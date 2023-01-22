When the Brooklyn Nets (28-17) last faced the Golden State Warriors (23-23), Kevin Durant scored 23 points in a 143-113 win. Stephen Curry wasn't in the lineup for the Warriors as he recovered from a shoulder injury, but when the two sides meet for the second time this season on Sunday, Curry will be on the floor while Durant will be out with a knee injury. That should be troubling for the Nets, after Curry averaged 28 points, seven rebonds and 6.5 assists in two games against Brooklyn last season.

Tip-off from from the Chase Center, where the Warriors are 17-5 this season, is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 236.5.

Nets vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -7.5

Nets vs. Warriors over/under: 236.5 points

Nets vs. Warriors money line: Brooklyn +240 Golden State -305

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets picked up their first win since January 8 on Friday against the Utah Jazz, 117-106. Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 48 points to go with 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals in the win. Center Nic Claxton also had a standout performance with 20 points and four blocks in the victory.

The Nets allowed the Jazz to hit 41% of their 3-point attempts, which should be a concern against the Warriors, who have made 41.2% of their 3-pointers over their last five games. The Nets have lost four of their last five games, but have been working on defense, recording 7.8 steals and 7.2 blocks per contest over that stretch. Ben Simmons has been the Nets' top on-ball defender this season, averaging 1.5 swipes per game.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State was able to outlast one of the Eastern Conference's most dangerous teams in their last game, as they took down the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-114. Curry (hip) wasn't in the lineup, but Jordan Poole picked up the slack on offense, scoring 32 points. Ty Jerome was also an impact player for the Warriors, finishing with 22 points, eight assists, a block and a steal.

Even though Golden State is just 3-2 over its last five games, its offense has been firing on all cylinders, as the Warriors have put up an average of 125.4 points during that run. The thing that has hindered them during that sample has been carelessness in possession. The Warriors have averaged 16 turnovers in their past five outings while only forcing opponents into 14.2.

