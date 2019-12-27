Bucks vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 27 predictions from proven computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 6-25 overall and 3-11 at home, while Milwaukee is 27-5 overall and 12-3 on the road. The Hawks are on an eight-game losing streak and they have not won since Dec. 8. The Bucks, meanwhile, own the best record in the NBA, but had a three-game winning streak halted by the Sixers on Christmas Day. Milwaukee is favored by 11.5-points in the latest Hawks vs. Bucks odds, while the over-under is set at 237.5. Before entering any Bucks vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.





The Hawks fell 121-118 to Cleveland on Monday. Guard Trae Young posted a double-double with 30 points and 11 assists in addition to six rebounds. It was his ninth double-double of the season. He enters Friday's matchup averaging 29.0 points per game. John Collins had 27 points and had 10 rebounds against Cleveland in his return from a 25-game suspension. The Hawks lost 21 of the games he missed.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee received a tough blow on Wednesday as the Bucks fell 121-109 to Philadelphia. Khris Middleton shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 31 points and eight boards. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 14 rebounds as he endured a period of blurred vision after getting poked in the eye. The Bucks have won four straight over Atlanta and have taken nine of their last 10 matchups with the Hawks. They have already won the first two meetings this season, as Antetokounmpo scored 33 points in the first game between the teams.

Atlanta is second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42 on average. Milwaukee comes into Friday's game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.1.

