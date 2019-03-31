Attorney for Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis issues statement on reported rape allegations from time on Knicks
The Mavericks reportedly knew about the allegations prior to trading for Porzingis
A lawyer for Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis has issued a statement regarding reported rape allegations from Porzingis' time with the Knicks.
On Saturday, the New York Post published a report detailing a New York Police Department investigation into a woman's complaint that she was raped by Porzingis in 2018. Porzingis' attorney, Roland G. Riopelle, told ESPN that he and his client "unequivocally deny the allegations."
The full statement:
We are aware of the complaint that was made against Mr. Porzingis on Friday and unequivocally deny the allegations. We made a formal referral to federal law enforcement on December 20th, 2018, based on the accuser's extortionate demands. We also alerted the National Basketball Association months ago and they are aware of the ongoing investigation of the accuser by federal law enforcement. We cannot comment further on an ongoing federal investigation. Please refer any questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the National Basketball Association.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks were aware of the investigation into Porzingis' behavior prior to trading for him ahead of this season's deadline.
In February, the Mavericks traded DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews and two first-round picks in exchange for Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke.
Porzingis is now healthy, having recovered from the ACL tear he suffered last season, but has not returned to game action as he continues to rehab.
