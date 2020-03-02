WAS
Beal continues scoring barrage with 34 points as Wizards win

  • AP
  • Mar 02, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Bradley Beal takes heat for his defense. He scores big, though Washington doesn't always win when he does. He got left off the All-Star team.

Right now, Beal is on an offensive tear that makes him seem downright unstoppable. And he's not thinking about any of those negatives, focused on having fun - and winning, of course.

Beal had 34 points, eight assists and a season-best five steals, and the Wizards won on the Golden State Warriors' home court for the first time in six years with a 124-110 victory Sunday night.

''Honestly, I could care less about how I'm playing as long as we're winning, because my career highs and those good games, what is the record? We're 1-9 when I score 40 or something. That's terrible,'' Beal said. ''I'm not happy about that. I'm not going to sit here and be like, 'Oh yeah, but I scored 40.' No, we've got to win and that's what I'm about.''

Beal has scored at least 25 points in a franchise-record 18 straight games. He scored 20 in the initial 8:51 of the game and had 27 by halftime, making six of his seven 3-pointers in the first half while shooting 10 for 24 overall.

''The players know, they know he's impossible to guard,'' Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. ''He's one of the elite. Right now, there's James (Harden). He's the only one scoring more points than him. He's really efficient. Not bad. Can you imagine if he was an All-Star what he'd be doing right now?''

Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Marquese Chriss added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder each scored 17 points off the bench in Golden State's ninth straight defeat at new Chase Center.

Beal - coming off a 42 point-performance in a 10-point loss at Utah on Friday night - has scored 214 points for a 42.8 point average over the past five games for the Wizards, who had lost four out of five. Davis Bertans added 29 points off the bench with eight 3-pointers.

The Warriors had their six-game winning streak against Washington snapped and five in a row at home.

They were still without Stephen Curry, who had hoped to return for Sunday's game from a broken left hand he injured against Phoenix on Oct. 30. He is scheduled to practice with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday before his next step is determined.

Wiggins is eager to finally play with Curry and see how ''that's going to open up the floor for everybody else.''

''It will make a big difference, especially for people who can drive and attack the basket because Steph attracts a lot of attention,'' Wiggins said.

New Golden State starter Juan Toscano-Anderson, who was in the starting lineup for the first time in Saturday night's win at Phoenix that ended an eight-game losing streak, had five assists. He is wearing jersey No. 95, the largest number ever used by the franchise.

CURRY PREPARES

Curry went through an extensive on-court session before heading to Santa Cruz. The two-time MVP missed his 56th straight game.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks enjoys watching the West Coast games when his team is done out East - and he has missed Curry.

''I'm sure he was intimidated by the defense our team has been playing this year. He didn't want no part of it,'' Brooks joked before the game when asked about Curry's imminent return. ''It would be exciting for not only his fan base, his coaches and organization to have him out there. He's one of the greatest players to ever play, one of the greatest shooters to ever play and causes so many problems for opponents. He makes shots that are almost impossible to go in and you have to be next to him whenever he crosses half court, which opens up the floor for the other players to drive. He's been missed by the whole basketball world. ... You could turn on games at 10 o'clock at night and you get a lot of basketball and he's always been fun to watch.''

HE SAID

After the Warriors got back in the win column at last Saturday, coach Steve Kerr had a little fun a day later.

''Man, what a great day outside. You guys look fantastic,'' he offered. ''I don't know what's changed, I just feel good today.''

So, how about playing consecutive nights?

''We're hot. That's the main thing,'' Kerr continued. ''We are on a run, we just want to keep the run going.''

WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT

The Warriors honored women pioneers with the San Francisco Police Department and handed out shirts themed ''She Believes'' - a play off the team's ''We Believe'' 2007 playoff team - as part of Women's Empowerment Month.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington hadn't beaten the Warriors since a 112-108 victory on Feb. 28, 2017, or in the Bay Area since Jan. 28, 2014 (85-88). ... Washington shot 20 for 30 from deep and converted 24 of 27 free throws.

Warriors: G Ky Bowman sat out a second straight game with a sprained right ankle after leaving with 1:11 left in a home loss to the Lakers on Thursday night. ...The Warriors haven't won at home since beating Orlando 109-95 on Jan. 18. They are 7-24 at home overall and 2-8 against the Eastern Conference.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Sacramento on Tuesday night looking to avoid being swept in the season series. The Kings won i113-106 in D.C. on Nov. 24, 2019.

Warriors: At Denver on Tuesday night for the second meeting of the season after losing 134-131 in OT at home to the Nuggets on Jan. 16.

