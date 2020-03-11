NY
Randle scores 33, Knicks outlast Hawks 136-131 in overtime

  • Mar 11, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) Julius Randle scored 33 points, RJ Barrett added 26 and the New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 136-131 in overtime Wednesday night after Trae Young led a furious comeback in the fourth quarter.

With Young scoring 27 of his 42 points in the final period of regulation, the Hawks sent the game to overtime tied at 118 after trailing by as many as 23.

But the Hawks, in one of the final games before the NBA suspends the season because of the coronavirus, used up all their energy overcoming the big deficit on the heels of a double-overtime win over Charlotte two days earlier.

New York never trailed in the game, finally finished off the Hawks after Elfrid Payton picked off Young's pass and lobbed to Mitchell Robinson for a thunderous dunk that made it 130-124 with 1:24 remaining.

Randle scored seven points in overtime.

Young was essentially a one-man show through the closing minutes of regulation. He hit nothing but net after launching a 3-pointer from the center-court logo. Then, after Randle missed badly on a fadeaway that could've sealed a victory for New York, Young drove the length of the court and banked one in from high off the board to tie the game at 118 with 15.3 seconds left.

It was the first time it had been even since 2-2.

The Knicks had a chance to win it, isolating Elfrid Payton for the final shot. But Cam Reddish knocked the ball away as Payton darted into the lane, the ball rolling harmlessly away at the horn sounded.

After managing just 13 points through the first three quarters, Young dominated the fourth. He knocked down 7 of 9 shots - including four 3-pointers - and connected on 9 of 10 at the foul line. For good measure, he doled out four assists.

Young's heroics came about the time word began circulating that the NBA was halting the season until further notice after Utah's Rudy Gobert fell ill.

The crowd sensed this will be the last basketball they see for a while and perhaps for the rest of the season. As the final seconds ticked down, the fans began to chant ''We want Vince!'' - a plea for 43-year-old Vince Carter to return to the court for a possible last hurrah in his 22nd and final season.

During a timeout, Carter was able to get back in the game. With the victory secured, the Knicks backed off to let him take an uncontested 3-pointer.

Nothing but net.

Afterward, Carter lingered on the court while the crowd chanted, ''Thank you Vince!''

TIP-INS

Knicks: Won the season series over the Hawks 2-1. ... Robinson went 2 for 7 at the foul line, but finished with 16 points.

Hawks: Matched their season high with 21 3-pointers, which had been set Monday against the Hornets. ... John Collins had 22 points and 15 rebounds. ... Dewayne Dedmon had 13 rebounds.

---

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 35
ATL Hawks 24

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Maurice Harkless missed driving layup  
11:45   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:39   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   ATL team rebound  
11:30   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
11:21   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:16   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
10:56   Julius Randle missed floating jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:45   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
10:37 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 2-0
10:20   Personal foul on Maurice Harkless  
10:10 +2 Trae Young made jump shot 2-2
9:53 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 4-2
9:40   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:26 +2 Taj Gibson made driving layup 6-2
9:13 +2 Kevin Huerter made floating jump shot 6-4
9:05   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
9:00   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by John Collins  
8:56   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:45 +3 Taj Gibson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 9-4
8:24   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
8:20   R.J. Barrett missed layup  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
8:19 +2 Maurice Harkless made dunk 11-4
8:19   Full timeout called  
8:07   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:04   DeWayne Dedmon missed dunk  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:56 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 13-4
7:43 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot 13-6
7:19   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:09   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Taj Gibson  
7:06 +2 Maurice Harkless made layup, assist by Taj Gibson 15-6
7:06   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
7:06 +1 Maurice Harkless made free throw 16-6
6:46   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
6:39   John Collins missed floating jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
6:28   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:15 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 16-9
6:02   Elfrid Payton missed reverse layup, blocked by Kevin Huerter  
6:00   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:55   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
5:46   Out of bounds turnover on Elfrid Payton  
5:44   Violation  
5:34   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
5:25 +2 Maurice Harkless made jump shot 18-9
5:12   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Trae Young  
5:08   Trae Young missed dunk  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Trae Young  
5:05 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made layup, assist by Trae Young 18-11
4:59   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
4:59 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 19-11
4:59 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-11
4:48   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
4:35   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
4:27   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
4:21 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 22-11
4:21   Full timeout called  
4:00   John Collins missed jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:47   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
3:47 +1 Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws 23-11
3:47 +1 Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-11
3:38   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
3:30   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
3:18 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 26-11
3:04 +3 Jeff Teague made 3-pt. jump shot 26-14
2:49 +2 Maurice Harkless made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 28-14
2:31   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
2:31 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 28-15
2:31 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-16
2:18   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
2:08 +3 Treveon Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruno Fernando 28-19
1:47 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 31-19
1:27   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Teague  
1:20   Violation  
1:07   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
0:53 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot, assist by Treveon Graham 31-21
0:53   Shooting foul on Wayne Ellington  
0:53 +1 Jeff Teague made free throw 31-22
0:33   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Offensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
0:31   Shooting foul on Treveon Graham  
0:31 +1 Frank Ntilikina made 1st of 2 free throws 32-22
0:31 +1 Frank Ntilikina made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-22
0:24 +2 Bruno Fernando made driving dunk, assist by Jeff Teague 33-24
0:24   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
0:24   Bruno Fernando missed free throw  
0:22   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
0:04   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 34
ATL Hawks 26

Time Team Play Score
11:40 +2 Bobby Portis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Wayne Ellington 37-24
11:24   Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina  
11:18   Cam Reddish missed jump shot  
11:18   ATL team rebound  
11:18   Personal foul on Kevin II Knox  
11:02 +2 Jeff Teague made finger-roll layup 37-26
10:49   Personal foul on Vince Carter  
10:42 +3 Frank Ntilikina made 3-pt. jump shot 40-26
10:24   Cam Reddish missed driving layup  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
10:14   Frank Ntilikina missed driving layup  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
9:55   Vince Carter missed turnaround jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:44   Taj Gibson missed turnaround jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
9:26   Jeff Teague missed driving layup, blocked by Bobby Portis  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
9:22   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
9:22 +1 Kevin II Knox made 1st of 2 free throws 41-26
9:22 +1 Kevin II Knox made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-26
9:06   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
9:00   Kevin II Knox missed dunk, blocked by John Collins  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
8:49   Lost ball turnover on John Collins, stolen by Taj Gibson  
8:45 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot 45-26
8:20 +2 Cam Reddish made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 45-28
8:08   Frank Ntilikina missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
7:58   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
7:49   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
7:30   Bruno Fernando missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
7:13   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:04 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 45-30
7:03   Full timeout called  
6:53 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Bobby Portis 47-30
6:38   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
6:29   Traveling violation turnover on Bobby Portis  
6:04   John Collins missed floating jump shot  
6:04   NY team rebound  
5:41   Bad pass turnover on Maurice Harkless, stolen by John Collins  
5:37 +2 Kevin Huerter made layup, assist by Trae Young 47-32
5:22 +2 Maurice Harkless made dunk, assist by Frank Ntilikina 49-32
5:03   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
4:46 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Frank Ntilikina 51-32
4:35 +2 Trae Young made running Jump Shot 51-34
4:20 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maurice Harkless 54-34
4:08 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 54-36
4:08   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
4:08   Trae Young missed free throw  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:59   Shooting foul on Trae Young  
3:59   Frank Ntilikina missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:59   NY team rebound  
3:59 +1 Frank Ntilikina made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-36
3:55   Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina  
3:52 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeWayne Dedmon 55-39
3:29 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 57-39
3:09   Trae Young missed finger-roll layup  
3:06   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
3:05   DeWayne Dedmon missed dunk  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
2:57   Julius Randle missed floating jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:52 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 59-39
2:42   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
2:30   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:21 +2 Elfrid Payton made fade-away jump shot 61-39
2:21   Full timeout called  
2:09 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 61-42
1:50 +2 R.J. Barrett made driving dunk, assist by Julius Randle 63-42
1:40 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 63-45
1:25 +2 R.J. Barrett made running Jump Shot 65-45
1:07   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
0:48 +2 Bobby Portis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 67-45
0:34   Bad pass turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by Maurice Harkless  
0:32 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 69-45
0:27 +2 John Collins made reverse layup, assist by Jeff Teague 69-47
0:27   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
0:27 +1 John Collins made free throw 69-48
0:09   Personal foul on Vince Carter  
0:04   Lost ball turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Cam Reddish  
0:02 +2 Cam Reddish made dunk 69-50
0:00   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NY team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NY Knicks 29
ATL Hawks 28

Time Team Play Score
11:45   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
11:42   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:33   John Collins missed layup, blocked by Taj Gibson  
11:29   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
11:27 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 69-52
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:11   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:02   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:44 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 72-52
10:24 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 72-54
10:21   Full timeout called  
9:56 +2 Maurice Harkless made driving dunk, assist by R.J. Barrett 74-54
9:46 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 74-57
9:31   Maurice Harkless missed jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:23   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
9:23   Trae Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:23   ATL team rebound  
9:23 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-58
9:10   Bad pass turnover on R.J. Barrett, stolen by Kevin Huerter  
9:05   John Collins missed dunk, blocked by Elfrid Payton  
9:00   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
9:00   Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
9:00   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
9:00 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 75-58
9:00 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-58
8:45   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Taj Gibson  
8:43   NY team rebound  
8:34 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 78-58
8:20   Trae Young missed driving layup, blocked by Taj Gibson  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:09 +2 Elfrid Payton made jump shot 80-58
7:50   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
7:50 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 80-59
7:50 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-60
7:31 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by Maurice Harkless 82-60
7:16   John Collins missed layup  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:10