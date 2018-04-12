Frank Vogel fired by lottery-bound Orlando Magic after two underwhelming seasons

After Wednesday night's 101-92 win against Washington Wizards, Magic CEO Alex Martins said that no staff decisions had been made and evaluations would begin Thursday, per the Orlando Sentinel.

Well, those evaluations were over mighty fast, as the Magic fired head coach Frank Vogel after two years and a 54-110 record in Orlando, the team announced in a release Thursday. Vogel had his struggles, but he also didn't have a lot of talent to work with. When a team is pretty egregiously tanking, it's easy to hang the coach out to dry, and apparently Vogel took the brunt of that this season.

The last time the Magic made the playoffs was in 2012, when they were brushed aside in five games by Vogel's Indiana Pacers. Since then, they've had four coaches, including a one-year stint from Scott Skiles before Skiles stepped down and the Magic brought in Vogel. The six-year playoff drought is the longest in Magic history.

"We would like to thank Frank for his contributions to the Orlando Magic," president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said, per NBA.com. "We appreciate the sacrifices he made as head coach and certainly wish him and his family well going forward."

Jerry Stackhouse might be leading the pack in the Magic's coaching search. The former NBA player is a hot commodity on the coaching market after leading the G-League's Raptors 905 to a championship last season, netting him Coach of the Year honors.

In the past two years, the Magic's draft picks have been Domantas Sabonis, who was sent to the Thunder before eventually being sent to Indiana alongside another former Magic star, Victor Oladipo. Both players settled in with the Pacers, and they're now a playoff team. In that same draft, the Magic got Stephen Zimmerman, who's being groomed in the G-League, and Jake Layman, who was traded to Portland.

In 2017, the Magic had two first-round picks -- Jonathan Isaac, one of their building blocks, and Anzejs Pasecniks, who was sent to Philadelphia. Orlando will try to put the pieces together with the next coach, as Aaron Gordon still finds his way in the NBA alongside Evan Fournier and Nikola Vuvecic. The next Magic coach will have his work cut out for him, but if there's one thing to be said about the Magic, they're young. Only three players on their roster were 30 or over this season, and this is just another year of experience for them.

The Magic will hope to snap their playoff drought soon. It might not be next season. But this decision ultimately showed that Vogel was a (admittedly confusing) means to an end in Orlando.