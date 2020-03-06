Jazz vs. Celtics odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 6 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Jazz and Celtics.
The Boston Celtics will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 42-19 overall and 23-7 at home, while Utah is 39-22 overall and 18-13 on the road. The Jazz have won three consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Celtics are trying to avoid a third consecutive home loss for the first time since Feb. 2018. Boston is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Celtics vs. Jazz odds, and the over-under is set at 221. Before entering any Jazz vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Celtics:
- Celtics vs. Jazz spread: Celtics -2.5
- Celtics vs. Jazz over-under: 221 points
- Celtics vs. Jazz money line: Boston -134, Utah +113
What you need to know about the Celtics
Boston didn't have too much breathing room in its matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, but the Celtics still walked away with a 112-106 victory. Jayson Tatum shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points, six dimes and nine rebounds. For the season, Tatum is averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
However, the Celtics will be short-handed on Friday with both Gordon Hayward (knee) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) having already been ruled out. Despite missing two of their most prolific playmakers, the Celtics will be confident they can earn a victory on their home floor. That's because Boston is 9-2 in its last 11 home games against the Jazz.
What you need to know about the Jazz
Utah was able to get past the New York Knicks on Wednesday, winning 112-104. Rudy Gobert dropped a double-double with 18 points and 14 boards. Gobert has now recorded a double-double in eight of his last 13 outings. He enters Friday's matchup averaging 15.4 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. Utah's offense has also received a scoring boost from Bojan Bogdanovic, who's averaging 24 points over the past three games.
How to make Jazz vs. Celtics picks
The model has simulated Celtics vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Jazz vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Jazz vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
-
