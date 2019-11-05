Kevin Durant, Nets bench hilariously react to Garrett Temple's ordinary slam dunk
It's safe to say that the majority of the Brooklyn Nets weren't impressed
There are few plays that are more exciting than a slam dunk in the open court. During Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, that's exactly the situation that Brooklyn Nets forward Garrett Temple found himself in.
With only the basket in front of him, Temple deposited a one-handed slam dunk and it wasn't done with very much flair. Temple's teammates certainly took notice as All-Star forward Kevin Durant gave Temple a thumbs down.
Kyrie Irving let his opinion on the dunk be know as well. He put his hands down near the floor and pointed out that Temple barely jumped off the ground to convert the slam.
Temple knocked the ball free off of the Pelicans' inbounds pass and coasted to the rim for the dunk. The veteran forward could've done just about anything and it probably would've been more exciting than the bland dunk he decided to perform.
When it comes Durant, the star forward can throw down a slam with the best of them and certainly would've done so if he found himself in that situation.
Speaking of Durant, he had quite the night on the bench. When Irving splashed home a one-legged stepback jumper, Durant approved with a priceless reaction:
It was almost a face of disgust that Irving was able to convert something like that with defenders so close to him.
The Brooklyn bench was certainly having fun with their teammates throughout the night. When Durant and Irving are both on the court next season, let's just say that the bench players may find themselves speechless a bit more frequently.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Satoransky gets his shot with Bulls
After three up-and-down years in D.C., the point guard's steady hand has been validated
-
John Collins suspended 25 games
The Hawks' playoff hopes just took a big dip as they've lost their top big man to a lengthy...
-
Spurs vs. Hawks odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Spurs vs. Hawks on Tuesday 10,000 times.
-
Curry still plans to play in Olympics
Curry's summer will likely be a lot more open with the Warriors a long shot to make the playoffs
-
Knicks' Fizdale slams load management
Barrett played 41 minutes on Sunday, and is fifth in the league in minutes per game
-
Butler hints at drama in Philadelphia
Butler also didn't appreciate the way that his decision to sign with the Heat was received
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans