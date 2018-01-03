Manu Ginobili passed in a 3-pointer, confusion and insanity ensued

Manu Ginobili has always been crafty, but pulling a 3-pointer out of nowhere might be too crafty even for him. During the Spurs' Tuesday night matchup against the Knicks, Ginobili tried to lob in a pass to LaMarcus Aldridge at the rim. He overthrew him badly. So badly he ended up making a 3-pointer in the process.

However, either the refs didn't see the shot go in, or they just assumed it didn't because the Knicks played on after the shot as if it never went in. Play continued as Manu Ginobili desperately yelled to the ref the shot went in. Eventually, they did stop to review the play. Gregg Popovich couldn't believe any of it.

Manu's shot was so incredible, the ref's didn't believe it went in 😂 pic.twitter.com/iuQtSYVa7D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2018

What followed the made basket was an amazing sequence of events where they initially didn't count the shot. Finally they did only to later add on two points because LaMarcus Aldridge touched the rim. Finally, after much deliberation, it was decided that Ginobili had indeed made the basket and should be given three points. Afterward, Popovich said he didn't even see the shot go in himself, but he argued in favor of his player.

Pop said he had no idea Manu’s “shot” went in. Assistants were grabbing him and saying it went in, so he argued for it. “I acted like I knew was going on,” he said. — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) January 3, 2018

Typical of Ginobili to keep the refs on their toes. They can't even look away from a simple pass or he might just throw it in. The real question is if this will catch on the same way Ginobili's patented Euro step did?