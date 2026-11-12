Two days after losing by 51 points to the Golden State Warriors, the New Orleans Pelicans managed an even more embarrassing loss on Wednesday when they were blown out 145-111 by the Brooklyn Nets, who were 2-8 entering the night.

New Orleans (4-8) began the season on a four-game losing streak before bouncing back to .500 with a four-game winning streak, but has now lost four straight again. The concerning part of their recent skid is that the Pelicans have grown increasingly uncompetitive.

In that initial four-game losing streak to open the season, the Pelicans lost by a combined 23 points in the four games. In their last two games, they've lost by a combined 85 points, leaving Zion Williamson with just one word to describe his team's effort.

"Unacceptable," Williamson said, via ESPN. "I don't even have a lot of words. Just unacceptable."

Williamson called out the Pelicans' defensive effort during this latest losing streak, as they've allowed at least 138 points in three consecutive games. The seventh-year star then called for his team to look inward and be honest with themselves about whether they're doing everything they can to help the team win.

"I said nobody likes to lose like this, but if we don't like to lose like this, we have to start with ourselves first," Williamson said. "Look in the mirror and say, did I do what I needed to do for my team? Not individually. Did I do what I needed to do for my team? And then we go from there."

It's never a good sign when a team's star is questioning the collective's effort level and commitment to winning just 12 games into the season. This is when buy-in should be the easiest to get because a team's goals are still right in front of them, but the Pelicans are already showing signs that they will likely spend another season at the bottom of the Western Conference.

That four-game winning streak -- which was somewhat schedule-aided with two games against the woeful Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz -- feels like ages ago for the Pelicans. If they're going to turn things around, Williamson is right that it starts with accountability from the players, but with some key injuries to Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi, coupled with poor play, this season could get away from New Orleans quickly.