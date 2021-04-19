There are nine games on the Monday NBA schedule that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. It looked through expected blowouts like the 12 points that the Thunder are getting against the Wizards (via William Hill Sportsbook) and tight contests like the tilt between the Pacers and the Spurs (-1). After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a great parlay.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 96-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for Monday's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

DET CLE 3 213.5 68% See Pick Here MIL PHO -2.5 233.5 61% See Pick Here PHI GS -9 224.5 60% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 25 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $173 for a $100 bet.

The Pistons are 2-10 against the spread in their last 12 games when the spread was between -4 to -1. The Bucks are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games vs. teams that win more than 55 percent of games. The 76ers are 7-9 against the spread in their last 16 games vs. teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

Before you make any individual game bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about Pistons vs. Cavaliers, Bucks vs. Suns and 76ers vs. Warriors. Combine all three of these picks for a shot at a huge payday.