Giannis Antetokounmpo helps Bucks rout Thunder, 133-86

  • Feb 29, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks made quick work of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 13 rebounds and Milwaukee surged to a 24-point lead in the second quarter in a 133-86 victory Friday night. The 47-point margin was the Bucks' largest of the season - and the Thunder's worst of the season.

''It feels good. It feels good seeing other guys going out there, playing hard and being up 40 points, sitting on the bench, relaxing, having fun,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''Everyone is smiling. Games like these are always the best games.

''We were extremely ready. We moved the ball. We were defending. We know that in the fourth quarter, they always come back to the game. We never relaxed.''

Chris Paul scored 18 points for Oklahoma City.

''We got a lot of really good looks, but our defense and our rebounding wasn't much tonight,'' Paul said. ''It's just an old-fashioned butt whooping.''

Both teams were without their second-leading scorers. Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton was a late scratch with a sore neck. An ankle injury kept Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari out.

Milwaukee surged to a 24-point lead in the second quarter behind 14 second-quarter points from Antetokounmpo, seven from Donte Divincenzo, who started in place of Middleton, and back-to-back 3-pointers from Wesley Matthews.

A key moment occurred late in the second period.

With Milwaukee leading, 54-43, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer got a technical foul after approaching a referee during a timeout with 3:43 left in the quarter. That was moments after Eric Bledsoe was called for a charging foul that irked Budenholzer. After that, the Bucks went on a 17-4 run and led 71-47 at halftime.

''I just felt like we got a lot of stops and then it felt like the ball movement and the spacing and shooting just was really good,'' Budenholzer said. ''Kind of the marrying of good defense with good offense.''

Milwaukee outrebounded Oklahoma City, 67-36.

The Bucks made a season-high 21 3-pointers. The Thunder were 6 for 35 on 3-pointers.

''Your offense dictates your transition defense and dictates how you can get set,'' said Thunder coach Billy Donovan. ''I don't think we took bad shots. It's the shot-fake drive instead of shooting it and getting in the rotation, maybe getting fouled, maybe getting a cleaner look. Those things could have been better.''

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City is one of the top NBA teams statistically in preventing fast-break points partly because it commits relatively few turnovers on offense, Donovan said. ''If you don't turn the ball over a lot, it gives you a better chance to get the floor balance,'' he said.

Bucks: Middleton's absence was unexpected. ''I think just kind of one of those strange things where, just today he came in, neck was sore,'' Budenholzer said a couple of hours before tip-off. ''We'll see how it goes in the next day or so.'' Middleton had scored 20 or more points in 11 of his last 12 games. ... Former Bucks great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was in attendance, getting a standing ovation when he was introduced midway through the first quarter. ... The Bucks are on pace to become the third team in league history to win at least 70 games.

GIANNIS POWER

''He's just constantly driven to improve. He's obviously very, very skilled, very talented, very gifted and he's not satisfied,'' Budenholzer said about Antetokounmpo. ''We kind of want that to be the identity of our organization and when your best player's built that way, usually you follow the lead of your best player. It's critical to us.''

SILENCE FOR SHOOTING

A moment of silence was done before the game to remember the five victims of a shooting Wednesday at the Molson Coors brewery complex in Milwaukee. The gunman, who killed himself, and all five victims were employees of Molson Coors, known locally as Miller Brewing.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Bucks: At Charlotte on Sunday.

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 24
MIL Bucks 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:33 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
11:16 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Eric Bledsoe 3-2
10:52 +2 Steven Adams made layup, assist by Chris Paul 5-2
10:41   Donte DiVincenzo missed jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
10:29 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 7-2
10:29   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
10:29 +1 Chris Paul made free throw 8-2
10:18   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:08   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:59 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 8-5
9:47   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
9:38   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
9:30   Offensive foul on Brook Lopez  
9:30   Turnover on Brook Lopez  
9:17   Steven Adams missed alley-oop shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:59 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 8-8
8:45   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:41   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
8:33   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:26   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
8:21   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:12   Traveling violation turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:03 +2 Steven Adams made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 10-8
7:50 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made hook shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 10-10
7:50   Shooting foul on Hamidou Diallo  
7:50 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 10-11
7:40   Offensive foul on Hamidou Diallo  
7:40   Turnover on Hamidou Diallo  
7:28   Brook Lopez missed hook shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
7:20   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:15   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed dunk  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
7:11   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
7:11   Full timeout called  
7:04 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 12-11
6:54   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
6:38 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 12-14
6:21   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   MIL team rebound  
5:58 +2 Robin Lopez made hook shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 12-16
5:48   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:33 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 12-18
5:22   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
5:12   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:01   Deonte Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
4:56 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Eric Bledsoe 12-20
4:47   Deonte Burton missed driving layup  
4:42   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
4:42 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk 14-20
4:38   Full timeout called  
4:25   Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:03   Out of bounds turnover on Deonte Burton  
3:49   Lost ball turnover on Robin Lopez, stolen by Nerlens Noel  
3:49   Personal foul on Robin Lopez  
3:36   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by George Hill  
3:22   Shooting foul on Abdel Nader  
3:22 +1 George Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 14-21
3:22 +1 George Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-22
3:14   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
3:00 +2 Marvin Williams made reverse layup, assist by George Hill 14-24
2:45 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 17-24
2:24 +2 Robin Lopez made hook shot, assist by Marvin Williams 17-26
2:00 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abdel Nader 20-26
1:44 +2 Pat Connaughton made reverse layup, assist by Robin Lopez 20-28
1:32   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
1:10   Bad pass turnover on George Hill, stolen by Abdel Nader  
1:11   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
1:11 +1 Abdel Nader made 1st of 2 free throws 21-28
1:11 +1 Abdel Nader made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-28
0:58 +3 Pat Connaughton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 22-31
0:49   Personal foul on Sterling Brown  
0:49 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 23-31
0:49 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
0:29   Brook Lopez missed driving layup, blocked by Abdel Nader  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
0:11   Mike Muscala missed driving layup  
0:08   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:00   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 23
MIL Bucks 39

