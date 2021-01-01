|
11:43
|
|
|
Kelly Olynyk misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo offensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Brunson steals)
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
James Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Trey Burke personal foul (Goran Dragic draws the foul)
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Kelly Olynyk misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo offensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Bam Adebayo makes two point jump shot
|
18-20
|
10:57
|
|
+3
|
James Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists)
|
18-23
|
10:45
|
|
|
Goran Dragic turnover (bad pass) (James Johnson steals)
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
James Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Maurice Harkless defensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
James Johnson personal foul (Kelly Olynyk draws the foul)
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo misses two point hook shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Willie Cauley-Stein defensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
+3
|
James Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists)
|
18-26
|
9:40
|
|
|
Willie Cauley-Stein shooting foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|
|
9:40
|
|
+1
|
Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-26
|
9:40
|
|
+1
|
Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-26
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Trey Burke makes two point floating jump shot (Josh Richardson assists)
|
20-28
|
9:06
|
|
|
Jalen Brunson personal foul (Kendrick Nunn draws the foul)
|
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Goran Dragic makes two point jump shot
|
22-28
|
8:44
|
|
|
Josh Richardson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Goran Dragic misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jalen Brunson turnover (lost ball) (Bam Adebayo steals)
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
James Johnson personal foul (Take) (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|
|
8:16
|
|
+1
|
Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-28
|
8:16
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
James Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Jalen Brunson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Heat defensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kelly Olynyk vs. Dorian Finney-Smith (Precious Achiuwa gains possession)
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Kendrick Nunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Kendrick Nunn turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Duncan Robinson steals)
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Jimmy Butler turnover (bad pass) (James Johnson steals)
|
|
6:52
|
|
+3
|
Dorian Finney-Smith makes three point jump shot (James Johnson assists)
|
23-31
|
6:43
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith personal foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Mavericks 60 second timeout
|
|
6:43
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-31
|
6:43
|
|
|
Jimmy Butler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tyler Herro assists)
|
26-31
|
5:56
|
|
|
James Johnson misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
+2
|
James Johnson makes two point layup (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists)
|
26-33
|
5:17
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith shooting foul (Precious Achiuwa draws the foul)
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Heat offensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-33
|
5:06
|
|
|
Avery Bradley shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Mavericks offensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Jimmy Butler misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa offensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Dwight Powell shooting foul (Precious Achiuwa draws the foul)
|
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-33
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-33
|
4:36
|
|
|
Andre Iguodala personal foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Luka Doncic turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Butler steals)
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson turnover (out of bounds step)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Mavericks offensive rebound
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Maurice Harkless personal foul (Loose ball) (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|
|
4:03
|
|
+2
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes two point floating jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|
29-35
|
3:51
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point floating jump shot
|
29-37
|
3:20
|
|
|
Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Mavericks offensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith personal foul (Goran Dragic draws the foul)
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Heat 60 second timeout
|
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Goran Dragic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-37
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Goran Dragic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-37
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point driving jump shot
|
31-39
|
2:08
|
|
|
Tyler Herro misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Heat offensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Heat turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:00
|
|
+3
|
Luka Doncic makes three point step back jump shot
|
31-42
|
1:43
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Maurice Harkless shooting foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|
|
1:37
|
|
+1
|
Dwight Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-43
|
1:37
|
|
|
Dwight Powell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Goran Dragic turnover (lost ball) (Tim Hardaway Jr. steals)
|
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|
31-46
|
1:08
|
|
|
Jimmy Butler misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Luka Doncic blocks Jimmy Butler's two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Kelly Olynyk blocks Luka Doncic's two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Mavericks offensive rebound
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Mavericks turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Goran Dragic misses two point layup
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point reverse layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Mavericks offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Luka Doncic technical foul
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Luka Doncic technical foul
|