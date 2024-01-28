The NBA is locking down its commissioner until at least 2029. Adam Silver is finalizing a multi-year contract extension with the league, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes ahead of Silver's 10th year as commissioner, as he took over for David Stern in 2014. He has been a key contributor to several impactful moments in NBA history.

Silver oversaw the bans of multiple owners before forcing them to sell their teams, suspended the season during the COVID-19 pandemic before helping plan its resumption in the Orlando bubble, introduced the idea for the In-Season Tournament, and put forth new initiatives to promote player participation, prevent tanking, and support small-market teams by making adjustments to collective bargaining deal that allow them to make competitive offers to star players.

Silver's predecessor held his post for an impressive 30-year span and Silver will reach half of that once his impending extension is complete. Now he'll get a chance to continue focusing on completing a new media deal and potentially expanding the league as he wraps up his first decade at the helm.