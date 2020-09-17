The process leading up to the NBA Draft can't be solved as simply as the Orlando bubble. All 30 teams have different evaluation methods and want to check out different groups of prospects. The NBA Draft combine, typically held in Chicago in May, was postponed and later cancelled, and with the risks still inherent to air travel, individual visits are still off the table. So the league is pursuing an alternative to the typical process. Rather than allowing teams to work with prospects one-on-one, the league itself will run the pre-draft process and distribute the relevant information to all 30 teams, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

So what does that mean? A total of 85 prospects will drive to their closest NBA market, where they will receive medical, strength and agility testing, according to Charania. They will also participate in eight separate shooting drills, and the league will conduct 10-question interviews with each prospect. No team personnel will be involved in this part of the process.

The NBA Draft itself will be held on Nov. 18, moved back several times from the middle of October in order to give the league office and the NBPA time to come to a compromise on how to approach next season's salary structure. The NBA Draft Lottery was held in August, with the Minnesota Timberwolves earning the No. 1 overall pick.

Firm dates for the rest of the offseason, as well as the start of the 2020-21 season, have not yet been set. The league is still attempting to sort through the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and attempt to find some sort of new equilibrium moving forward. There are still a lot of questions left to be answered, but for now, teams at least have some idea of how they will be able to approach the impending NBA Draft.