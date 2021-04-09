The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is 26-26 overall and 16-10 at home, while the Timberwolves are 13-39 overall and 5-22 on the road. The Celtics have won the last seven matchups between the teams.

Boston is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.5.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves spread: Celtics -8.5

Celtics vs. Timberwolves over-under: 228.5 points

Celtics vs. Timberwolves money line: Boston -400, Minnesota +320

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston walked away with a 101-99 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown posted a double-double on 32 points and 10 rebounds. Jayson Tatum also double-doubled with 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Celtics have won three of their past four games.

Tristan Thompson returned from a layoff due to health and safety protocols and had seven points and eight rebounds on Wednesday. He had not played since March 14. The Celtics will be aiming to go back above .500 for the first time since March 16 on Friday. Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols) is out.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota lost 141-137 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Timberwolves were down 77-56 at the halftime but could not complete the comeback. Karl-Anthony Towns dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 boards in addition to six assists. Minnesota has lost five straight games and eight of 11.

The Timberwolves have not beaten the Celtics since the 2016 season, and last won in Boston in 2005. They have lost 13 consecutive road games at Boston. Jaylen Nowell (leg) is out for Friday's game.

