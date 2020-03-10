Lakers vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 10 predictions from advanced computer model

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 49-13 overall and 23-7 at home, while Brooklyn is 29-34 overall and 11-20 on the road. The Lakers have won four in a row and 11 of their past 12 games. The Nets have won three of their last four. Los Angeles is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Nets odds, and the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Nets vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Nets spread: Lakers -11.5

Lakers vs. Nets over-under: 224 points

Lakers vs. Nets money line: Los Angeles -742, Brooklyn 521

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers earned a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, 112-103. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the main playmakers for the Lakers, as the former had 28 points and nine assists in addition to seven rebounds and the latter had 30 points along with eight boards. Avery Bradley got into the mix with 24 points.

The Lakers defeated the Nets 128-113 on Jan. 23 in Brooklyn.

What you need to know about the Nets

It was a close one, but on Sunday Brooklyn outlasted the Chicago Bulls for a 110-107 win. Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points and six assists. Caris LeVert and Joe Harris scored 23 points each. The win came one day after head coach Kenny Atkinson and the team parted ways. Jacque Vaughn will be the Nets' interim coach for the rest of the season.

