Blazers vs. Suns odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 30 predictions from advanced computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 14-19 overall and 8-8 at home, while Phoenix is 12-20 overall and 6-8 on the road. The Suns are looking to end an 11-game losing streak against the Blazers that dates back to Nov. of 2016. The Blazers are trying to avoid a fourth consecutive loss. Portland is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 231.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 9 on a blistering 20-8 run on all top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Blazers vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Blazers came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, falling 128-120. Damian Lillard had 31 points and nine assists in the defeat. It was his 11th 30-point game of the season. Hassan Whiteside had 19 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots. Skal Labissiere will miss at least the next six games with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Phoenix escaped with a win against Sacramento by the margin of a single basket, 112-110 as the Kings missed a last-second 3-point attempt. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Suns. Devin Booker dropped a double-double on 32 points and 10 dimes. It was Booker's third double-double of the season. He now has nine 30-point games this season.

When the teams last met on Dec. 16, Lillard converted a 3-point play with 26 seconds left to push the Blazers to a 111-110 victory.

Portland is third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Portland, Phoenix enters the matchup with 23.7 fouls drawn per game on average, best in the league.

Portland is third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Portland, Phoenix enters the matchup with 23.7 fouls drawn per game on average, best in the league.