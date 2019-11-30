Bucks vs. Hornets odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 30 predictions from advanced computer

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 16-3 overall and 7-1 at home, while Charlotte is 8-12 overall and 4-7 on the road. The Bucks have won 11 games in a row, matching a franchise-best streak from 1985-86. The Hornets have won two in a row after snapping a five-game losing streak. Milwaukee is favored by 13 points in the latest Bucks vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line. It's already returned over $700 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 6 on a blistering 9-1 run.

The model is leaning over.

The Bucks were able to grind out a solid victory over Cleveland on Friday, winning 119-110. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league's second-leading scorer, had 33 points and 12 rebounds. He has double-doubles in every game this season for Milwaukee.

George Hill scored 18 points in his return to the lineup after missing two games due to back soreness.

Charlotte narrowly escaped with a win as the squad snuck past Detroit 110-107. Among those leading the charge for Charlotte was P.J. Washington, who had 26 points along with five rebounds. Terry Rozier added 23. The Hornets were without Cody Zeller because of a left hip injury.

Milwaukee enters the game with 119.4 points per game on average, good for best in the league. Less enviably, the Hornets are worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 40.7 on average.

The model has crushed its NBA picks.