Marcus Smart says he's 'on another level' than Patrick Beverley -- and league scouts, execs agree with him

Marcus Smart and Patrick Beverley are remarkably similar players. There are things each does better than the other, or differently, but their essence is nearly identical. They are defensive-minded, heart-of-the-team type guys. They've both made major leaps on the offensive end to become important secondary components on teams littered with gifted scorers. They both play at full tilt at all times.

On Wednesday, the Clippers edged the Celtics, 107-104 in overtime, in one of the best games of the year to this point. Smart was good in that way that Smart is often good -- independent of traditional statistics that might suggest otherwise. Smart was 1 of 11 from three, 7 of 20 overall, finishing with 15 points and eight assists.

His defense, as usual, was incredible. In the waning seconds of overtime, with Boston trailing by three and NEEDING to get the ball back to have any chance, he made the defensive play of the game.

Look at this defensive play by Marcus Smart, absurd. pic.twitter.com/xplgN9DiHH — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 21, 2019

This IS Marcus Smart. Throw out the stats -- improved as they are. He just makes winning plays. So does Patrick Beverley, who in addition to his typical rabid-dog defense, finished this game 4-for-7 from beyond the arc for 14 points to go with SIXTEEN rebounds. He also had seven assists. He was a team-high plus-17. After the game, Beverley was asked what it's like being on the court with someone like Smart.

"You don't usually have another guy out there that matches your intensity," the reporter commented.

Beverley didn't feel the idea that Smart, or anyone for that matter, might be on his level of intensity was even worth dignifying.

"That's funny," he said dismissively.

Of course, Smart was subsequently asked about Beverley's shrug-off response. In a manner that illustrates, perhaps, the starkest difference in the way Smart and Beverley go about their similar business, Smart was measured, respectful -- composed is probably the right word -- in his assessment. But in the end he said the same thing Beverley said: There's no comparison.

Per The Boston Globe:

"What I am surprised about is for Pat to think that I'm below him or anything in that standpoint where, you (put) me head up against Pat, I think we know who'd win that battle. I think my play speaks for itself. I'm not saying Pat's not a good ball player, good defender, but I'm just on another level right now." Before the Celtics faced the Clippers on Wednesday, Smart said that his respect for Beverley is "through the roof." On Friday, he said those feelings had not changed, but this time there was an addendum. "He has heart," Smart said. "You've got to respect a guy like that that goes out there and plays every night fearlessly, and really stands down to nobody. The respect factor is there, but at the same time, I'm on another level. I feel like when it comes to me, if you had to choose me and Pat, I think I'd be getting that nod, so no offense to Pat, but step his game up a little bit more and we'll see."

This is a pretty fascinating comparison, really. Beverley and Smart are on similar contracts, on similar teams with similar roles. Smart is stronger, more versatile. Beverley is strong, too, but more of a defensive Energizer bunny -- top 10 in both deflections and losse balls recovered per game.

Beverley has also been a better 3-point shooter throughout his career -- right at 40 percent, or just under, in each of the past four seasons. He's having a down season from distance thus far, just 23 percent, but that's a small sample size and he's 7 of 14 over his last two games, so hopefully he's ticking back up where he's historically been.

Smart is a vastly improved 3-point shooter himself, over 34 percent on more than seven attempts a game this season. Still, Beverley is probably a more reliable floor spacer, especially in the corner.

Smart is a better playmaker and tougher finisher, and his knack for hitting big shots, and his impact as a shooting threat overall, has long outweighed his overall percentage. He's willing to let it fly, which is what defenders react to more than anything,

Again, these two are VERY similar players. I decided to ask around the league to get a pulse on the comparison. Four execs/scouts responded. All four favored Smart. Here are the two most detailed responses.

"Without looking at the stats, Smart is better," an Eastern Conference scout texted CBS Sports. "He is younger and more versatile. I could truly have [Smart] guard 1-4 and his strength might win against a big. [Beverley] is strong and will defend multiple positions, but not like Smart. Plus you have all the antics [with Beverley]. Smart just does his work. It isn't flashy on the court. Beverley is a lot about getting noticed in my opinion. Both are passionate. Both are winners. But Smart would be my choice."

A Western Conference exec had a similar opinion:

"Similar of course, but I would prefer Smart," the exec texted CBS Sports. "[Smart is] bigger for switching at the end of the game, and he's made himself a more efficient shooter. [Smart is a] better decision maker. Crazy assist-to-turnover ratio. Super intense but more emotionally under control {than Beverley]."