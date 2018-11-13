Nets' Caris LeVert won't need surgery, expected to return this season
Caris LeVert's injury wasn't as bad as it initially appeared
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of his right foot after suffering what appeared to be a devastating lower leg injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, the Nets announced on Tuesday.
LeVert came down hard on his right leg after colliding with Jeff Teague on an attempted chase-down block in the final seconds of the first half. He was carried off of the court on a stretcher and immediately taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.
The good news for LeVert is that he will not need to undergo surgery, and he is expected to return to on-court action this season.
"Fortunately, tests performed this morning revealed that there are no fractures and only moderate ligament damage," Nets team orthopedist Dr. Martin O'Malley said in a statement, via the Nets. "While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required."
Following the injury, the NBA world took to Twitter in order to send positive thoughts in LeVert's direction.
"Young Fella prayers to you," Lakers forward LeBron James wrote. "Speedy recovery and even stronger impact coming soon for sure!"
In 14 appearances this season, LeVert has averaged a career-high 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.7 minutes per game. He is the only player in the league this season to convert multiple game-winning baskets with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation or overtime.
Considering how bad the injury looked in real-time, the fact that LeVert won't need surgery, and is expected to return this season is extremely encouraging.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Which teammate will Butler make cry?
There's crying in basketball, and now you can bet on it
-
Butler wants to win a title in Philly
Jimmy Butler says the objective is to win the NBA title with the Philadelphia 76ers
-
Durant, Draymond have heated exchange
Green turned the ball over without passing on the final possession of regulation
-
Tebow to host LeBron's upcoming TV show
James is an executive producer for the 10-episode series, which is currently in production
-
Analyzing Butler's fit with 76ers
Butler doesn't appear to have a lot of patience for players not playing to their potential
-
Fultz not talking to former trainer
The Markelle Fultz situation in Philadelphia continues to get stranger and stranger