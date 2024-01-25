Seven games will make up Thursday's NBA slate. We have our eye on one upset, a spread pick, and one plus-money prop ahead of the action. Are you looking to find an edge? We've gone over each pairing to identify three plays worth considering.

The Dubs played for the first time in over a week on Wednesday and handed the Atlanta Hawks a loss. They'll face the Kings team that's lost four of its previous five games in the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday. Sacramento's dropped three straight road games and the Warriors put up 134 points Wednesday in their first game after the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

The Wizards played the Minnesota Timberwolves pretty well on Wednesday before falling short by 11. They've since fired coach Wes Unseld Jr., and there's usually something that lights a fire under teams when leadership changes. The once-hot Jazz have dropped three straight and were obliterated by the New Orleans Pelicans their last time out. While I'm not saying Washington has a good chance to win, covering is well within its reach.

Player prop: Bam Adebayo over 4.5 assists (+104)

Kyle Lowry's time with the Miami Heat has come to a close and it appears like Adebayo's playmaking could spike as a result. The big man is known for more than his defense and is skilled at creating shots for others. He racked up six assists against the Memphis Grizzlies and his last time out and went over five assists in both the games before that. Adebayo has tallied five or more assists in five of the seven games he's appeared in without Lowry this season. Terry Rozier is more of an offensive threat and could help Adebayo increase his dime totals throughout the season.