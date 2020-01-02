Jazz vs. Bulls odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 2 predictions from advanced computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the United Center. Chicago is 13-21 overall and 7-11 at home, while Utah is 21-12 overall and 8-9 on the road. The Jazz are looking for their fourth straight win. The Jazz won both meetings between the teams last season. The Bulls have lost two of their past three games. Utah is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 210. Before entering any Jazz vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks.

Now, it has simulated Bulls vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in.

Chicago's and Milwaukee's matchup on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Bulls were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Chicago found itself on the wrong side of a 123-102 final in that game. Zach LaVine (19 points), Lauri Markkanen (18 points), and Coby White (18 points) were the top scorers for Chicago in the loss.

Markkanen averaged 17.6 points on 50.8 percent shooting from the field and 41.6 percent shooting from 3-point range in 14 December games.

Meanwhile, Utah's and Detroit's game on Monday was close at halftime, but the Jazz turned it on in the second half with 65 points on their way to a 104-81 victory. Donovan Mitchell (23 points) was the top scorer for Utah.

The Jazz have won three games since they acquired Jordan Clarkson in a Dec. 23 trade with Cleveland. He has averaged 16 points a game off the bench so far for Utah and scored 20 against Detroit.

