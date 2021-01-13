|
12:00
|
|
|
Brook Lopez vs. Mason Plumlee (Bucks gains possession)
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Blake Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Delon Wright misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Delon Wright defensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Wayne Ellington turnover (bad pass) (Khris Middleton steals)
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Donte DiVincenzo misses two point layup
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
+3
|
Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|
3-0
|
9:44
|
|
|
Delon Wright misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Pistons offensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Brook Lopez blocks Mason Plumlee's two point layup
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee offensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Donte DiVincenzo shooting foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Pistons offensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
+1
|
Mason Plumlee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-1
|
9:21
|
|
|
Khris Middleton turnover (lost ball) (Mason Plumlee steals)
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Delon Wright's two point layup
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|
|
9:05
|
|
+3
|
Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
|
6-1
|
8:41
|
|
+3
|
Blake Griffin makes three point jump shot
|
6-4
|
8:32
|
|
+3
|
Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists)
|
9-4
|
8:22
|
|
|
Brook Lopez blocks Jerami Grant's two point reverse layup
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Blake Griffin shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Bucks offensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
+3
|
Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|
12-4
|
7:24
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Khris Middleton offensive rebound
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (lost ball) (Jerami Grant steals)
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Jerami Grant makes two point layup (Delon Wright assists)
|
12-6
|
6:57
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Pistons 60 second timeout
|
|
6:57
|
|
+1
|
Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
12-7
|
6:44
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday turnover (lost ball) (Mason Plumlee steals)
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Wayne Ellington misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
+3
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes three point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
|
15-7
|
6:00
|
|
|
Khris Middleton blocks Jerami Grant's two point driving layup
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Pistons offensive rebound
|
|
5:58
|
|
+3
|
Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Delon Wright assists)
|
15-10
|
5:58
|
|
+3
|
|
15-10
|
5:36
|
|
|
Khris Middleton misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Jerami Grant defensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Jerami Grant turnover (lost ball) (Jrue Holiday steals)
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee personal foul (Take) (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|
|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|
17-10
|
4:25
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (bad pass) (Delon Wright steals)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Bobby Portis shooting foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Josh Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Pistons offensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Josh Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-11
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
|
17-11
|
3:44
|
|
+3
|
Bobby Portis makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|
20-11
|
3:28
|
|
|
Josh Jackson misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Khris Middleton misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Delon Wright defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey turnover (out of bounds step)
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
D.J. Augustin turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Pistons offensive rebound
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Josh Jackson turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Frank Jackson personal foul (D.J. Augustin draws the foul)
|
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot (D.J. Augustin assists)
|
22-11
|
1:48
|
|
|
Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound
|
|
1:32
|
|
+2
|
Blake Griffin makes two point layup (Frank Jackson assists)
|
22-13
|
1:23
|
|
|
Frank Jackson shooting foul (D.J. Augustin draws the foul)
|
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot (D.J. Augustin assists)
|
24-13
|
0:56
|
|
|
Frank Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Pat Connaughton personal foul (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Frank Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Thanasis Antetokounmpo steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
+3
|
Pat Connaughton makes three point jump shot (Donte DiVincenzo assists)
|
27-13