The 3-10 Los Angeles Lakers have been perpetual trade candidates since this offseason, but given all of the injuries they have dealt with thus far this season, a more immediate option would have always been a free-agent addition. The Lakers have worked out Moe Harkless, Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell during the season, but thus far, have signed no new players to their roster since opening night.

According to Marc Stein, we shouldn't expect them to do so any time soon. The sense that he got after spending a week in Los Angeles was that the Lakers would prefer to see how the team looks with a healthy Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant before making any changes to the roster.

Neither Schroder nor Bryant has played for the Lakers this season. Both of them have been recovering from offseason thumb surgeries, and both are on track to return in the near future. The Lakers do not play again until Friday against the Detroit Pistons, so they will each have a bit of time to return before the team's next game.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Bryant's return should be a welcome addition to a frontcourt devoid of depth. Anthony Davis has had to play center almost exclusively this season, which is not his preference. Schroder will be joining a fairly crowded backcourt that has already seen a number of changes. Most notably, Russell Westbrook was moved to the bench after three starts. Where he will slot into the rotation upon his return is not yet clear.

Neither Schroder nor Bryant offer the Lakers help where they need it most: on the wing. The players they've worked out theoretically could, but for the time being, the Lakers appear hellbent on seeing this roster play at full strength before making any changes to a group that is off to an underwhelming 3-10 start.