Kevin Durant, Nets bench hilariously react to Garrett Temple's ordinary slam dunk

There are few plays that are more exciting than a slam dunk in the open court. During Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, that's exactly the situation that Brooklyn Nets forward Garrett Temple found himself in.

With only the basket in front of him, Temple deposited a one-handed slam dunk and it wasn't done with very much flair. Temple's teammates certainly took notice as All-Star forward Kevin Durant gave Temple a thumbs down.

Kyrie Irving let his opinion on the dunk be know as well. He put his hands down near the floor and pointed out that Temple barely jumped off the ground to convert the slam.

No love for Garrett Temple's hops from his own Nets teammates 😂 pic.twitter.com/ew7V2dE6n1 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) November 5, 2019

Temple knocked the ball free off of the Pelicans' inbounds pass and coasted to the rim for the dunk. The veteran forward could've done just about anything and it probably would've been more exciting than the bland dunk he decided to perform.

When it comes Durant, the star forward can throw down a slam with the best of them and certainly would've done so if he found himself in that situation.

Speaking of Durant, he had quite the night on the bench. When Irving splashed home a one-legged stepback jumper, Durant approved with a priceless reaction:

It was almost a face of disgust that Irving was able to convert something like that with defenders so close to him.

The Brooklyn bench was certainly having fun with their teammates throughout the night. When Durant and Irving are both on the court next season, let's just say that the bench players may find themselves speechless a bit more frequently.