---

1st Quarter
WAS Wizards 35
GS Warriors 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40 +2 Dragan Bender made hook shot, assist by Damion Lee 0-2
11:21 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
11:06   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
10:53   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:42   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
10:32   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonga, stolen by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
10:23 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup 3-4
10:12   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
10:12   Bradley Beal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:12   WAS team rebound  
10:12 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
9:46 +2 Thomas Bryant made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 6-4
9:46   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
9:46 +1 Thomas Bryant made free throw 7-4
9:32   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed jump shot  
9:29   WAS team rebound  
9:17 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 10-4
9:07   Full timeout called  
8:57   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
8:34   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:15   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
8:04 +2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot 12-4
7:49   Out of bounds turnover on Marquese Chriss  
7:34   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
7:23   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Bradley Beal  
7:18 +2 Shabazz Napier made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 14-4
7:05   Lost ball turnover on Juan Toscano-Anderson, stolen by Thomas Bryant  
7:03   Personal foul on Andrew Wiggins  
6:47   Lost ball turnover on Moe Wagner, stolen by Damion Lee  
6:34   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
6:34 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 14-5
6:34 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-6
6:25   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
6:19   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
6:08 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 17-6
5:57 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot 17-9
5:50   Shooting foul on Mychal Mulder  
5:50 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 18-9
5:50 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-9
5:40 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 19-11
5:19 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 22-11
4:53 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Eric Paschall 22-13
4:36   Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by Mychal Mulder  
4:29   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
4:29   Mychal Mulder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:29   GS team rebound  
4:29 +1 Mychal Mulder made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-14
4:20 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moe Wagner 25-14
4:04 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot 25-16
3:54 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 28-16
3:53   Full timeout called  
3:41 +2 Mychal Mulder made running Jump Shot, assist by Eric Paschall 28-18
3:26   Bradley Beal missed alley-oop shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
3:18 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Damion Lee 28-20
3:09 +2 Bradley Beal made finger-roll layup 30-20
2:53 +2 Dragan Bender made layup, assist by Jordan Poole 30-22
2:43   Bad pass turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Damion Lee  
2:39   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
2:20   Ish Smith missed fade-away jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
2:07   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
1:58   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
1:38   Eric Paschall missed driving layup  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
1:28   Bradley Beal missed driving layup  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
1:14   Shooting foul on Jordan Poole  
1:14 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 31-22
1:14 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-22
1:06   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
1:06 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 32-23
1:06   Andrew Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
0:50   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
0:50 +1 Davis Bertans made 1st of 3 free throws 33-23
0:50 +1 Davis Bertans made 2nd of 3 free throws 34-23
0:50 +1 Davis Bertans made 3rd of 3 free throws 35-23
0:34   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:31 +2 Jordan Poole made reverse layup, assist by Eric Paschall 35-25
0:31   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
0:31   Jordan Poole missed free throw  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
0:16   Davis Bertans missed layup, blocked by Mychal Mulder  
0:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
0:01 +3 Eric Paschall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 35-28
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 28
GS Warriors 29

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Troy Brown Jr. missed driving layup  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
11:35   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
11:21 +2 Ish Smith made jump shot 37-28
10:54   Dragan Bender missed layup, blocked by Ish Smith  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
10:54   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:48   Ish Smith missed floating jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
10:40 +3 Mychal Mulder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 37-31
10:21   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Mychal Mulder  
10:16   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
10:07   Andrew Wiggins missed fade-away jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
9:59 +2 Rui Hachimura made layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 39-31
9:59   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
9:59 +1 Rui Hachimura made free throw 40-31
9:44   Andrew Wiggins missed hook shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
9:39   Personal foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
9:36   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
9:25 +2 Mychal Mulder made reverse layup, assist by Jordan Poole 40-33
9:05   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
8:53   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
8:46 +2 Dragan Bender made hook shot 40-35
8:42   Full timeout called  
8:27   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:01 +2 Marquese Chriss made layup, assist by Jordan Poole 40-37
7:44   Personal foul on Mychal Mulder  
7:35 +3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 43-37
7:12   Bad pass turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by Bradley Beal  
7:09   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
7:00   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
6:46   Isaac Bonga missed floating jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:35   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Bradley Beal  
6:27 +3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 46-37
6:06   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:04   Eric Paschall missed dunk  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:02 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk 46-39
6:02   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
6:02 +1 Eric Paschall made free throw 46-40
5:51 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 48-40
5:30 +2 Damion Lee made floating jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 48-42
5:24   Ish Smith missed driving layup, blocked by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
5:14   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Paschall  
4:57 +3 Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonga 51-42
4:47   Full timeout called  
4:45 +3 Mychal Mulder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 51-45
4:23   Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:08   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
3:57   Damion Lee missed jump shot, blocked by Isaac Bonga  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:51 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made reverse layup 51-47
3:35   Personal foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:26   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
3:26 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 52-47
3:26 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-47
3:13 +2 Eric Paschall made running Jump Shot 53-49
3:02   Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Bryant  
2:55 +2 Andrew Wiggins made dunk 53-51
2:40   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
2:37 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Andrew Wiggins 53-53
2:36   Full timeout called  
2:21 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 55-53
2:00 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup, assist by Eric Paschall 55-55
1:54   Shooting foul on Mychal Mulder  
1:54 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 56-55
1:54 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-55
1:42   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Poole  
1:21 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot 60-55
0:59   Eric Paschall missed finger-roll layup  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
0:44 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 63-55
0:23 +2 Andrew Wiggins made turnaround jump shot 63-57
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
WAS Wizards 31
GS Warriors 19

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Bradley Beal missed fade-away jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:29   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:24 +2 Marquese Chriss made hook shot 63-59
11:08 +2 Shabazz Napier made jump shot 65-59
10:49   3-second violation turnover on Dragan Bender  
10:44   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
10:31   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed dunk, blocked by Thomas Bryant  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
10:23   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:26   Marquese Chriss missed layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
10:09   Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
9:51   Dragan Bender missed jump shot  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
9:52   Dragan Bender missed layup  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
9:51   Dragan Bender missed dunk  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
9:49   Damion Lee missed layup, blocked by Thomas Bryant  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
9:39   Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
9:28   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
9:30   Shabazz Napier missed layup, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
9:19   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
9:19   Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:19   GS team rebound  
9:19 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-60
9:04   Bradley Beal missed layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
8:58   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
8:23   Damion Lee missed driving dunk  
8:22   WAS team rebound  
8:22   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
8:07   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
8:07 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 66-60
8:07 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-60
7:44   Bad pass turnover on Juan Toscano-Anderson, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
7:37   Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
7:36 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk 69-60
7:36   Full timeout called  
7:23   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
7:01   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
7:01 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 70-60
7:01 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-60
6:51   Shooting foul on Anzejs Pasecniks  
6:51 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 71-61
6:51 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-62
6:32   Rui Hachimura missed fade-away jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:25 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 71-64
6:05   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson