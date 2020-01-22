Jazz vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 22 predictions from advanced computer model

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 10-35 overall and 7-15 at home, while Utah is 30-13 overall and 13-10 on the road. The Jazz have won 17 of their last 19 games, including nine of their last 11 on the road. The Warriors, meanwhile, have lost 11 of their last 12 games. Utah is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Warriors vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 220. Before entering any Jazz vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 13 on a blistering 32-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Warriors vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime game against Portland on Monday but wound up losing, 129-124. Alec Burks put forth a strong effort for the losing side, as he had a season-high 33 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards. For the season, Burks is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Utah put the hurt on Indiana with a convincing 118-88 win. It was another big night for Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. In addition, the Jazz will enter Wednesday's contest having beaten Golden State in four of their last five meetings.

Golden State has only been able to knock down 42.9 percent of its shots this season, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Jazz rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with a mark of 47.3 percent on the season. The Jazz will also be attempting to sweep the season series vs. the Warriors for the first time in 10 years. Utah beat Golden State 113-109 in November and 114-106 in December.

So who wins Warriors vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Jazz vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.