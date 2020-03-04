IND
MIL

No Text

NBA-leading Bucks bounce back from loss to rout Pacers

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks have the NBA’s best record in part by avoiding slumps.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Bucks bounced back from one of their weakest performances of the season to rout the Indiana Pacers 119-100 on Wednesday night.

Two nights after losing 105-89 in Miami, the Bucks improved to 53-9 as they get ready for a three-game trip west that starts Friday at the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers. Milwaukee hasn’t lost back-to-back games all season.

“We just tried to get back on track,” Antetokounmpo said. “We didn’t just lose - we played bad against Miami - and I think everybody in this locker room wanted to play ball and just get back on track and get a win.’’

Indiana had a four-game winning streak snapped as it fell into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pacers also lost guard Malcolm Brogdon to a sore left hip in the second quarter.

“I jumped to challenge Khris Middleton’s shot and I felt something pull a little bit,” Brogdon said.

The Pacers also were without Victor Oladipo for the second straight game because of a sore right knee. Milwaukee was missing reserve guards George Hill (groin contusion) and Kyle Korver (back soreness).

This game marked a return to form for the NBA’s highest-scoring team.

After scoring at least 100 points in 83 consecutive regular-season games - the third-longest streak in NBA history - the Bucks failed to reach the century mark in a 93-85 victory at Charlotte on Sunday and their loss at Miami.

But they got there with time to spare Wednesday. with Eric Bledsoe hitting a 3-pointer to give the Bucks a 101-81 edge with 9:02 left.

“We want to be a really great team,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “When you watch great teams around the league, whenever they lose, you don’t want to be the team that comes and plays them next. Can we build that identity? Can we build that as part of our fabric? It speaks to the competitiveness and the character of the team.’’

Middleton had 20 points and Donte DiVincenzo matched a career high with 19 for the Bucks. Bledsoe added 16 and Wesley Matthews had 15.

T.J. Warren scored 18 points and Doug McDermott had 16 for the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and T.J. McConnell had 14 points.

Milwaukee led 33-11 less than 10 minutes into the game but missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the second quarter as its halftime advantage shrunk to 58-56.

In the opening minute of the third quarter, the Pacers forced the first tie since a 2-2 start. The Bucks responded a few minutes later by taking a 78-64 lead with a 15-2 run that culminated with Matthews banking in a 3-pointer.

The Bucks stayed in front by double digits the rest of the way and led by as much as 28.

“We knew this team had just lost to a good Miami team,” Pacers center Myles Turner said. “They were going to come out with a sense of urgency. We didn’t match that.”

TIP-INS

Pacers: Sabonis recorded his 48th double-double of the year and is one away from Troy Murphy’s record for the most by a Pacer in a single season since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. Murphy had 49 double-doubles in 2008-09. Sabonis also had seven assists.

Bucks: The Bucks are 13-1 against Central Division teams this season. The lone loss came Feb. 12 at Indiana, but Antetokounmpo didn’t play in that game. ... Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in an NBA-leading 27 games this season. ... Korver hasn’t played since Feb. 10, but Budenholzer expressed confidence the veteran guard could join the team for its upcoming trip west.

MEDICAL REPORT

Oladipo has played in just two of the Pacers’ last six games, as he missed two games with a sore lower back before this knee issue.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan said Oladipo is dealing with some of the issues that come along with returning from a serious injury. Oladipo missed the Pacers’ first 47 games while recovering from a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right knee,

“He missed some games due to some back spasms, a tweaked ankle and some soreness and swelling in his knee,” McMillan said before the game. “These are things that you expect when guys are coming back. This is really the start of the season for Victor.”’

UP NEXT

Indiana continues its five-game trip Friday night at Chicago.

Milwaukee visits the Lakers on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 23
MIL Bucks 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42 +2 Khris Middleton made floating jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0-2
11:29 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot 2-2
11:20 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 2-5
11:07   Malcolm Brogdon missed floating jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
11:01   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:56 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk 2-7
10:32   Lost ball turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:21 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup, assist by Brook Lopez 2-9
10:07   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:55   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
9:47   Malcolm Brogdon missed floating jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:39   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:22   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
9:09 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 2-12
9:02   Full timeout called  
8:44   Out of bounds turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
8:39   Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
8:33   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed hook shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:17   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:10 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 2-15
7:52   Aaron Holiday missed driving layup  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
7:47   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
7:47   IND team rebound  
7:42   Jumpball  
7:29 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 4-15
7:19   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:04   Malcolm Brogdon missed floating jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
7:00 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made alley-oop shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 4-17
6:42 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot 6-17
6:08   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
5:58 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup 6-21
5:49   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
5:39   Domantas Sabonis missed driving layup  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
5:20 +2 Robin Lopez made hook shot 6-23
4:57   Domantas Sabonis missed layup, blocked by Marvin Williams  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
4:50   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
4:43   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
4:30 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 6-25
4:18 +2 T.J. McConnell made turnaround jump shot 8-25
4:18 +2 T.J. McConnell made turnaround jump shot 8-25
4:00   Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:54 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 11-25
3:29 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 11-28
3:16   Bad pass turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:08   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
2:54 +2 Marvin Williams made reverse layup, assist by Robin Lopez 11-30
2:29   Justin Holiday missed jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
2:21 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot 11-33
2:03 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 14-33
1:47   Donte DiVincenzo missed jump shot  
1:45   Offensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
1:44   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   IND team rebound  
1:35   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:35   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
1:31 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 14-35
1:20   Domantas Sabonis missed layup  
1:16   Offensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
1:16 +2 JaKarr Sampson made dunk 16-35
1:07   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
0:56 +3 Domantas Sabonis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 19-35
0:39   Bad pass turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Doug McDermott  
0:32 +2 T.J. McConnell made reverse layup 21-35
0:23   Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson  
0:23 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 21-36
0:23   Eric Bledsoe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:21   Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
0:08   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:08   MIL team rebound  
0:08   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:00 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 23-36
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 33
MIL Bucks 22

Time Team Play Score
11:51   Out of bounds turnover on T.J. McConnell  
11:36   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
11:36 +1 Pat Connaughton made 1st of 2 free throws 23-37
11:36 +1 Pat Connaughton made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-38
11:26   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
11:19   Offensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
11:19   JaKarr Sampson missed dunk  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:14   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:53 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by JaKarr Sampson 25-38
10:43   Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:37   Justin Holiday missed layup, blocked by Pat Connaughton  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
10:22   Lost ball turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Justin Holiday  
10:14 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 28-38
9:59   Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson  
9:59 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 28-39
9:59 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-40
9:47 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 31-40
9:47   Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton  
9:47 +1 Doug McDermott made free throw 32-40
9:30   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:27 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 32-42
9:14 +2 Doug McDermott made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 34-42
9:06   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
8:57   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
8:51   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   MIL team rebound  
8:26   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
8:25   MIL team rebound  
8:26   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:13   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
8:13   Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:13   IND team rebound  
8:13 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-42
8:04   Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
7:56   Personal foul on Brook Lopez  
7:46   Doug McDermott missed jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
7:33 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 35-44
7:13   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
7:08   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
7:08 +1 Donte DiVincenzo made 1st of 2 free throws 35-45
7:08 +1 Donte DiVincenzo made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-46
6:54   Full timeout called  
6:51 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 37-46
6:39   Donte DiVincenzo missed driving layup  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
6:36   Personal foul on Doug McDermott  
6:30 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 37-48
6:14   T.J. Warren missed fade-away jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
6:08   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:03   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
5:50   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Williams, stolen by Aaron Holiday  
5:37 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 40-48
5:17   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
5:09   Out of bounds turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
4:56 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 40-50
4:41 +2 T.J. McConnell made driving layup 42-50
4:30   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
4:24 +2 T.J. Warren made layup 44-50
4:24   Shooting foul on Marvin Williams  
4:24 +1 T.J. Warren made free throw 45-50
4:18   Lost ball turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by T.J. McConnell  
4:13 +2 T.J. McConnell made layup 47-50
3:54   Khris Middleton missed driving layup  
3:50   Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
3:50 +2 Robin Lopez made dunk 47-52
3:41   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
3:27 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made jump shot 47-54
3:20   Full timeout called  
3:09   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
3:01   Lost ball turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Aaron Holiday  
2:44 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot 49-54
2:32   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
2:20   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
2:20   Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:20   IND team rebound  
2:20 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-54
2:05 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 50-56
1:46 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk, assist by T.J. McConnell 52-56
1:36 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup 52-58
1:26 +2 T.J. McConnell made jump shot 54-58
1:12   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
0:56   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
0:50   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
0:50   IND team rebound  
0:45   Jumpball  
0:44   T.J. McConnell missed layup  
0:44   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
0:43 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk 56-58
0:34   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed layup  
0:31   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
0:15   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:08   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
0:02   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 23
MIL Bucks 31

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Brook Lopez  
11:37   Personal foul on Myles Turner  
11:29   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:29   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:18 +2 T.J. McConnell made jump shot 58-58
11:16   Bad pass turnover on Brook Lopez, stolen by T.J. McConnell  
11:05   T.J. McConnell missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
11:14   Offensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
11:13   Lost ball turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Brook Lopez  
11:00 +2 Wesley Matthews made layup 58-60
10:42 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot 60-60
10:27 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 60-63
10:14 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 62-63
10:05   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:54   T.J. McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:42   Brook Lopez missed jump shot  
9:28   Aaron Holiday missed jump shot  
9:28   Aaron Holiday missed jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
9:20   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
9:11   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:02 +2 Khris Middleton made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 62-65
8:41   Domantas Sabonis missed reverse layup  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:34 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 62-68
8:23   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:23   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:17 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 64-68
8:03 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 64-71
7:42   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:37   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
7:37 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 64-72
7:37 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-73
7:12   Aaron Holiday missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
7:01 +2 Wesley Matthews made floating jump shot 64-75
6:52   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
6:52   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
6:44