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:49 +1 Abdel Nader made 1st of 3 free throws 25-31
11:49 +1 Abdel Nader made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-31
11:49   Abdel Nader missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
11:29   Brook Lopez missed hook shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
11:27 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made reverse layup 26-33
11:17   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
11:08 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 26-36
10:51 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 28-36
10:38   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
10:37   OKC team rebound  
10:37   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:15   Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Schroder  
9:58 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made hook shot 28-38
9:43 +2 Abdel Nader made dunk, assist by Steven Adams 30-38
9:25   Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:19 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 30-40
9:08 +2 Chris Paul made floating jump shot 32-40
8:51 +2 Brook Lopez made jump shot 32-42
8:29 +2 Steven Adams made jump shot, assist by Abdel Nader 34-42
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
8:14   Violation  
8:06 +3 Terrance Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 37-42
7:59   Offensive foul on Brook Lopez  
7:59   Turnover on Brook Lopez  
7:45   Abdel Nader missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
7:30   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
7:24   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
7:01   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
6:53   Offensive foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
6:53   Turnover on Donte DiVincenzo  
6:53   Full timeout called  
6:45   Shooting foul on George Hill  
6:45 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 38-42
6:45 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-42
6:36   Shooting foul on Abdel Nader  
6:36 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 39-43
6:36 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-44
6:23   Abdel Nader missed turnaround jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
6:17   Offensive foul on Eric Bledsoe  
6:17   Turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
5:58 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made fade-away jump shot 41-44
5:40   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
5:36   Marvin Williams missed dunk  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
5:29   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
5:23   Eric Bledsoe missed layup  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
5:17   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
5:09 +2 George Hill made layup 41-46
4:59 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 43-46
4:59   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
4:59   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed free throw  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
4:43 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Wesley Matthews 43-48
4:23   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:12 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Connaughton 43-51
3:50   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:43 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 43-54
3:43   Full timeout called  
3:43   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:43   Dennis Schroder missed free throw  
3:43   OKC team rebound  
3:32   Deonte Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
3:22   Wesley Matthews missed driving layup  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Deonte Burton  
3:08   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:54 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 43-57
2:47   Offensive foul on Deonte Burton  
2:47   Turnover on Deonte Burton  
2:31 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made fade-away jump shot 43-59
2:31   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
2:31 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 43-60
2:18   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
2:10 +2 Chris Paul made driving layup 45-60
1:58 +2 George Hill made driving layup 45-62
1:41   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
1:34 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot 45-64
1:12   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
1:12   OKC team rebound  
1:12   Traveling violation turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:56 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup 45-66
0:48   Abdel Nader missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:44   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
0:28 +2 Brook Lopez made driving layup, assist by George Hill 45-68
0:28   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
0:28   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:28 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 45-69
0:28 +1 Brook Lopez made free throw 45-70
0:09 +2 Steven Adams made layup, assist by Chris Paul 47-70
0:02   Sterling Brown missed driving layup  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
0:00   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   OKC team rebound  

3rd Quarter
OKC Thunder 22
MIL Bucks 37

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
11:36   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
11:29   Hamidou Diallo missed driving layup  
11:29   MIL team rebound  
11:29   Violation  
11:15 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk 47-72
10:54   Personal foul on Brook Lopez  
10:50   Bad pass turnover on Steven Adams, stolen by Brook Lopez  
10:44   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
10:36   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
10:29   Bad pass turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Steven Adams  
10:11 +2 Luguentz Dort made reverse layup 49-72
9:50   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
9:41   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Eric Bledsoe  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
9:30   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   MIL team rebound  
9:30   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
9:25   Offensive foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
9:25   Turnover on Donte DiVincenzo  
9:19 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 51-72
9:04   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:59 +2 Hamidou Diallo made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 53-72
8:47 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 53-75
8:38   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
8:23 +2 Luguentz Dort made floating jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 55-75
8:10   Brook Lopez missed fade-away jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:06 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot 55-78
7:57   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot