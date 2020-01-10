Bucks vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 10 predictions from advanced computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 15-23 overall and 8-10 at home, while Milwaukee is 33-6 overall and 15-4 on the road. The Bucks can set a new franchise record for the best 40-game start in club history with a win tonight. The Kings, meanwhile, have won three of their past four games. Milwaukee is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Kings vs. Bucks odds, while the over-under is set at 225. Before entering any Bucks vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

It was all tied up 53-53 at the half for Sacramento and Phoenix on Tuesday, but the Kings stepped up in the second half. The Kings took down Phoenix 114-103. De'Aaron Fox had 27 points and six assists. Dewayne Dedmon registered his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. However, Phoenix could be short-handed against the Bucks on Friday, as Richaun Holmes (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III (foot) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) are all in danger of missing tonight's game.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee notched a solid win over Golden State on Wednesday, winning 107-98. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a double-double with 30 points and 13 rebounds. He did miss six of seven attempts from three-point range, and has missed 11-of-12 from beyond the arc in the past two games. Khris Middleton added 21 points but he has missed 21-of-32 field goal attempts over his past two games. The Bucks scored 100 or more points for the 63rd straight game, the longest streak since Dallas pulled off the feat for 67 consecutive games in 1986.

