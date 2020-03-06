Jazz vs. Celtics odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 6 predictions from advanced computer model

The Boston Celtics will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 42-19 overall and 23-7 at home, while Utah is 39-22 overall and 18-13 on the road. The Jazz have won three consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Celtics are trying to avoid a third consecutive home loss for the first time since Feb. 2018. Boston is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Celtics vs. Jazz odds, and the over-under is set at 221. Before entering any Jazz vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Celtics vs. Jazz spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. Jazz over-under: 221 points

Celtics vs. Jazz money line: Boston -134, Utah +113

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston didn't have too much breathing room in its matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, but the Celtics still walked away with a 112-106 victory. Jayson Tatum shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points, six dimes and nine rebounds. For the season, Tatum is averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

However, the Celtics will be short-handed on Friday with both Gordon Hayward (knee) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) having already been ruled out. Despite missing two of their most prolific playmakers, the Celtics will be confident they can earn a victory on their home floor. That's because Boston is 9-2 in its last 11 home games against the Jazz.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah was able to get past the New York Knicks on Wednesday, winning 112-104. Rudy Gobert dropped a double-double with 18 points and 14 boards. Gobert has now recorded a double-double in eight of his last 13 outings. He enters Friday's matchup averaging 15.4 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. Utah's offense has also received a scoring boost from Bojan Bogdanovic, who's averaging 24 points over the past three games.

