42 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 43-51
4:05   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   DAL team rebound  
4:03   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
4:03 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 44-51
4:03   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:44 +2 Jimmy Butler made fade-away jump shot 44-53
3:28 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 47-53
3:13   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:13 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 47-54
3:13   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:07   Personal foul on Jimmy Butler  
3:00 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 49-54
2:50   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
2:50   Full timeout called  
2:50 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 49-55
2:50 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-56
2:39   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
2:19   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:16   Bam Adebayo missed dunk  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:08   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Doncic  
1:51   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
1:34   Personal foul on Jimmy Butler  
1:34 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 50-56
1:34 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-56
1:24   Personal foul on Seth Curry  
1:24 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 51-57
1:24   Goran Dragic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
1:05   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:44 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 51-60
0:41   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
0:41 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 52-60
0:41 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-60
0:27   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
0:06   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
0:06 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 54-60
0:06 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-60
0:02 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot 55-63
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Duncan Robinson  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 38
MIA Heat 25

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
11:27   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
11:27   Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:27   MIA team rebound  
11:27 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-64
11:11   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:06 +2 Luka Doncic made jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 57-64
11:06   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
11:06 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 58-64
10:53   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:47   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:39   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   MIA team rebound  
10:21 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 58-67
9:59   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   MIA team rebound  
9:44   Out of bounds turnover on Duncan Robinson  
9:35   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
9:14   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:05   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:48 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 58-70
8:48   Full timeout called  
8:27 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 60-70
8:11   Violation  
8:03 +2 Kendrick Nunn made finger-roll layup 60-72
7:45 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 63-72
7:27 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 63-74
7:17   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
7:17 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 64-74
7:17 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-74
7:04   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:40 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 67-74
6:34   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:34 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 67-75
6:34 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 67-76
6:34 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-77
6:22 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 70-77
6:12   Traveling violation turnover on Jimmy Butler  
6:01   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:58 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 70-79
5:45   Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Goran Dragic  
5:36   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
5:24   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:14 +2 Luka Doncic made running Jump Shot 72-79
4:55   Personal foul on Delon Wright  
4:55 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 72-80
4:55 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-81
4:37   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33  