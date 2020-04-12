2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds, optimal picks: Predictions from proven data engineer

Basketball is finally back, at least in a format not seen for 10 years, as eight current and former NBA and WNBA stars will take part in the 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge starting Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The 2020 NBA Horse Challenge field features Trae Young, Zach LaVine, Chris Paul and Mike Conley, as well as retired NBA All-Stars Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce. The WNBA is represented by Chicago Sky standout Allie Quigley and retired WNBA star Tamika Catchings.

The NBA HORSE Challenge is a bracket-style contest from the players' home courts. The semifinals and finals are set for Thursday. Several sportsbooks are taking action on the overall winner as well as individual matchups, and the latest 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds list Young as the favorite at +225 (risk $100 to win $225). Before locking in any 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge picks, be sure to see the latest predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. NBA is one of his specialties, as he's seen his lineups return as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer who uses a powerful prediction model to help him make picks on every sport and event.

One shocker: McClure is fading Young, even though he's the overall Vegas favorite. The second-year Oklahoma sharpshooter has been known to fire away from just about anywhere on the court, which could be a recipe for disaster in this format. Young's desire to put on a show on a big stage could backfire, as evidenced by his first-round flameout in this year's NBA three-point shootout.

While Young assuredly has the chops, range and trick-shots to make a dent in this format, his first-round opponent could be a problem. Billups shot 90 percent from the free-throw line during his NBA career and has the capability of frustrating Young into a big upset. McClure believes that Young is a strong player with a bright NBA future, but that there are much better values in the 2020 NBA HORSE bracket than the +225 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Another surprise: McClure is high on Pierce (+110) to upset two-time Slam Dunk champion and Bulls star Zach LaVine in Sunday's action. "Pierce was extremely vocal about wanting to be in this event from the second it was suggested," McClure told SportsLine. "Remove the dunking ability of LaVine and this is a relatively even matchup in a game of HORSE."

2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds to win

Trae Young +225

Chris Paul +300

Zach LaVine +400

Mike Conley Jr. +450

Paul Pierce +500

Chauncey Billups +700

Allie Quigley +900

Tamika Catchings +1200

2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds for Sunday

Trae Young -250 vs. Chauncy Billups +200

Mike Conley Jr. -450 vs. Tamika Catchings +350

Zach LaVine -140 vs. Paul Pierce +110

Chris Paul -350 vs. Allie Quigley +250