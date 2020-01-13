Magic vs. Kings odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 13 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Magic and Kings.
The Sacramento Kings will take on the Orlando Magic at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 15-24 overall and 8-11 at home, while Orlando is 18-21 overall and 5-13 on the road. The Kings have lost 10 of their last 13 games. The Magic have won four of their past six games. Sacramento is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 212. Before entering any Magic vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks.
The model is leaning under for Kings vs. Magic.
The Kings took a 127-106 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. They led in the third quarter and held Giannis Antetokounmpo to a season-low 13 points but could not hold off the Bucks. The top scorers for the Kings were Harrison Barnes (19 points) and De'Aaron Fox (19 points).
Marvin Bagley III has missed the last eight games because of left foot soreness. Richaun Holmes has missed two games with a shoulder injury and Bogdan Bogdanovic has missed four games with an ankle issue. Barnes is listed as day-to-day with a right leg injury. Bagley is expected back for Monday's game.
Meanwhile, Orlando fell 98-94 to Phoenix in its last outing. Evan Fournier had 28 points. It was the fourth time since Dec. 27 that the Magic scored fewer than 100 points since Dec. 27 and they were outscored 8-0 in the final minute.
D.J. Augustin (knee) and Aaron Gordon (calf) missed Friday's game. Both players will be game-time decisions tonight.

-
