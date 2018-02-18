2018 NBA All-Star Game odds and picks for Team Stephen vs. Team LeBron

Intensity and the NBA All-Star Game don't go together, except in the final few minutes of a close game. This year could be different. With the East-West format replaced by Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen, the league will award winning players $100,000 each and losing players $25,000 apiece.

Motivation should rise. And that makes the game easier to handicap -- for bookmakers and bettors alike.



Sportsbooks opened Team LeBron as a three-point favorite, and the line has since fallen a half-point. The Over-Under is 339 for the Sunday night tip-off at Staples Center. That's right -- the total projected points Vegas thinks will be scored is almost 350.



In a game where the winning team may have to score 180 points and defense is optional, LeBron James put together a squad full of "odd couple" pairings that may play up individual motivations.



First, he drafted former teammate and current rival Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade out of Cleveland less than a year ago. Second, James not only added Warriors superstar Kevin Durant to his team, he also chose Durant's former teammate and current Western Conference adversary Russell Westbrook.



And just in case defense is needed in the fourth quarter, Team LeBron has Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond in the paint.



Stephen Curry's team doesn't have dramatic pairings. It just has a collection of some of the greatest shooters in NBA history.



We don't have to imagine Curry, James Harden, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan on the same team burying teams in an avalanche of three-pointers. Instead, they're teammates on Sunday.



Team Steph's "post" includes players who can hit the three or roll through the lane and throw it down with ease in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Karl-Anthony Towns.



