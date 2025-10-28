Teams coming off losses meet when the New York Knicks battle the Milwaukee Bucks in a key early-season Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday night. New York dropped a 115-107 decision to the Miami Heat on Sunday, while Milwaukee dropped a 118-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers that same night. The Knicks (2-1), who are second in the Atlantic Division, are 0-1 on the road this season. The Bucks (2-1), who are tied for second in the Central Division, are 1-0 on their home court in 2025-26.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bucks lead the all-time series 125-110, but the Knicks have won the past five meetings. New York is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Bucks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5. Before making any Bucks vs. Knicks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past seven-plus seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 161-120 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It also went 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Bucks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Bucks:

Knicks vs. Bucks spread: New York -1.5 at DraftKings Knicks vs. Bucks over/under: 228.5 points Knicks vs. Bucks money line: New York -123, Milwaukee +104 Knicks vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Bucks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson powers the New York offense. In three starts, he is averaging 30.3 points, 5.7 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 34.7 minutes. In Sunday's loss to the Heat, he scored 37 points, while adding seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. He had 31 points, five assists and three rebounds in a 105-95 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Also helping lead the Knicks is center Karl-Anthony Towns (questionable, quad). In three starts, Towns is averaging a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds, while adding 2.3 assists and one block in 33.3 minutes. He has registered a double-double in all three games. His most productive game came in the win over Boston. In 33 minutes of action, he scored 26 points, while adding 13 rebounds and three assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bucks can cover

Veteran forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a beast this season. In three starts, he is averaging 36 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 32.7 minutes. In Sunday's loss to the Cavaliers, he poured in 40 points, while grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. He also blocked two shots and made two steals. In a 122-116 win at Toronto on Friday, he scored 31 points, while adding 20 rebounds and seven assists.

Also helping power the Milwaukee offense is guard Gary Trent Jr. In three starts, he is averaging 14.3 points, 2.7 assists, two rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27.3 minutes. In Friday's win over the Raptors, he poured in 20 points, while adding four assists and two rebounds. He had 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 133-120 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Knicks vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Knicks vs. Bucks 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 229 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations . You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Bucks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.