|
11:50
|
|
+2
|
Russell Westbrook makes two point jump shot
|
31-28
|
11:31
|
|
+2
|
Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving hook shot (Tomas Satoransky assists)
|
33-28
|
11:22
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Wizards offensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Lauri Markkanen personal foul (Loose ball) (Robin Lopez draws the foul)
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Russell Westbrook makes two point jump shot (Troy Brown Jr. assists)
|
33-30
|
10:58
|
|
|
Chandler Hutchison misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Ish Smith makes two point reverse layup (Russell Westbrook assists)
|
33-32
|
10:51
|
|
|
Bulls 60 second timeout
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
+2
|
Russell Westbrook makes two point jump shot (Davis Bertans assists)
|
33-34
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Patrick Williams makes two point reverse layup (Coby White assists)
|
35-34
|
9:53
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. shooting foul (Davis Bertans draws the foul)
|
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Davis Bertans makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
35-35
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Davis Bertans makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
35-36
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Davis Bertans makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
35-37
|
9:42
|
|
|
Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Robin Lopez defensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Ish Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Robin Lopez offensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Raul Neto misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Tomas Satoransky defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Ish Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Bulls defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Patrick Williams misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Robin Lopez defensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Zach LaVine misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Raul Neto defensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Robin Lopez defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Raul Neto misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook shooting foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Bradley Beal defensive rebound
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Coby White misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Davis Bertans personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Coby White makes two point driving layup (Zach LaVine assists)
|
37-37
|
6:59
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant turnover (lost ball) (Zach LaVine steals)
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Ish Smith blocks Zach LaVine's two point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Zach LaVine offensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Coby White misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Ish Smith defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Raul Neto misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Lauri Markkanen offensive foul (Charge) (Ish Smith draws the foul)
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Lauri Markkanen turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Bulls defensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Deni Avdija shooting foul (Coby White draws the foul)
|
|
6:15
|
|
+1
|
Coby White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-37
|
6:15
|
|
+1
|
Coby White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-37
|
6:03
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant offensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Ish Smith misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Zach LaVine misses two point layup
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
+3
|
Deni Avdija makes three point jump shot (Bradley Beal assists)
|
39-40
|
5:28
|
|
+3
|
Otto Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|
42-40
|
5:04
|
|
|
Wizards turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant shooting foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
4:55
|
|
+1
|
Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
43-40
|
4:55
|
|
+1
|
Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
44-40
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
Russell Westbrook makes two point jump shot
|
44-42
|
4:24
|
|
|
Garrett Temple misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
+2
|
Bradley Beal makes two point finger roll layup (Russell Westbrook assists)
|
44-44
|
4:01
|
|
|
Deni Avdija personal foul (Garrett Temple draws the foul)
|
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Garrett Temple makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
45-45
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Garrett Temple makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
46-45
|
3:40
|
|
|
Raul Neto misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Coby White misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Bradley Beal defensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Isaac Bonga defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Garrett Temple personal foul (Raul Neto draws the foul)
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Wizards 60 second timeout
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Coby White misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Isaac Bonga misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
+3
|
Otto Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|
49-44
|
1:46
|
|
|
Bradley Beal turnover (back court violation)
|
|
1:32
|
|
+3
|
Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot
|
52-44
|
1:15
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Coby White defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Zach LaVine turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Bradley Beal offensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Garrett Temple defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Zach LaVine shooting foul (Russell Westbrook draws the foul)
|
|
0:30
|
|
+1
|
Russell Westbrook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
52-45
|
0:16
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:30
|
|
+1
|
Russell Westbrook makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
52-46
|
0:16
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|