2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds, top picks: Predictions from proven data engineer

With the world starving for sports, the NBA and WNBA have teamed up for the 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge, with first-round action beginning Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The opening matchups of the 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge bracket feature Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups, Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley, Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce and Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley.

Bettors can place wagers on those individual matchups as well as who will win the entire contest, which wraps up next Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds list Young, the second-year Atlanta Hawks guard, as the favorite at +225 (risk $100 to win $225). Before locking in any 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge picks, be sure to see the latest predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. NBA is one of his specialties, as he's seen his lineups return as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer who uses a powerful prediction model to help him make picks on every sport and event.

With the 2020 NBA schedule currently paused, he's turned his attention to the NBA HORSE Challenge 2020. He's revealing his picks right here.

Top 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge predictions

One shocker: McClure is fading Young, even though he's the overall Vegas favorite. Young has seen his shooting percentages increase during his second NBA season, but he's still shooting just 42.8 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from the three-point line. Those numbers don't stack up well against several others in the 2020 NBA HORSE bracket.

And Young has a tricky quarterfinals matchup against Billups, who was a 38.7 percent three-point shooter and hit almost 90 percent of his free throws during the five-time NBA All-Star's career from 1997 to 2014. McClure believes there are better values on the board than Young in this contest.

How to make 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge picks

Instead, McClure says a critical X-factor makes one player a must-back. In fact, he says this event was tailor-made for them to shine. He's only sharing who to pick at SportsLine.

Who advances in the NBA HORSE Challenge 2020? And what critical X-factor makes one player a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see which player you need to jump on now, all from a proven data engineer who has provided plenty of big returns.

2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds to win

Trae Young +225

Chris Paul +300

Zach LaVine +400

Mike Conley Jr. +450

Paul Pierce +500

Chauncey Billups +700

Allie Quigley +900

Tamika Catchings +1200

2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds for first round

Trae Young -250 vs. Chauncy Billups +200

Mike Conley Jr. -450 vs. Tamika Catchings +350

Zach LaVine -140 vs. Paul Pierce +110

Chris Paul -350 vs. Allie Quigley +250