Clippers vs. Suns odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, predictions for Dec. 17 from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Suns and Clippers. Here are the results:
Get ready for a Pacific Division battle as the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Staples Center.. Los Angeles is 20-8 overall and 13-1 at home, while Phoenix is 11-15 overall and 5-5 on the road. Los Angeles is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Clippers vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Los Angeles fell 109-106 to Chicago on Saturday, snapping a four-game winning streak. Montrezl Harrell had 30 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks in that game. Several injury concerns need to be monitored for Tuesday's matchup. Patrick Beverley (concussion), JaMychal Green (tailbone) and Lou Williams (calf) are all listed as questionable. Kawhi Leonard (knee) missed Saturday's game, but is expected to play on Tuesday.
The Suns, meanwhile, are expecting a huge boost as center DeAndre Ayton is set to return from a 25-game suspension. He could be forced to carry a huge load immediately as Devin Booker (wrist) is questionable for this matchup. Phoenix is 15-10-1 against the spread this season and has been solid on the road with a 7-3 mark against the number.
So who wins Suns vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top picks for Tuesday's NBA schedule
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Mavericks end Bucks' 18-game streak
Porzingis finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds and hit two huge 3s to seal the win in the...
-
Bucks take pride in 18-game streak
Milwaukee fell to Dallas on Monday night, 120-116, despite 48 points from Giannis
-
Rockets come back from 25 down vs. Spurs
The Rockets got their revenge against the Spurs on Monday
-
Buy or Sell: Mavs can survive minus Luka
Also, will the Trail Blazers trade for Kevin Love? Are the Kings truly better without De'Aaron...
-
C's Brown defends Kyrie, calls out team
This is the exact kind of finger-pointing dysfunction that got Boston in trouble in the first...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans