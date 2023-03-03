There are 10 NBA games on Friday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. The games have a wide range of betting lines, with the Brooklyn Nets (+11) against the Boston Celtics being the biggest spread, while the tilt between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers (PK) is the closest. After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NBA parlay.

Here are the model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

SAC LAC -7 240 70% See Pick Here DEN MEM -5 234 67% See Pick Here GS NO -4 230.5 67% See Pick Here



Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 31% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $219 for a $100 bet.

Before making any individual NBA picks, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NBA parlay.